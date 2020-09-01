12 hours, 300 KM: To get daughter’s JEE exam, the farmer took a long ride on his bike, said – if read, you will increase

Ranchi: A farmer traveled 300 km from Nalanda to Ranchi on a motorcycle to get his daughter to take the JEE exam. Dhananjay Kumar, who lives in Nalanda district of Bihar, traveled 300 km in 12 hours and ensured that he could reach his daughter in Ranchi Tupudana, Jharkhand on time to get the JEE examination on Tuesday. And the farmers were successful in this too. He reached the exact time by taking his daughter to the examination venue. Also Read – JEE (Main): JEE (Main) exam from today, students will get many facilities with strict COVID guidelines amid Corona crisis

Due to Kovid-19, there is no bus service running between Bihar and Jharkhand. In view of this, Dhananjay Kumar started his journey from Nalanda district in the early hours of Monday. He reached Bokaro in eight hours and then traveled 135 kilometers from there to Ranchi on Monday afternoon. Dhananjay told reporters, "I found that motorcycle is the only option to cover long distance from Nalanda to Ranchi. Buses are not running because of Corona Virus. "

He said, "While going from Bokaro to Ranchi, I started feeling sleepy. I stayed in the middle and slept for a while, then completed the journey with my daughter. " About 22,843 students are appearing in the examination in 10 centers of Jharkhand.