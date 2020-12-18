12 K-Pop X K-Pop Collabs We’d Love To See Happen

Collabs are the most effective issues to occur within the music business. When it’s all Okay-pop, then you’re in for a one among a form expertise as a result of these collabs are merely majestic.

Whereas followers often pair their favourite artists on a regular basis and pray for a collab, many idols have additionally expressed their want to collaborate with different idols, which is much more thrilling as a result of the chance of it taking place turns into grand!

Listed below are some Okay-pop X Okay-pop collabs that had been voiced by idols themselves, which we’d love nothing greater than to see come to life on our screens!

1. Ailee X BTS’s Jimin

Throughout her look on a podcast with Eric Nam, Ailee said that BTS’s Jimin was her bias. Moreover, she mentioned she discovered his voice fascinating and needs to sing with him sooner or later.

2. (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon X Zico

When (G)I-DLE attended “Idol Radio” as company, Soyeon was requested in regards to the artist she wish to collaborate with. She talked about Zico and mentioned that he was a superb lyricist for whom she has a lot respect. She additionally despatched a voice message to him through the radio present to ask for an opportunity to work collectively.

3. Zico X CL

Zico himself has one other rapper in thoughts he’d wish to work with, and it’s none aside from CL! He thought it will be enjoyable working collectively and that though he doesn’t know her personally, he already has an thought of what to work on in the event that they ever do.

4. Women’ Technology’s Hyoyeon X TWICE’s Momo

Except for the standard musical collaborations, Hyoyeon has expressed her want throughout an interview to hitch forces with TWICE’s Momo for a dance collaboration. This want was mutual as Momo revealed throughout a V Dwell broadcast that she additionally wish to collaborate with Hyoyeon after seeing her interview.

5. MONSTA X & IU

When requested about any artists MONSTA X wish to work with, Joohoney talked about IU because the artist he hopes to collaborate with throughout an interview with information outlet Ilgan Sports activities.

6. IU X BLACKPINK’s Rosé

As for IU, she selected BLACKPINK’s Rosé because the singer she wish to work with sooner or later and said that she discovered her charming. Rosé caught wind of IU’s assertion and couldn’t consider it. She additionally added that she was honored to have been picked by her.

7. Park Bom X BTS

Throughout her visitor look on the radio present “Jung Eun Ji’s Music Plaza,” Park Bom confirmed her curiosity in working with BTS when requested about an idol group she’d wish to work with.

Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews.

8. gugudan’s Kim Sejeong X DAY6

Kim Sejeong is an enormous fan of DAY6. When she was requested in regards to the artist she wish to collaborate with, she didn’t hesitate to decide on the band and even expressed her want to work on an emotional music reminiscent of “You Have been Lovely.”

9. Zion.T X Jeon Somi

Zion.T has talked fondly of Somi and mentioned that she’s typically curious in regards to the music he makes. He additionally praised her expertise as a lyricist and her expertise as a musician. Moreover, he mentioned that if he ever collaborates along with his labelmate, it will undoubtedly be on a pop music.

10. Punch X Pink Velvet/BLACKPINK

Punch has made a reputation for herself as an OST singer, and her collaborations are sometimes with well-liked idols. She named Pink Velvet and BLACKPINK as lady teams that she wish to work with.

11. Brown Eyed Women’ Jea X BTOB’s Hyunsik

Throughout an interview with Worldwide bnt, Brown Eyed Women’ Jea talked about BTOB’s Hyunsik as a musician she’d wish to work along with. She added that she selected him as a result of he is a good composer with a pleasant tone.

12. AleXa X SHINee’s Taemin/HyunA/CL

Throughout a Q&A, AleXa had nothing however reward for Taemin because the idol who influenced her life and profession. Her dream collaboration can be a joint efficiency with the SHINee member, in addition to a shared stage with HyunA or CL.

Which Okay-pop X Okay-pop collab would you like to witness quickly? Tell us within the feedback under!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan full of life dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.