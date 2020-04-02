12 Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know About The James Bond Movies

Roger Moore Additionally Performed Inspector Clouseau For MGM, Whereas He Was James Bond

Whereas Roger Moore has at all times been identified to be essentially the most humor pushed James Bond within the collection, most people don’t know the half of it. Because it seems, as a part of the custom of 007 actors serving to MGM out with one other title being developed in home, Moore was forged as one other one of many studio’s most iconic characters: Inspector Clouseau, from The Pink Panther collection.