12 K-Pop Songs That Advocate Mental Health

Okay-pop artists are put beneath a variety of strain as they construct their careers and join with the general public. Up till a few years in the past, discussing psychological well being overtly was thought of taboo, however that by no means stopped idols from addressing it of their music time and time once more.(*12*)

October 10 represents World Mental Health Day and is a chance to remind each other in regards to the significance of psychological well being and its influence on one’s general well-being. On this gentle, here’s a collection of Okay-pop songs that advocate psychological well being.(*12*)

1. B.A.P – “Wake Me Up”

This masterpiece by B.A.P portrays psychological well being ever so vividly. Whereas the music video visualizes a few of the commonest psychological well being points similar to physique picture, melancholy, and anxiousness, the lyrics ship a robust message of hope to place these struggles to relaxation.(*12*)

(*12*)

2. San E – “Counselor”

San E opens up about his private struggles with psychological well being by this uncooked track the place he actually fights himself to lastly search counseling to get higher and regain management over his life.(*12*)

(*12*)

3. Dynamic Duo and EXO’s Chen – “Nosedive”

Dynamic Duo and Chen provide a method of consolation to folks battling melancholy with this track. They specific their help and ship their heartfelt solace by the therapeutic lyrics.(*12*)

(*12*)

4. 2NE1 – “Ugly”

There isn’t a customary for magnificence, but many really feel entitled to evaluate others’ bodily look at the price of hurting their emotions and affecting their vanity. 2NE1 has all the time been out of the field with their ideas, and “Ugly” is a monitor that pinpoints insecurities that many can relate to.(*12*)

(*12*)

5. Sunmi – “Borderline”

Sunmi will get candid on this emotional single the place she reveals particulars about her psychological well being and underlines the value idols pay for his or her fame. She additionally unveils her vulnerability and the ache she went by as she was put beneath the microscope by the general public.(*12*)

(*12*)

6. SEVENTEEN – “Trauma”

Impressed by their private struggles, SEVENTEEN’s hip hop unit exposes their vulnerability on this heart-wrenching monitor. Within the lyrics, they open up about their very own experiences with loneliness, self-doubt, and pressuring themselves over occasions from the previous.(*12*)

(*12*)

7. Amber Liu – “Borders”

One other artist who is aware of all about criticism that pokes holes in a single’s vanity is Amber. But that didn’t cease her from combating her approach out of each hurdle and to stay true to herself regardless of what others say.(*12*)

(*12*)

8. Stray Youngsters – “Mirror”

Reconciliation with oneself is without doubt one of the hardest issues to realize and the Stray Youngsters members have completely mirrored what it appears like of their track. Worry, confusion, and doubt usually floor and cloud one’s notion of issues, which inevitably impacts their well-being.(*12*)

(*12*)

9. Kim Jonghyun feat. Taeyeon – “Lonely”

This melancholic ballad composed by the late SHINee’s Jonghyun touches on the subjects of loneliness and the worry of burdening others with our issues. On the similar time, the melody offers a way of consolation because the core message behind this duet is to be understood.(*12*)

(*12*)

10. Lee Hello – “Breathe”

One other stunning track composed by Jonghyun is “Breathe” which he gifted to Lee Hello. Talking from private expertise, the artist opens up about affected by a gentle panic dysfunction which made respiratory very troublesome. She wrote the lyrics in hopes that it will assist individuals who additionally wrestle with respiratory.(*12*)

(*12*)

11. Agust D – “The Final”

Suga has been by rather a lot in his lifetime, and he selected to talk up about it as Agust D in his first mixtape. Certainly one of his songs “The Final” is an open letter that reveals psychological well being points he has bravely handled similar to melancholy, OCD, and social anxiousness.(*12*)

(*12*)

12. Epik Excessive feat. Sunwoo JungA – “In Seoul”

Coping with the exterior world might be exhausting typically, and Epik Excessive is conscious of it. In keeping with them, anxiousness can change into so crippling at instances that it disturbs your sleep to the purpose of turning into insomniac.(*12*)

(*12*)

If you want to speak to somebody, please don’t hesitate to hunt assist and attain out. Click on right here for an inventory of worldwide hotlines which you can name, and if you happen to can’t discover your nation listed, please name your native emergency quantity.(*12*)

Which track speaks to you most? Tell us within the feedback beneath.(*12*)

Esmee L. is a Moroccan energetic dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.(*12*)