12 Fashionable Doctors That Bring Style To Medical K-Dramas

Solely in Ok-dramas can you discover medical doctors which can be so expressive relating to their model out and in of their every day hospital uniform. They redefine what a “lab robe” ought to imply as they match theirs with designer garments and head-to-toe dapper and glam. Listed here are a few of the most trendy medical professionals in dramas who may need made going to clinics or hospitals just a bit bit simpler if they’d been our medical doctors:

Physician Ji Solar Woo from “The World of the Married”

Who can neglect the exceptional efficiency of Kim Hee Ae as Physician Ji Solar Woo in “The World of the Married?” She walked away from her horrible husband in heels and confirmed us what an empowered, assured, and robust girl is as she fought arduous for her life, her son’s life, and her profession. Right here she wore all the most recent designer garments, luggage, equipment, and footwear. They are saying the very best revenge is to indicate them your life is healthier after they’re gone—and Physician Ji resides proof that class and composure by no means runs out of fashion.

Physician Yoo Hye Jung in “Doctors”

Park Shin Hye performed a sassy and sensible physician who additionally has sense of fashion. She complimented her white coat with female items and loud prints, and off work, she wore a classy, mature model that also regarded skilled.

Watch “Doctors” beneath:

Physician Gye Gun Sang in “Hello Bye Mama”

Oh Eui Sik performed a useless psychiatrist who likes to put up his on-duty OOTDs (outfit of the day) on his social media accounts. He has quirky model with an enormous persona, and he introduced within the much-needed laughs within the in any other case touching, unhappy melodrama. However regardless of his antics, there’s little doubt that he’s an incredible dad and a loving husband!

Physician Han Hae Joon from “Physician Stranger”

Cool, impeccably dressed, and sharp-witted, Park Hae Jin delivered to life Physician Han on this thriller medical drama additionally starring Lee Jong Suk. Right here, he was usually seen sporting well-coordinated fits with a wide range of coloured and printed ties that added some enjoyable to his every day uniform.

Watch “Physician Stranger” right here:

Physician Jin Web optimization Woo in “Doctors”

Lee Sung Kyung was the final word lady crush as a younger physician who has a knack for sporting gentle colours and pastels along with her white coat. Her outfits have been all the time recent, fairly, and he or she lit up the hospital room along with her candy smile.

Catch “Doctors” right here:

Physician Kang Mo Yeon in “Descendants of the Solar”

Track Hye Kyo embodied the minimalist, effortlessly stylish model of Physician Kang Mo Yeon in one of many greatest Ok-dramas of all time. Her outfits have been straightforward, comfy, but nonetheless cute—good for her action-filled obligation of saving lives.

Watch “Descendants of the Solar”:

Physician Kim Hae Kyung in “Dinner Mate”

Track Seung Heon performs a captivating psychiatrist who captures everybody’s consideration wherever he goes. In “Dinner Mate,” he wears trendy, fashionable fits combined with informal items, making viewers swoon together with his good-looking appears to be like.

The Doctors of “Hospital Playlist”

These doctor-friends (Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, Jeon Mi Do) introduced retro trend again in “Hospital Playlist” as they reminisced on the previous. All through the years, they navigated the testy waters of affection, life, and work, and their trend within the current confirmed how a lot they’d grown as people and the way their kinds had developed.

Hey Soompiers! Which of those trendy medical doctors is your favourite? Inform us within the feedback beneath!

DianneP_Kim is an English journal and on-line editor based mostly in South Korea. She is the writer of a Ok-pop model ebook printed by Skyhorse Publications, New York, and has lately launched her second ebook about BTS. Test it out on Amazon and comply with her on Instagram at @dianne_panda.