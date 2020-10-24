12 Korean Actors Who Never Seem To Age

Though it’s usually stated that magnificence fades with time, many Korean actors have but to even start to lose their attractiveness regardless of being almost 40 or, unbelievably, having already attained the rank of quadragenarian. Don’t simply take my phrase for it although. Learn on to see which Korean actors appear proof against the consequences of ageing, and determine for your self whether or not the previous adage “age is only a quantity” rings true in spite of everything.

Gong Hyo Jin (40)

Forty-year-old actress or 20-something-year-old Okay-pop idol? You inform me, as a result of I’d consider both reply! Although it’s now been a decade since she performed a spunky aspiring chef within the drama “Pasta,” romantic-comedy knowledgeable Gong Hyo Jin stays simply as youthful, vibrant, and daring to today.

Begin watching “Pasta”:

Watch Now

Jun Ji Hyun (38)

Joyful early birthday to this style queen, who shall be turning 39 on the finish of the month. Though Kim Soo Hyun was the one who performed an almost-immortal alien in “My Love From the Star,” Jun Ji Hyun could be the true deal, seeing as she appears to be like simply as beautiful now as she did when that drama aired seven years in the past.

Watch “My Love From the Star”:

Watch Now

Lee Joon Gi (38)

It’s been 15 years since Lee Joon Gi’s main performing debut in “The King and the Clown,” however the one apparent distinction between the Lee Joon Gi of then and now could be the size of his hair. Discuss being ageless — think about trying pretty much as good at almost 40 as you probably did in your early 20s!

Hyun Bin (38)

Nowadays, any point out of Hyun Bin tends to call to mind his stellar efficiency in “Crash Touchdown on You,” however let’s not neglect about when he starred within the hit 2004 drama “My Pretty Sam Quickly.” Who knew Captain Ri received his begin within the hospitality trade earlier than being despatched to the DMZ? Jokes apart, Hyun Bin clearly possesses enduring attractiveness, which have remained nearly untouched by the hand of time.

Begin watching “My Pretty Sam Quickly”:

Watch Now

Jang Nara (39)

Not solely did Jang Nara star in a drama known as “Babyfaced Magnificence,” however she additionally continues to reside as much as that title in actual life. It’s been 9 years since that drama aired, but she appears to be like as youthful as ever in her most up-to-date drama, “Oh My Child,” supposedly due to her nightly facial therapeutic massage routine.

Watch “Babyfaced Magnificence”:

Watch Now

Kang Dong Gained (39)

What even must be stated on the subject of Kang Dong Gained, a man of boundless charisma who, regardless of being almost 40, remains to be at occasions mistaken for being in his 20s (which is how previous he was when he starred in “Temptation of Wolves,” by the best way)? In addition to, it solely appears pure that somebody who loves to check the boundaries of style like he does would preserve a sure stage of chicness and handsomeness that transcends time.

Watch “Temptation of Wolves”:

Watch Now

Track Hye Kyo (38)

Track Hye Kyo is one other case of agelessness that basically doesn’t want a lot explaining. Simply have a look at her. It’s been 16 years since she filmed “Full Home,” however she in some way reveals nearly no indicators of getting aged. If something, she’s solely develop into prettier and extra subtle over time.

Begin watching “Full Home”:

Watch Now

Ha Seok Jin (38)

Despite his air of masculine maturity, Ha Seok Jin has retained a sure boyish appeal over time that belies his age. After I first noticed him within the 2016 drama “Ingesting Solo,” it was simple to imagine he was new on the scene, what together with his youthful look and all, nevertheless it’s now been 13 years since his first main drama function in “Hi there! My Woman.”

Begin watching “Hi there! My Woman”:

Watch Now

Jo In Sung (39)

Seeing as he’s acted alongside two of the opposite ageless stars on this record (Track Hye Kyo in “That Winter, The Wind Blows” and Gong Hyo Jin in “It’s Okay, That’s Love“), it solely is sensible that Jo In Sung by no means appears to age both. The truth is, he hardly even appears to be like to have modified since his look in “The Traditional,” which was launched all the best way again in 2003!

Watch “That Winter, The Wind Blows”:

Watch Now

Ha Ji Gained (42)

I don’t know which is tougher to wrap my forward round: the truth that “Secret Backyard” aired 10 years in the past, or the very fact that Ha Ji Gained is 42 years previous. You might say she appears to be like much more elegant and beautiful now than she did in her 30s.

Watch “Secret Backyard”:

Watch Now

Gained Bin (42)

Gained Bin might be fairly elusive and mysterious, leaving followers to surprise if he’ll ever return to the massive display screen, however one factor that may be stated with certainty is that he hasn’t aged in any respect throughout his absence from the general public eye. Although it’s been 10 years since he starred in “The Man From Nowhere,” you’d by no means guess the movie was that previous based mostly on latest images of him.

(*12*)

Watch “The Man From Nowhere”:

Watch Now

Bae Doona (41)

Are you able to consider that this magnificence simply turned 41 this month? She hasn’t aged a day since “Nation Princess,” a drama she starred in nearly twenty years in the past. Irrespective of her age and no matter whether or not she’s sporting some type of smooth bob or one of many lengthy hairstyles from the dramas she was on this 12 months, you may at all times rely on Bae Doona to look nice.

Which Korean actors’ ageless appearances are you amazed by?

seheee is a software program engineer by day and an avid Okay-pop live performance goer by night time. She additionally often makes an look on Twitter (@_seheee).