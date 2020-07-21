12 Hollyoaks spoilers teased for soap’s return in September

Hollyoaks has launched an thrilling new trailer teasing what followers can anticipate when it returns to our screens in September.

The cleaning soap has formally gone off air – for now – because the final episodes accomplished earlier than lockdown aired, however with forged and crew already again filming and a few scenes already shot being saved for the autumn relaunch, we’ve had a tantalising first-look taster from Hollyoaks in the form of a 60-second preview clip.

Listed here are our hand-picked highlights of Hollyoaks’ massive comeback.

The second you have all been ready for… the #HollyoaksComingSoonTrailer has arrived! ???? New #Hollyoaks returns in Autumn, however don’t worry, as we’ll stay very a lot right here! With #HollyoaksAt25 coming to your screens… pic.twitter.com/YirnKoH0TV — Hollyoaks (@Hollyoaks) July 20, 2020

Walter stops Stitchell marriage ceremony?

The ‘finale’ cliffhanger had homophobic Walter Deveraux vowing to cease grandson Mitchell Deveraux marrying boyfriend Scott Drinkwell after Toby Faroe intentionally spilled the beans, and the trailer exhibits the riled reverend storm the lavish-looking marriage ceremony. Can Mitchell totally decide to Scott and persuade Walter to just accept his sexuality, or is it an sad ever after for the doomed duo?

Celeste will get a nasty shock

Whether or not or not Scott and Mitchell tie the knot, there’s tons occurring elsewhere in the on-location marriage ceremony scenes, together with a showdown between Mitchell and his terrifying triplet siblings, Toby Faroe and Celeste Faroe, ending with Toby dropping his mood and Celeste making a surprising discovery. “What did we do?” she gasps. What, certainly?

Felix has three women on the go?

Participant Felix Westwood is already bedding outdated flame Martine Deveraux and lusty Lisa Loveday, and he’s making eyes at Grace Black on the reception dance flooring. They’ve already connected as soon as, again when he arrived in the village, so is he planning to three-time all the women? That may’t finish effectively.

Goodbye Lisa

We all know Lisa Loveday is leaving the present in the autumn, and her sassy credo of: “Dwell your life like there’s no yesterday!” appears like she’s determined to maneuver on, however what causes the sudden epiphany? Does she uncover Felix is dishonest? Or is there extra to her departure?

Abuser Buster returns

We get a glimpse of evil Buster Smith as Brody Hudson faces his childhood abuser in jail. Within the final remaining new episodes Brody was haunted by his teenage trauma as he struggled to take care of the very fact his prices in opposition to Buster have been dropped, and he was solely discovered responsible of abusing Ollie Morgan. Will seeing his nemesis once more carry closure for Brody, or extra distress?

Tony’s terrifying transformation

Edward Hutchinson’s plot to secretly poison son Tony Hutchinson with testosterone in order to show him into an aggressive, indignant mess progresses as Hollyoaks’ longest-serving resident begins to behave erratically. Spouse Diane Hutchinson appears to be like anxious, whereas Edward is happy his plan to have his daughter-in-law all to himself and assume the function of head of the Hutchinson clan gathers tempo… How far will Tony’s transformation go?

Juliet and Peri’s first kiss

December’s flash ahead (right here’s the place you may familiarise your self with the bold experiment’s 10 massive speaking factors) will likely be that bit nearer when the cleaning soap returns, and the foundations are being laid for Juliet Nightingale and Peri Lomax’s affair we all know we’re constructing to as the ladies share their first kiss. What does that imply for Peri’s romance with unhealthy boy Jordan Value?

Jordan and Leela caught in the act?

Speaking of Jordan, it appears to be like like he’s been caught canoodling with Peri’s mum Leela Lomax, presumably by a surprised Juliet. Does this give her the ammunition she wants to influence Peri to be along with her as an alternative?

Sid feels the strain of county traces

Juliet can also be nonetheless deeply entrenched in the county traces drug dealing storyline, and the trailer exhibits an intense trade between her and Sid Sumner as they really feel the strain of being a part of the sinister trafficking ring that’s utilizing the native teenagers. The operation’s massive boss, Victor, appears to be like to be threatening Juliet, however regardless of involved Sid’s warnings she’s loving the cash and standing being a supplier brings. However is she in over her head?

John Paul cheats on George with James?

Thought this love triangle was achieved? Suppose once more – John Paul McQueen is cherished up with hunky new man PC George Kiss, however getting suspiciously near ex-lover James Nightingale as the lovable copper warns: “It’s him – or me,” in tense scenes. Is tortured James so determined to be with JP he’s ready to be his ‘bit on the aspect’?

Cher eyes up romance with Romeo

Newcomer Cher Winters is settling in properly as the latest McQueen in the village, and she or he’s caught the eye of among the locals. Romance with heart-throb Romeo Nightingale has been teased however the teenagers’ furtive appears to be like promise a full-on fling by the point we hit the autumn. What’s going to protecting dad Sylver McQueen must say about that? And will somebody warn Cher that Romeo’s final girlfriend suffered a tragic demise?

Calm earlier than the storm for Ollie and Brooke?

One other couple basking in the glow of younger love are Brooke Hathaway and Ollie Morgan, who’re kissing and cuddling with out a care in the world. Giving their child up for adoption and the suicide of Brooke’s stepdad Kyle examined the twosome, and the flash ahead confirmed Ollie in a drug-induced stupor sobbing about lacking somebody by the point we attain December. How does Ollie go from this loved-up second to whole ketamine-induced despair?

