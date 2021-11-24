12 Congress MLAs together with former Meghalaya Leader Minister Mukul Sangma sign up for Mamta Banerjee’s birthday party TMC

Former Leader Minister Mukul Sangma (Mukul Sangma) Together with Meghalaya Congress (Meghalaya Congress) 12 MLAs of Mamta Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) Joined the birthday party of Trinamool Congress. Trinamool Congress (TMC) Stated on Wednesday that 12 out of 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya have joined the birthday party. Former Leader Minister Mukul Sangma could also be incorporated in those 12 MLAs. Sangma, the Chief of the Opposition within the Meeting, was once reportedly unsatisfied with the highest management of the Congress. It has additionally come to the fore from the record that the MLAs have already written a letter to the Speaker on this regard.Additionally Learn – UP Polls 2022: Revolt Congress MLA Aditi Singh and BSP chief Vandana Singh sign up for BJP

“12 out of 17 Congress MLA from Meghalaya have joined TMC,” claims Trinamool Congress Assets – ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

Additionally Learn – West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee met Top Minister Narendra Modi, this call for

In the meantime, Congress MLA HM Shangpliang has sacked the Trinamool Congress’s 12 birthday party MLAs within the state. (TMC) Advised to sign up for. A senior TMC chief claimed that the approaching in combination of latest MLAs would lend a hand the Trinamool Congress. (Trinamool Congress) It has transform the principle opposition birthday party within the state. Additionally Learn – Hema Malini has transform previous, roads must be made similar to Katrina Kaif’s cheeks, shameless observation of Rajasthan minister

Assets stated that during view of the elections to be held in Meghalaya in 2023, TMC within the state (TMC) Contributors of the staff of election strategist Prashant Kishor are in Shillong to discover choices for the BJP. The Meghalaya Pradesh Trinamool Congress was once officially introduced in 2012 with the aim of contesting 35 out of 60 seats within the state.

It’s recognized that many different leaders with Congress background have joined Mamata Banerjee’s birthday party Trinamool Congress within the remaining a number of months. Those come with Sushmita Dev and Goa Congress chief Luizinho Faleiro.

(Enter: ANI, Language)