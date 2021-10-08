12 footballers with Argentine roots who appear in the quarries of European football or play for another team

Melamed Ribaudo, Maupay and Klimowicz are players who can still play in the Argentine National Team.

After the consecration in the Copa América, which broke a spell of 28 years without winning titles at a higher level for Argentina Selection, and also judging by the latest calls for the Playoffs heading to Qatar World Cup 2022, everything indicates that Lionel Scaloni he already has his armed group. The coach himself commented that “Those summoned are 80 or 90% always the same” and the base of his team has been fully established. That does not mean that it does not have other eligible soccer players on the radar as possible alternatives, there are even players who are not Argentine but have roots that would allow them to wear the Albiceleste shirt. Some of them are professionals and play in the elite of Europe, while others go through their training in the most famous clubs in the world. In any case, they have all been identified this year through an exhaustive process of scouting carried out by the AFA.

Each case has its own nuances. And some have taken a great media dimension, such as that of Giovanni Reyna. When it started to shine on the Borussia Dortmund, it was learned that his grandfather Miguel was Argentine. But the son of Claudio Reyna, former captain of the United States team, preferred to represent the same national team in which his father played. The case of Luka Romero, current Lazio player, who is the son of an Argentine father but was born in Mexico and it was also claimed by Spain, although he played the 2019 South American Sub 15 with the Albiceleste and in the AFA they are still attentive to his progression.

There is also a litter of guys who have family ties to former professional players like Franco Carboni, son of Ezequiel (ex Lanús) who has 18 years and it is in the quarry of the Inter de Milan. Too Maurizio Pochettino, the son of the current PSG coach and born in Barcelona, ​​who to his 20 years it’s in the Watford from England. Or the grandson of Gringo Scotta, Valentino Fattore Scotta, who plays in the reserve team of the Sevilla FC; and also the son of Pablo Paz, whose name is Nicolás Paz Martínez, is 17 years old and works in the Real Madrid Youth C.

Among these young people, the one who took the greatest importance was Matthew Klimowicz, son of Grenadier. Have 21 years and play in the VfB Stuttgart from Bundesliga, where his father left a great mark. This year he played for the Germany U21 team and champion of Europe was consecrated.

Mateo Klimowicz plays in the Bundesliga and was European champion with the German under-21 team (Photo: REUTERS)

Fernando Batista tried unsuccessfully to add to Matthew Klimowicz to the Olympic team that competed in Tokyo 2021, but that does not mean that he will no longer wear the albiceleste shirt. The young man from Cordoba can still be called up to play in the Argentina Selection because the FIFA regulations have changed and allow footballers to change their nationality if they have not played an official match with an absolute team or even if they meet certain requirements. That is, its passage through the youth of Germany it has not defined its future.

In the same situation is Nicolás Melamed Ribaudo, an offensive midfielder from Spanish from Barcelona what with 20 years who this season has already added several minutes with the first team both in The League like in the Europa League. He is the grandson of Felipe Ribaudo, former striker who played with Students of La Plata, the end of the Intercontinental Cup before him Manchester United on 1968. But so far his participation with national teams has been in Spain.

Nicolás Melamed Ribaudo plays for Espanyol in Barcelona (Photo: @ nicomr10)

Nico Melamed had steps through the U-15 and U-17 of The Red, even this year he was summoned for the qualifying matches for the Eurocup that played the Spanish U21 team. It will surely be closely followed by the Argentine selectors because it is taking more and more prominence in the Spanish, where the historical was assigned dorsal 21 that belonged to the eternal captain Dani jarque.

Another paradigmatic case is that of Neal Maupay, a French footballer from 25 years who has been working for several seasons in the Brighton & Hove Albion from Premier League, where he is currently a partner of Alexis Mac Allister. This forward who was born in Versailles and played for clubs like Niza, Saint-Étienne, Stade Brestois 29 y Brentford He has an Argentine mother and in 2013 he made the procedures to also have her nationality.

Neal Maupay can be chosen to play for the Argentine national team (Photo: Reuters)

It is true that Maupay works in a position in which he has a lot of competition, both in France like in the Argentina. Although he is one of the most important players in his team and has a Premier League touch, in addition to having an interesting record in the French youth teams: he played 35 games international and marked 16 goals in the accumulated of his performances between all the categories, from the sub-16 to the sub-21.

There are also some young people of other nationalities who through their roots could nurture the Argentina Selection in the future. One of them is Niko Takahashi Cendagorta, promise of Barcelona who already plays in the U-16 in Spain, but can make the decision to play for Argentina (the nationality of your father) or also to Japan (for her mother). This young talent from La Masía, who works as a left back, told Infobae that idolizes Messi but has as a reference to Jordi Alba.

Niko Takahashi is a Barcelona youth son of a Japanese mother and an Argentine father.

Other young people with projection are Federico Oliva, son of Argentine parents who was born in USA, play in the formative Atlético de Madrid, and a call for the U-17 team of the North American country has already participated. And also Diego Corvalan, a right-back born in Switzerland in 2002, who plays for the FC Zurich, where last season he already made his professional debut. He has already played games in the Swiss youth teams but, like the rest of the players mentioned above, they will probably be seduced by the possibility of wearing the shirt of a Argentine national team that she was champion again and looks to the future with great hope.

KEEP READING:

The great gesture of Lionel Messi with two fans of the National Team and his new look for the Qualifiers

Scaloni specified the percentage of fixed players that Argentina has for the World Cup