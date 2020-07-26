12 Movies To Stream If You Like Robert Pattinson

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fireplace – HBO Max

It’s time for the Triwizard match and the Goblet of Fireplace should select somebody from Hogwarts to symbolize the varsity. Hufflepuff Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson) is chosen, however then the Goblet additionally picks Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe). Cedric and Harry should compete together with college students from two different faculties. Every pupil should full a sequence of duties to win the prized trophy.

Why Robert Pattinson Followers Will Like It: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fireplace was one among Robert Pattinson’s first excessive profile roles. To ensure that the movie to strike the correct chord with audiences, Pattinson needed to make the viewers care a few character they simply met. He did that and extra, making followers turn into invested in Cedric.

