’12 Dates of Christmas’: Creating a Dating Show Out of Rom-Com Tropes

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn when you have not but watched the primary three episodes of “12 Dates of Christmas,” streaming now on HBO Max.

In 1965, Maria von Trapp (Julie Andrews) stepped into Schloss Leopoldskron in Salzburg, Austria and fell in love in “The Sound of Music.” Now, 55 years later, two new males and one girl hope to do the identical in HBO Max’s “12 Dates of Christmas.”

The brand new actuality competitors sequence — which sure, actually does movie at that very same property in Austria — follows three single “leads” (Chad Savage; Christian Religion Fernandez, who goes by Religion within the present, and Garrett Mercantel) as they meet potential new relationships and go on the titular 12 dates, all with the objective of discovering somebody they need to convey house to their households throughout the vacation season.

The present doesn’t cease as soon as that call has been made, although: As an alternative, the primary season will observe them again to their household’s house to see what a relationship outdoors of a picture-perfect winter wonderland would appear like, leaving these results in make the final word resolution of transferring ahead with a long-term relationship (even perhaps a proposal) or going their separate methods.

“They’re such pure stakes that everyone associated to that needed to see that occur — see the forged work together with their household after which as soon as that occurred, the Christmas interval was coming to an finish, so we didn’t need to take them again to the fortress, however we needed to begin to give them an perception into a barely completely different world and transferring their relationships, shifting into, ‘What occurs now that Christmas is over?’” showrunner Sam Dean tells Selection.

Dean, who has a two-year general cope with HBO Max, beforehand served as showrunner of Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” one other actuality courting format that additionally put inventory in seeing its new {couples} relating to one another in the true world. (By her put up at Kinetic Content material she additionally labored on relationship actuality sequence corresponding to “Married at First Sight.”) “Love Is Blind” began with its singles all trying to make deep connections with one another by means of dialog alone, as they have been remoted in particular person and bodily confining pods, speaking by means of partitions. However “12 Dates of Christmas” revels in its grand panorama, as a rule trying to create connections outdoor, amid bodily actions together with snowboarding and snowshoeing.

“We needed a extra romantic setting,” Dean says of “12 Dates of Christmas” over “Love is Blind.” She provides that with the intention to “evoke feelings you get at Christmas, we seize all of the tropes from vacation movies. We needed to create a world in a snow globe, and so we needed to ship them to a beautiful winter wonderland. It’s so out of their consolation zone it actually gives the forged with an escape to deal with simply what they’re there to do: to search out love and discover connection. We needed a rom-com [vibe], versus a present about individuals hooking up.”

However it’s nonetheless a actuality courting present initially — it is necessary for the results in discover out if they’ve chemistry with their dates, and the fortress does have a scorching tub. Bodily affection does turn into aside of the present, nevertheless it was vital for them to be a “family-friendly” present, Dean says, so the love proven on-screen are respectful kisses, usually beginning with one particular person asking the opposite if she or he can kiss them earlier than leaning in and doing so.

This “rom-com bubble” or “snow globe” vibe, as Dean alternatingly places it, might transport its viewers to seemingly less complicated occasions. Nevertheless it nonetheless does so by means of the fashionable lens by having comic Natasha Rothwell function the narrator, providing “reactive as a substitute of informative” commentary as a technique to “wink to the viewers” and in addition say issues many viewers members are additionally probably muttering to their system whereas watching.

The place the format is actually distinctive is that it introduces every of its results in just one potential match at first. Throughout a get-to-know-you-dinner between the trio, the wait workers reveals themselves to really be their first dates. From there, every lead has ample one-on-one alternative to get to know their potential match — till their subsequent date comes gliding in throughout a masked get together.

A vital trait in casting the leads, Dean says, was to search out individuals who would be capable of be “open-minded” and prepared to share experiences with every new date strolling in, even when they thought they have been already discovering one thing actual with somebody they met earlier. “We positively needed everyone to come back in and have an equal alternative to try to make a connection to the lead they have been being matched with,” she says. “Bringing in different individuals actually made Chad, Religion and Garrett assess in the event that they have been actually with the fitting particular person for them.”

The dates, too, needed to be open-minded concerning the expertise. They weren’t advised the “precise scope” of the present, such because the quantity of individuals who had been dates earlier than them, previous to coming into, Dean says. “Some parts have been saved from them so we may maintain the factor of shock and thriller.”

“Lengthy questionnaires” about what every particular person was searching for in a relationship, in addition to particularly in a romantic associate, have been a massive half of the casting course of, says Dean, as a result of they needed to deal with discovering individuals with these “traits and attributes.” Too slender a focus may show arduous to really discover those that match the construct, so to talk, and who have been prepared to come back on a actuality courting present.

Chad and Religion met one another earlier than anybody else — even earlier than they met Garrett — and fashioned an instantaneous attraction that Dean says the producers definitely didn’t plan for however weren’t solely stunned by. “As everyone knows, particularly if you’re younger, forbidden fruit may be particularly alluring,” she says. If they’d pushed all of their dates apart to solely construct a relationship with one another, “it may have modified the sequence,” she says.

Equally, given the quantity of time the dates spend with one another, Dean knew it wouldn’t be out of the query for some of them to type romantic connections, as nicely. Whereas the crew behind the present “spent a very long time throughout casting actually making an attempt to deal with areas of compatibility between the leads and the individuals we needed to convey into the fortress,” she says, the one factor all of us know from simply being alive and courting and having relationships is on paper individuals may be excellent for any person else however you’ll be able to’t actually account for that magic which will occur.”

Chad and Religion are searching for heterosexual relationships, whereas Garrett hopes to convey a boyfriend house to fulfill his people — not only for the primary time on the holidays, however for the primary time ever. This season, due to this fact, Dean say, they targeted on casting dates who would match one particular lead, however one space Dean says they may discover in potential future seasons is together with extra romantically fluid individuals within the forged to see the place sparks fly general.

“We knew we actually needed a various forged and to characterize the LGBTQ+ group. What we didn’t know once we have been first going into it was particularly together with a homosexual man. That got here extra from exploring our characters and searching into the potential appropriate matches that we believed would set any person up for achievement,” Dean says.

“12 Dates of Christmas” streams new episodes Thursdays on HBO Max.