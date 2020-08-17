12 IPS officers transferred in UP, know who posted where

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has transferred 12 IPS officers. This has been done in the wake of deteriorating law and order in the state. According to the order issued late on Sunday, besides the police chief of three districts, nine officers have been transferred. SSP Sunil Gupta of Gorakhpur has been transferred to DGP headquarters Lucknow, while Agra SP Jogendra Kumar has been transferred to Gorakhpur as SSP. Also Read – UP: Mayawati’s attack on the murder of the village head in Azamgarh, said- ‘What difference between the present government and the SP?’

The SSP of Gorakhpur was removed with immediate effect after a lawyer was shot dead. Similarly, SP Abhishek Singh of Pratapgarh has been shifted to Baghpat, while Bijnor SP Sanjeev Tyagi will now be the police chief of Pratapgarh. And the IPS officers who have been transferred include SP (Human Rights) Ganesh Saha who has been made DCP of Gautam Budh Nagar. Saha was earlier posted in Banda and was accused of corruption by the then SSP Vaibhav Krishna of Gautam Budh Nagar.

DCP Sankalp Sharma of Gautam Budh Nagar has been made SP of Badaun. And Ashok Tripathi, SP of Badaun, has been transferred to the Human Rights Cell in the DGP office. SP (Training and Security) Manikya Chandra Saroj has been made SP (Vigilance). SP Dharamvir Singh of Mirzapur, Bijnor and SP Ajay Kumar Singh of Baghpat will now be posted in Mirzapur. SP Triveni Singh of Azamgarh has been sent to SP (Cyber-Crime) Lucknow, while STF SSP Sudhir Singh will now be posted in Azamgarh.