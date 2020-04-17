12 Actors Who Could’ve Been Cast In Titanic

Gwyneth Paltrow Could’ve Performed Rose Bukater

Throughout a 2015 interview with Howard Stern, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed many particulars about her previous, together with two main roles that she did not play: Rollergirl in Boogie Nights and Rose Bukater in Titanic. Concerning the latter, the Academy Award-winning actress claimed that she was “actually in rivalry” for Rose and believed she was “one of many final two” actresses up for it. In the end, she turned down the function. Whereas she did not clarify the explanation why she opted to not play Rose, she admits that on this enterprise, there are occasions if you settle for roles you will later remorse and occasions when flip down different roles that may’ve been worthwhile. Alas, Paltrow does not appear to remorse it a lot, notably as she gained the Greatest Actress Oscar for Shakespeare in Love in 1998 (in a job Kate Winslet reportedly turned down, paradoxically sufficient) — only one yr after Titanic‘s launch.