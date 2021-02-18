12 K-Pop Idols Whose Bright Personalities Earned Them The Nickname “Human Sunshine”

2020 was positively a tricky 12 months, however these 12 idols acquired us by all of it with their candy, sunshine personalities! Even simply their smiles present a burst of serotonin, so for those who’ve had a tricky day (or a tricky week, or a tricky month…), then that is for you. In no explicit order, listed here are idols who’re mainly sunshine in human type.

1. Stray Youngsters’ Felix

Stray Youngsters followers know that Felix’s voice could also be deep and intense, however his character couldn’t be extra reverse! His candy interactions with followers, associates, and different Stray Youngsters members are completely endearing (he even brings do-it-yourself brownies to levels for employees and performers to get pleasure from). He additionally has an amazingly brilliant, sunny smile, and his cute freckles solely add to his cuteness.

felix giving chenle brownies ? pic.twitter.com/7t5QBcRWid — catboy membership (@younghodery) (*12*)November 14, 2020

2. Pink Velvet’s Pleasure

Her stage title is Pleasure for a purpose – she’s mainly Pink Velvet’s completely happy virus! She has fairly an lively character, and an important humorousness. She’s often the group’s temper maker, and is at all times the lifetime of the social gathering on selection exhibits and on stage. She’s every thing completely happy, multi function individual!

3. NCT’s Haechan

Haechan’s stage title means “full solar” in Korean, and he positively lives as much as that title! His heart-shaped smile and sun-kissed complexion appear to be sunshine in human type, and his vibrant humor provides to that persona. He might pull loads of pranks, however on the finish of the day he’s very affectionate with the opposite members of NCT and with the group’s followers.

4. LOONA’s Chuu

She’s charmed your entire Ok-pop world together with her cute character and unbelievable vocals – it’s LOONA’s Chuu! The inventor of the “Chuu Coronary heart” is well-known for her sunny aura and irresistible cuteness. She will be able to seize the hearts of even probably the most stern and critical folks, and her capability to make associates with nearly anybody is the stuff of actual sunshine. Simply take a look at this clip of Chuu assembly the “Operating Women” forged – they’re smitten immediately!

6. SEVENTEEN’s DK

DK simply appears to radiate good vibes along with his stunning eye smile and wonderful humorousness. He’s 1/3 of SEVENTEEN’s gag trio BooSeokSoon, and he’s at all times part of some hilarious shenanigans. DK positively brings the laughs, even when he doesn’t imply to! His pure comedic capability and caring character is like sunshine in a bottle for any followers that want it.

7. Oh My Woman’s Hyojung

Oh My Woman’s chief Hyojung could also be tiny, however her character is large! She’s at all times bursting with completely happy power, and her candy eye smile is beautiful. She manages to stability all the tasks of a bunch chief whereas being completely carefree and brilliant, and she or he’s at all times searching for the opposite Oh My Woman members. Human sunshine, certainly!

8. GOT7’s Youngjae

Youngjae’s acquired wonderful vocals and a sunshine character – what’s to not love!? You may at all times catch him making some form of humorous expression in interviews or conversations as a result of he simply can’t maintain a pokerface, and he’s not shy about sharing his happiness with followers. His expressive face and contagious snort is completely hilarious, and he could make any GOT7 fan completely happy immediately.

9. TWICE’s Nayeon

TWICE’s Nayeon is well-known for her massive, brilliant smile and coronary heart of gold. She’s acquired a candy, heat character and playful humorousness that by no means fails to endear her to others. She’s really the oldest member of the group, however she’s virtually at all times enjoying round with the youthful members or pulling humorous pranks. Even her stage presence appears to radiate sunshine!

10. MONSTA X’s Minhyuk

The completely happy tablet of MONSTA X, Minhyuk positively deserves his title! He by no means appears to expire of power and is at all times as much as one thing hilarious. He’s at all times maintaining the group’s morale, and he’s simply as a lot of a temper maker for the followers as nicely – he can brighten up anybody’s day with out even making an attempt! Minhyuk’s presence is positively an on the spot dose of sunshine.

11. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo would be the group’s oldest member, however she nonetheless acts like a maknae! Her character is tremendous cute and brilliant, and she will at all times make followers smile. She by no means takes issues too critically, which is a humorous distinction to the robust, glamorous picture she has onstage or in picture shoots. Jisoo can also be a complete pure on selection exhibits together with her humorousness and sunny vibe.

12. BTS’s J-Hope

Final however not least, BTS’s J-Hope is the definition of human sunshine! His cute coronary heart smile is completely contagious, and he’s at all times maintaining the opposite members of BTS in addition to ARMYs grinning along with his hilarious antics. His naturally outgoing character endears him to only about everybody, and he’s at all times the primary to snort when one thing humorous occurs – which makes everybody else snort too!

Who’s your favourite sunshine idol? Tell us within the feedback beneath!