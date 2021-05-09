12 Actors Who Are Confirmed To Star In At Least 2 Upcoming Dramas

With the success of all these great actors and actresses, it seems as though the demand for them is high. There are several actors who are already confirmed to star in two K-dramas, and we’re really not complaining. A lot of the actors on this list have won our hearts with prior performances, and it’s exciting to be able to see them so often! Here are 12 of those actors who we are guaranteed to see in at least two K-dramas this year.

Disclaimer: A couple of these dramas may have already aired this year.

1. Song Kang

Song Kang has shot to stardom very quickly. Having debuted in 2017, it hasn’t taken him long to show the world just how much talent he has. His roles have been versatile, and people have been falling for not only his good looks, but his ability to captivate viewers in any role he takes on.

Song Kang starred in the second season of “Love Alarm” earlier this year and also starred in the recent “Navillera” alongside Park in Hwan. On top of this, he is already confirmed to star in the series “I Know But” alongside Han So Hee and is in talks for “Cruel Story of Office Romance” with Park Min Young. If he confirms the latter drama, it means Song Kang will star in four K-dramas in 2021. Wowsers!

Watch Song Kang in his breakthrough role “When The Devil Calls Your Name”:

Watch Now

2. Seo Hyun Jin

Seo Hyun Jin is an actress that is able to express a lot of emotions in all of her roles. She has garnered a big fan base as a result of her amazing acting abilities and choice of projects. Her last role in “Black Dog” as the nurturing and strong-willed teacher Go Ha Neul left a lasting impression, but it has been too long since she’s been on the small-screen (aside from her cameo appearance in last year’s “Record Of Youth”).

Lucky for her fans, we will be seeing a lot of Seo Hyun Jin this year as she is confirmed to star in SBS’s melodrama “Why Oh Soo Jae” as a strict professor. She is also confirmed to star in the healing drama “You Are My Spring” with Kim Dong Wook and Yoon Park.

Watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Black Dog”:

Watch Now

3. Song Hye Kyo

It’s really no surprise that Song Hye Kyo is being offered a lot of exciting projects. With the ability to attract a lot of attention and interest in every drama she’s in, Song Hye Kyo’s star power is undeniable.

The first K-drama that Song Hye Kyo is confirmed for this year is titled “Now, We Are Breaking Up,” where she will play Ha Young Eun, the manager of a design team. Her co-star Jang Ki Yong will play Yoon Jae Guk, a popular photographer. It is scheduled to air in the second half of this year. The second K-drama that Song Hye Kyo is confirmed for is highly anticipated mainly because she is reuniting with all-star writer Kim Eun Sook. The drama is titled “The Glory” and it is set to have multiple seasons. The series is set to air at the end of the year at the earliest.

Watch Song Hye Kyo in Kim Eun Sook’s drama “Descendants of the Sun”:

Watch Now

4. Han So Hee

Han So Hee made her debut in a supporting role in the series “Into The World Again.” Just a few years later, she impressed the nation with her role as Yeo Da Kyung in the hit series “The World Of The Married.” Since then, she’s been a very sought-after actress.

Han So Hee is confirmed to star in the Netflix original series “Undercover” which is a murder/crime series also starring Ahn Bo Hyun. She is also set to star in the webtoon-based drama “I Know But,” which is also the drama that Song Kang is confirmed to lead.

Note: The “Undercover” that Han So Hee is set to star in is different from the series starring Ji Jin Hee and Kim Hyun Joo.

Watch Han So Hee in her debut role in “Into The World Again”:

Watch Now

5. Jung Hae In

Jung Hae In’s boyish sweet looks have made him a household name in the K-drama world. His determination to become a top notch actor has paid off as he has successfully starred in several big hit K-dramas over the past few years. 2021 is expected to be one of his biggest years yet as he’s confirmed to star in two dramas.

“Snowdrop” is the highly-anticipated series that Jung Hae In is currently filming for. It is written by the same writer and director who was responsible for the series “SKY Castle.” He will be starring alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Jung Hae In is also confirmed to star in the Netflix original titled “D.P.” which is about a special military squad who must capture deserters.

Check out Jung Hae In in “A Piece Of Your Mind”:

Watch Now

6. Jang Ki Yong

The success of Jang Ki Yong is obvious to just about everyone. This model-turned-actor has come a long way from his very brief appearance in “It’s Okay, That’s Love” back in 2014. Since then, he’s starred in many hit dramas, continuing to garner his already impressive fan base.

Jang Ki Yong’s first confirmed drama is already set to air on May 26th. The title is “My Roommate Is Gumiho,” and it is based on a popular webtoon. He will be playing Shin Woo Yeo, a 999-year-old gumiho. His co-star Hyeri will be playing a college student named Lee Dam. The second K-drama that Jang Ki Yong is set to star in is the highly-anticipated “Now, We Are Breaking Up,” which, as mentioned above, is starring Song Hye Kyo. It looks like an exciting year is lined up for Jang Ki Yong (and his fans)!

Watch Jang Ki Yong in “Search: WWW”:

Watch Now

7. Shin Hyun Bin

Shin Hyun Bin debuted as an actress 10 years ago and has starred in several successful K-dramas. Most notably, her recently role as the cold but lovable Jang Gyeo Wool in the “Hospital Playlist” series brought her a lot of recognition and success.

She is set to star in the second season of “Hospital Playlist,” which has already started filming and will air on June 17. People are really looking forward to seeing her in this series, especially with how things were left with her character last season! Shin Hyun Bin is also confirmed to star in the series “A Person Like You” where she will play a poor but optimistic woman who is trying to get by in life. She will star alongside Go Hyun Jung.

Watch her performance in “Mistress”:

Watch Now

8. Lee Je Hoon

Lee Je Hoon is a phenomenal actor who has been leading man material for as long as we can remember. With the success of various movies and dramas since he has debuted, there is no stopping Lee Je Hoon. He will continue to flourish and be successful in any project he takes on.

Lee Je Hoon is currently starring in the already hit series “Taxi Driver” as a vigilante taxi driver who uses disguises in order to get revenge. The ratings continue to rise and it is one of the most talked-about K-dramas at the moment. And if this wasn’t enough, Lee Je Hoon is also set to star in the series “Move To Heaven” which will be airing on May 14th.

Watch him in “Taxi Driver”:

Watch Now

9. Lee Jun Young

Talk about a busy year for idol-actor Lee Jun Young. Lee Jun Young is a member of the K-pop group U-KISS, and although he has been in quite a few K-dramas, it looks like 2021 will be his year.

Lee Jun Young will be starring in the idol romance drama “Imitation,” which is set to air on May 7. He will be playing the character Kwon Ryoc, the center of the idol group SHAX. He is also confirmed to star in the romance drama “I’ll Become Your Night” with Jung In Sun. He will be playing Tae In, a member of the group LUNA who forms a love line with a doctor who moves into their dorm. And if this wasn’t enough, Lee Jun Young is also confirmed to have a role in the series “D.P.” which was mentioned above (starring Jung Hae In). What a busy bee Jun Young will be this year!

You can watch Lee Jun Young in “Please Don’t Date Him”:

Watch Now

10. Park Gyu Young

Park Gyu Young has always been an actress who stood out no matter how big or small her roles were. After the massive success of her drama last year in “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay,” and more recently “Sweet Home,” Park Gyu Young has secured a busy schedule for this upcoming year.

She is confirmed for the upcoming tvN drama “The Devil Judge” alongside Ji Sung, Kim Min Jung, and GOT7’s Jinyoung. She will play Kim Ga On, a police detective who is trying to uncover the Kang Yo Han’s (Ji Sung) secrets. Park Gyu Young is also confirmed to be in the KBS series “Dal Li and Gamja-tang” with Kim Min Jae. The drama is schedule to premiere in the second half of 2021.

Watch her in “The Third Charm”:

Watch Now

11. Lee Joon

After being discharged from the army, Lee Joon had spent quite some time bulking up for his upcoming role alongside Gong Yoo in the Netflix series “The Silent Sea.” It is a space adventure drama produced by Jung Woo Sung. Lee Joon has mentioned that he was always interested in space and did a lot of research on the topic before filming. More recently, Lee Joon was confirmed to be cast in the upcoming fantasy tvN drama “Bulgasal.” The series will also star Lee Jin Wook and Nara. Lee Joon is set to play Ok Eul Tae, a mythical creature who is trying to hide his true identity.

Check him out in “My Father Is Strange”:

Watch Now

12. Ahn Bo Hyun

Ahn Bo Hyun has come a long way since his brief appearance as a military man in “Descendants of the Sun” as well as the villain we all loved to hate in ‘Itaewon Class.” He stole hearts in his appearances in various variety shows and in last year’s time-travel thriller “Kairos.” So it’s really no surprise that Ahn Bo Hyun already has two projects lined up for this year.

As discussed above, Ahn Bo Hyun will be co-starring with Han So Hee in the Netflix series titled “Undercover.” He will be playing Detective Jeon Pil Do, an investigator in the drug unit. The second highly-anticipated drama that Ahn Bo Hyun is now confirmed to appear in is “Yumi’s Cell.” The drama is based on the popular webtoon written by Lee Dong Gun, and he will be starring alongside Kim Go Eun. The series is set to air in the second half of 2021.

You can watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Kairos” for now:

Watch Now

Hey Soompiers, which of these actors are you looking forward to seeing twice? Let me know in the comments below!

binahearts is a Soompi writer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Yeop. Make sure you follow binahearts on Instagram as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!

Currently watching: “Vincenzo” and “Taxi Driver”

All-time favorite dramas: “Secret Garden” and “True Beauty”

Looking forward to: Won Bin‘s return to the small screen