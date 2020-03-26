12 Great A24 Movies And Where To Stream Or Rent Them Online

Locke (2013)

Generally a premise so simple as watching a person driving for almost 90 minutes is sufficient to encourage coronary heart wrenching drama. A first-rate instance is Locke, during which Tom Hardy stars within the title function – a household man and building supervisor who faces the last word penalties of a mistake made in a single night time. Advised in actual time, by means of a collection of cellphone calls over the course of 1 freeway drive, this thriller from Steven Knight is a riveting one-man present and a formidable achievement in proving large issues can are available in small packages.

Where To Stream: Netflix

Where To Rent Online: Amazon, YouTube, and Vudu