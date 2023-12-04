12 Great Bollywood Love Stories You Can Watch Right Now:

Since the beginning of movies in India, Indian directors have built their stories and scripts around love and romance. Bollywood relationship movies, like “Mughal-e-Azam” and “Dil Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge,” have shown a lot of different kinds of love.

A Bollywood relationship usually starts with a lovely man and woman meeting and falling in love. There is an unexpected crisis that takes place in the middle of the story. There should be between 5 and 8 songs that mark important points in the story, like when two people meet, fall in love, get married, break up, and so on.

There are a lot of movies about happily ever after at the end, but the most beautiful parts are often the sad and lonely parts. Songs like “Do Jism Ek Jaan” and “Jiyenge to Saath” were not used in movies made in the 2000s. “Marenge to Saath” was an Indian movie phrase that was used to describe love over and over again for decades.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge:

This love story set in London among the Indians who have moved there was a big deal in Hindi films, and people are still going to see it in a Mumbai theater 20 years later. Being Simran and Raj, Kajol as well as Shah Rukh Khan became one of the most loved movie pairs of all time.

While traveling by train in Europe, they fall in love, but when they get back to London, a particularly beautiful thing happens: Simran asks Raj to come to her planned wedding, but he says no. He goes with her to Punjab to try to get her family to embrace him as her spouse.

There are lots of fun songs, including great love songs like “Tujhe Dekha” and “When I Saw You.” But in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, people’s ideas about love change over time. For example, Simran’s father thinks that family leaders set up weddings and love will follow.

The first scene of the movie shows how much he loves his home country and how disconnected he is from London, where he lives. In a gloomy, wet Trafalgar Square, he feeds birds while daydreaming of the mustard-yellow fields of Punjab. During the movie, his feelings about love change the most.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, as well as Aditya Roy Kapur are all in the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was directed by Ayan Mukherji. Everyone who saw this movie loved it, whether it was the story, the songs, the acting, as well as the chemistry between Ranbir as well as Deepika.

Bunny and Naina are at two different yet important points in their lives when they meet and fall within love. We love how this movie shows love and friendship. It is true that Ayan Mukherji did a great job directing and putting together the movie.

Band Baaja Baarat:

A new pair of stars in Bollywood Two young men in Delhi are trying to make it big alongside their wedding planning business. Anushka Sharma as well as Ranbir Kapoor played the leads in a beautiful love story.

Band Baaja Baarat is a lively and colorful love story that has all the elements of a Masala movie, such as dance numbers, romantic songs, as well as the typical Bollywood theatrics.

Bombay:

Mani Ratnam’s Bombay was originally made in Tamil. It is set during the Hindu-Muslim riots within the city in December 1992 and January 1993, which happened after the Babri Masjid, a mosque within north India that was constructed upon the site of a damaged temple, was torn down.

Bombay was one of Ratnam’s three political tales. The other two are Roja as well as Dil Se, and they all deal with love in tough times. When Shekhar, who comes from a strict Hindu family, as well as Shaila Banu, who is Muslim, fall in love, their families don’t like it.

He brings Shaila to Bombay, where he works as a reporter, because he thinks it is a great place. However, after six years, there is more and more hostility between the groups, and their family is in danger.

Bombay has a very popular music by A.R. Rahman, with songs like “Humma Humma,” which plays while they look for love in the city, and “Tu Hi Re”/”Only You,” which plays when Shekhar calls Shaila to him while he waits for her in a broken-down coastal fort. As they both say they love each other, she runs away from home, losing her veil as a sign.

Ram Leela:

Deepika Padukone as well as Ranveer Singh, who are known as the “power couple” of the industry, made their first movie together in Ram Leela, which was directed through Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Based on Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” the movie is about Ram and Leela, who fall in love with each other even though they come from different houses. They have to make a sacrifice for their love. People really enjoyed the way this movie looked, and it changed the way stories are told in Indian movies.

Barfi:

A deaf-mute boy called Barfi falls in affection for two women, Shruti, an intelligent young girl, as well as Jhilmil, an autistic boy. This is one of the sweetest romances of recent times.

Barfi is a love story that celebrates love, life, as well as happiness. In other Bollywood movies, being handicapped meant a life of shame and pain. Barfi was India’s official entry to the Oscars at the time, and it received 7 Filmfare awards, including Best Film.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam:

There is a lovely man called Sameer Rossellini who is half Italian and goes to a fancy house within India, where he falls within love with Nandini, the daughter of his teacher. The initial half of the movie is about their relationship, but the second half is really moving. Nandini is married to Vanraj because she saw him sing “Nimbuda” and fell within love with her.

Once they’re married, he doesn’t sleep with her because he knows she doesn’t love him. In order to find Sameer, he even takes her to “Italy.” But while they are there, she falls within affection for her husband. This turn of events changes the story from one that seems out of the ordinary to one in which love grows after marriage instead of before.

Manmarziyaan:

There are three main characters in this movie: Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan, as well as Vicky Kaushal. It is a modern love story created by Anurag Kashyap. That Manmarziyan has a new and different view upon relationships and love is what made people feel so moved.

This Anurag Kashyap movie is different because it shows how confused and sad someone is. In the story, Rumi and Vicky are in love, yet Vicky changes her mind about getting married and tries to avoid the subject.

Following her breakup with her one true love, Rumi agrees to marry Robbie against her will. Even though he knows about Vicky, he still falls in love with her. The story then goes on to show how the three of them deal with love.

Dev D:

Dev D was one of the films that changed the way movies were made in the last ten years. It was a modern take upon the classic Devdas. The movie, a black comedy musical directed by Anurag Kashyap, was based on a number of famous events in the news and showed how people in big cities think and feel.

It had a unique and very creative music. Public and reviewers alike praised Dev D for bringing an unusual Bollywood romance to life.

Veer-Zaara:

Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh falls in affection for Pakistani Zaara Hayat Khan in Veer-Zaara, one of only a few Indian-Pakistani stories. They move around Punjab together, but she has to go home to marry her fiancé. Veer quits his job and goes to Pakistan, where he is jailed as a spy, after finding out that she loves him.

People saw this movie as Yash Chopra’s ode to Punjabiyat, or Punjabiness. It showed that even though the state was split up religiously in 1947, there is a lot of history and culture that both sides share.

Chopra, who was born within 1932, moved many times across what was then the line before it was split up. The late Madan Mohan wrote songs for the movie that were never used. Most of the songs are sung through Lata Mangeshkar, and they give the movie an older feel.

Chopra is very good at combining music and movies. Two songs that show this are “Tere Liye”, which is about being ready to give up things for love, and “Dekh Lo”, which is also regarding the way love can get through hard times.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil:

Karan Johar directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, a movie about love that doesn’t depend on conditions, sadness, and learning. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as well as Fawad Khan.

A story regarding one-sided love as we have all been through it in some way as well as another made people relate to the movie. In the story, Ayan and Alizeh become friends. Ayan falls within love with Alizeh, but she doesn’t feel the same way.

The story shows how Ayan deals with a one-sided relationship. We laughed, cried, and fell within love with the people in this movie. The movie had catchy songs that were big hits as well as a good story.

Jab We Met:

In Bhatinda, Geet finds a businessman who was close to giving up on life. They go on a trip together, and then Geet’s boyfriend and she run away to the mountains to be with him.

The main ideas of Jab We Met are accepting yourself, laughing off life’s mistakes, falling within affection with yourself, as well as finding your heart. The entire film is a beautiful roller coaster ride.

People think that Jab We Met is one of the greatest Bollywood love movies of all time because it has so many great scenes and funny lines. This was one of the most love films made by Imtiaz Ali. He became famous as a director and writer who could connect with young people’s hearts and minds.