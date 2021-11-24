12 Minutes will reset time on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch very soon

The graphic adventure premiered on PC and Xbox this summer, with an original proposal and staging.

12 Minutes hit hard this summer at PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, drawing the public’s attention with a proposal that, although it has been explored several times in the cinema, comic or animation, continues to have a great impact on the video game. It’s about the time loop mechanics We all remember from the 1993 film Trapped in Time (Groundhog Day).

Available on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch starting December 7A concept that has been explored in different ways in works such as All You Need Is Kill o Steins;Gate, and what Luis Antonio knows how to do by drinking from classic cinema and of the graphic adventures more traditional. From Annapurna Interactive and Nomada have confirmed, as Gematsu has shared, that the race against the clock to reveal the mysteries of 12 Minutes, will also arrive on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch next December 7th.

The thriller has managed to conquer even great developers in the industry, such as Hideo Kojima, paying tribute to the game through their social networks. “It’s great! I’ve lost track of time for about four hours. I haven’t been this immersed in a game since Inside, “shared the father of Metal Gear.

With a style film very marked, the Hitchcnonian thriller features Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy y Willem Dafoe to give voice to its three protagonists. An adventure as simple as it is satisfactory that now expands its proposal to new platforms. If you want to know why this is such an unusual and brilliant title, remember that you have our 12 Minutes analysis available.

