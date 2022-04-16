12 free games from the Epic Games Store to enjoy this Easter

With the arrival of the Holy Week, you probably have a lot of free time, and what better way to fill it than with the free games offered by the Epic Games Store? As there are quite a few, today we are going to see which are the best in their catalog and what they can offer you so that you can decide what to dedicate your time to.

As a small note, some of them are free for a specific period of time, so I have divided the article into two sections: titles that are always free, and games that will only be free for a period of time. a specific period of time (either free trials or titles that you can add to your library permanently, but only for the duration of the promotion). Without further ado, let’s see what you can play these days.

Free games from the Epic Games Store to enjoy this Easter

Fortnite





Obviously, we can’t talk about free Epic games without talking about Fortnite, the foundation of its current success. The Battle Royal Epic recently launched its no-build mode, which adds more variety and makes it a great free-to-play game to enjoy with friends or solo over Easter.

Genshin Impact





One of our newsroom’s favorite free games is also on the Epic Games Store. Genshin Impact takes you to an open world with anime aesthetic, a plot that keeps expanding and a lot of characters that you can get through its gacha system. If you are going to start playing, I recommend that you do not miss our guides, courtesy of my wonderful partner Raquel.

Rocket League





Truly one of the coolest games released in recent years. Have you ever thought that football was boring and that it lacked racing cars? Well, Rocket League brings you just that! Grab your car and score goals in 3v3 matches. It’s completely free and you can play both on local and online multiplayer. One of the most interesting bets that Epic has without having to go through the box.

Dauntless





If you feel like hunting great creatures with your friends, but you want it to be free, Dauntless is the free alternative to Monster Hunter. Boasting an ever-expanding world full of events and new content, Dauntless has plenty going for it when you start out, but it’s not going to fall short any time soon.

World of Warships





If what you like is to participate in great naval battles, World of Warships is certainly the video game you have been waiting for. With an absolutely massive variety of ships, you’re going to be spoiled for choice to deal with whatever obstacles lie in your way. You will have many hours of content ahead of you to enjoy combat and customization, both alone and with your friends.

League of Legends





League of Legends practically needs no introduction. It is one of the most played and famous competitive games around the world, and you can also play it for free on the Epic Games Store. Playing solo or with friends, this could be your ticket to the world of MOBAs. Of course, keep in mind that, in addition to the Epic Games Store launcher, you will need to install the Riot when the program itself asks you to. It’s not complicated at all, but it’s worth noting that this is not a way to bypass the Riot launcher.

Valuing





We continue talking about Riot Games with Valorant, its multiplayer shooter. As with LoL, it is available through the Epic Games Store and without any restriction. Of course, again, you will also need both launchers, the one from Epic and the one from Riot.

Free games for a limited time

Anno 1800





From the 12th to the 19th, at Epic Games you can immerse yourself in Ubisoft’s city-building game completely free. You will be able to access the campaign with the game’s story, in its sandbox mode (which focuses on customization) and even its multiplayer without any limits.

Rogue Legacy





Available until tomorrow, the 14th, at 17:00, Rogue Legacy puts you in command of a dynasty of knights who want to reclaim a castle occupied by an evil force. Every time you die a new knight will come and will have different characteristics from the previous one. With the loot you get, you can get improvements to finally finish the adventure.

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter





This narrative adventure has you searching for Ethan as you try to unravel the mystery of his disappearance in a story with supernatural overtones. The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is also available for free until tomorrow at 17:00.

Insurmountable





This climbing video game takes you to icy mountains for a different experience. Choose your character, which will have unique qualities; a route to follow; and deal with the events that come up on the way to the top of the mountain. The title will be available to add to your library starting tomorrow, April 14, at 5:00 p.m. (Peninsular time) and the promotion will last until the 21st at the same time.

XCOM 2





One of the highest rated turn-based strategy video games in history will also be free on the Epic Games Store. Command your soldiers to finish off the alien threat while being very careful that none of your allies fall in combat. Again, this title will be available tomorrow, April 14, at 5:00 p.m., during the offer, again, one week.