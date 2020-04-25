12 Awesomely Cheesy Movies To Stream On Shudder

Demons (1985)

What It is About: After receiving mysterious invites to a particular screening of a B-movie about individuals reworking into grotesque “devices of evil,” the viewers will get an actual fright when life begins to mimic the artwork.

Why It Is Awesomely Cheesy: Horror auteur Dario Argento produced the gory Italian cult basic Demons, which begins with a comparatively earnest tone (as earnest because it might declare to be, at the very least) earlier than curdling right into a sequence of epically ridiculous moments (most famously the male lead mawing by way of monsters on a bike with a samurai sword) that get even crazier (and, fairly frankly, extra ludicrous) in its 1987 sequel, which can also be accessible on Shudder.

Stream It On Shudder right here