12 K-Pop Idols You’d Definitely Want On Your Side In A Fight

Whereas our favourite Ok-pop idols are beautiful, kind-hearted individuals who in all probability would by no means damage a fly, a few of them undoubtedly have a number of tips up their sleeves. From martial arts prowess to straight-up swole-ness, these 12 idols might most definitely maintain their very own in a struggle. You’d undoubtedly need them in your workforce when issues begin to get scary!

1. Kim Yo Han

Kim Yo Han is far more than only a proficient performer – he’s additionally a taekwondo genius! He made the nationwide reserve workforce for the game, and he received two nationwide youth championships. In the top, he left his medals behind to pursue the idol life, however he can undoubtedly nonetheless throw down when he must.

2. WJSN’s Eunseo

Eunseo could also be WJSN’s lead rapper, however she most likely might have had a profession as an athlete too! She’s proved her capabilities at multiple “Idol Star Athletics Championships” occasion, together with the 2019 ssireum (conventional Korean wrestling) occasion throughout which she defeated fromis_9’s Music Ha Younger with this quite spectacular takedown. Definitely don’t mess together with her!

Preserve watching the 2019 Chuseok “Idol Star Athletics Championships” right here!

Watch Now

3. Stray Youngsters’ Felix

Stray Youngsters’ Felix is finest identified for his soothing, deep voice and ethereal visuals – however do you know that he’s additionally a third-degree black belt in taekwondo? He’s demonstrated his capabilities on a few completely different applications, and his flexibility and energy aren’t any joke. Subsequent time you want some backup, Felix is the one to name!

4. Apink’s Yoon Bomi

One other Ok-pop idol with some loopy martial arts expertise, Yoon Bomi can be a third-degree black belt in taekwondo. Her grace and whole management when displaying off her talents are intimidating for certain, however she by some means manages to maintain an lovable smile on her face the complete time. She says it finest herself: when she’s on the mat, she’s not Apink’s Bomi – she’s Taekwondo Lady Bomi!

5. Jeon Somi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzeDmSrSOlg

Because it seems, there are sufficient third-degree black belts in Ok-pop to kind a nationwide workforce of their very own! Former I.O.I-member-turned-soloist Jeon Somi has additionally earned her stripes on the dojang (the Korean phrase for a taekwondo coaching corridor) and he or she’s received the talents to show it. Even in a pair of denims, she executes some flawless strikes!

6. GOT7’s Jackson

In addition to some fairly loopy martial arts capabilities, GOT7’s Jackson was additionally a junior champion fencer earlier than he determined to grow to be an idol. He was on the Hong Kong nationwide workforce earlier than transferring to South Korea, and his lightning-fast sabre expertise are nothing to shake your head at. He’s completely jacked (no pun supposed), which is terrifying in and of itself, however armed with a fencing foil? We’d be working for certain.

7. f(x)’s Amber

Amber’s daring persona and tomboyish type has all the time made her a standout within the Ok-pop business, however her taekwondo expertise are spectacular too! She spends a whole lot of time on the gymnasium, which provides to her highly effective strikes and her intimidating persona (which hides her true candy and goofy persona!). She’d undoubtedly have your again in a struggle.

8. NU’EST’s Baekho

Baekho earned the nickname “Attractive Bandit” throughout his time on season 2 of “Produce 101,” and for an excellent cause: his buff physique and smoldering glare might undoubtedly go away followers quaking of their boots. However that’s not the one factor he brings to a struggle: he’s additionally extremely skilled in kumdo, which is a Korean by-product of the Japanese martial artwork kind kendo. You wouldn’t wish to be on the mistaken finish of that sword!

9. GFRIEND’s Yerin

What GFRIEND’s lead dancer Yerin lacks in coaching, she makes up for in sheer drive of will! Her completely blasé angle whereas skinning a lizard on “Regulation of the Jungle” was actually fairly scary, and he or she seems all too snug dealing with that large knife. Who is aware of what she’d have the ability to do given the chance to get into an actual struggle! Don’t cross her.

See extra from “Regulation of the Jungle”!

Watch Now

10. BTS’s Jungkook

He’s BTS’s Golden Maknae for a cause – he’s good at just about every part he does, together with a wide range of athletic occasions from taekwondo to boxing to ssireum. His candy visuals bely some actually toned muscular tissues, and even the opposite members of BTS aren’t secure from his energy. Golden Maknae for the win!

Don’t miss the remainder of the 2016 “Idol Star Athletics Championships” New 12 months’s Particular!

Watch Now

11. gugudan’s Kim Sejeong

Her shiny persona and exquisite voice has earned Kim Sejeong a whole lot of followers as a former member of I.O.I and now as a member of gugudan, however that’s not all she’s identified for! She’s extremely sturdy, in a position to raise selection present host Defconn with ease and even saving BTOB’s Yook Sungjae throughout their time on “Regulation of the Jungle.” She’d completely have you ever coated if issues received a little bit too scary!

Don’t miss the most recent episode of “Regulation of the Jungle”!

Watch Now

12. Tremendous Junior’s Choi Siwon

Choi Siwon’s sturdy visuals and clean voice make him extremely highly effective already, however he’s not simply the group’s muscle (though he’s definitely packing a whole lot of that too!). For some time he was the youngest individual in South Korea to carry a fourth diploma black belt in taekwondo, and it appears that evidently he hasn’t misplaced any of his prowess since turning into an idol celebrity. He’s the epitome of tall, sturdy, and good-looking, and also you’d undoubtedly need him in your aspect in a struggle!

Which idol would you need backing you up in a struggle? Inform us within the feedback part!