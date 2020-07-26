12 Movies To Stream If You Like Robert Pattinson

Depart a Remark
Some actors do every part of their energy to not be positioned in an performing field. Robert Pattinson is a type of actors. Many followers grew to become conscious of the British actor when he was solid as Edward Cullen within the Twilight saga. He might have simply fallen into the lure of solely taking over teen vampire roles, however Pattinson most likely mentioned “not on my watch,” and took on as many alternative initiatives as attainable.
Robert Pattinson has turn into an actor who persistently challenges himself, showcases his performing skills, and proves that he received’t turn into a boring actor. Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and different streaming providers present sufficient Pattinson movies to maintain his followers and those that wish to see extra from the actor busy.
Listed below are a couple of of the participating and entertaining Robert Pattinson movies which you could presently stream.
Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fireplace – HBO Max
It’s time for the Triwizard match and the Goblet of Fireplace should select somebody from Hogwarts to symbolize the varsity. Hufflepuff Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson) is chosen, however then the Goblet additionally picks Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe). Cedric and Harry should compete together with college students from two different faculties. Every pupil should full a sequence of duties to win the prized trophy.
Why Robert Pattinson Followers Will Like It: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fireplace was one among Robert Pattinson’s first excessive profile roles. To ensure that the movie to strike the correct chord with audiences, Pattinson needed to make the viewers care a few character they simply met. He did that and extra, making followers turn into invested in Cedric.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
The Lighthouse – Amazon Prime Video
The Lighthouse is about two males who attempt to not go insane whereas working collectively at a distant lighthouse. They don’t fairly succeed, however they struggle.
Why Robert Pattinson Followers Will Like It: The movie actually is sort of a two-man play, so it’s an amazing film to showcase Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson’s performing skills. Dafoe will get to provide Shakespearean type speeches, whereas Pattinson’s work comes primarily from his facial expressions, physique language, few speeches, and actions. There’s a lot to unpack with The Lighthouse, however for these simply wanting a distinct movie expertise, the film provides loads to look at, analyze, and revel in.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
The King – Netflix
The King is a historic epic primarily based on William Shakespeare’s performs about King Henry IV and Henry V. Timothee Chalamet takes on the lead position as Henry, Prince of Wales, with Ben Mendelsohn taking part in Henry IV. The King follows Henry’s quest to be a king completely different from his father and those who got here earlier than him. It’s him making an attempt to find tips on how to rule whereas going through obstacles past his management.
Why Robert Pattinson Followers Will Like It: Robert Pattinson has a supporting position as The Dauphin of France. He challenges Henry and tries to destroy him and England. Pattinson persistently has confirmed that he’s an amazing character actor, and his Dauphin is psychotic, humorous, French I suppose, and a standout presence.
Stream it on Netflix right here.
The Twilight Saga – Amazon Prime Video
Bella (Kristen Stewart) has simply moved to Forks. She finds herself drawn to Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), an attractive bizarre dude. Edward tries to withstand his draw to Bella as effectively, however destiny can’t be stopped. Bella quickly learns that Edward and his household are vampires.
Why Robert Pattinson Followers Will Like It: There’s a very excessive probability that you just grew to become a Robert Pattinson fan from these films. Although Pattinson could not wish to revisit the franchise, there’s nothing to cease you from having fun with the early days of Pattinson’s profession. The easier instances of vampires and werewolves, earlier than mermaids, house infants, and french accents.
Stream them on Amazon Prime right here: Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Daybreak Half 1, Breaking Daybreak Half 2
Damsel – Hulu
A person named Samuel (Robert Pattinson) plans to rescue and suggest to the lady of his goals, Penelope (Mia Wasikowska), so he hires Parson Henry (David Zellner) to officiate the marriage.
Why Robert Pattinson Followers Will Like It: Damsel is a movie I stumbled upon at a neighborhood movie competition. I got here into the film solely having seen a trailer and with no prior information of the film. I used to be instantly impressed by Pattinson’s aptitude for comedy and the way nice he embodied this character. I additionally cherished how Damsel took the idea of a damsel in misery and tossed it out the window. I can’t say a lot else in regards to the movie, as a result of half the enjoyable of it’s going into it with no expectations or information of what’s going to occur.
Stream it on Hulu right here.
The Misplaced Metropolis Of Z – Amazon Prime Video
The Misplaced Metropolis Of Z is an journey drama that primarily focuses on Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam)’s journey explorations and his quest to seek out an historical metropolis within the Amazon. The solid contains Robert Pattinson, Edward Ashley, Sienna Miller, and Tom Holland.
Why Robert Pattinson Followers Will Like It: Pattinson has a supporting position as Hunnam’s most loyal companion Corporal Henry Costin. The movie is admittedly Hunnam’s movie, and all the opposite characters play second to his story. The few scenes that showcase Pattinson permit him to painting a person with a thirst for information and fascination with the world at massive. The Misplaced Metropolis of Z is an effective movie to look at if you happen to take pleasure in historic dramas.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
Map To The Stars – Netflix
Map to the Stars is a movie satirizing the Hollywood expertise. It follows a few completely different characters, together with an growing old actress and a toddler star. Map to the Stars has an ensemble solid that features Julianne Moore, Mia Wasikowska, John Cusack. Olivia Williams, and Robert Pattinson.
Why Robert Pattinson Followers Will Like It: Robert Pattinson performs a limousine driver who can also be a struggling actor and screenwriter. The movie features a bunch of loopy characters coping with unusual conditions, and Pattinson’s character is the sanest and regular of the bunch. He sort of grounds the remainder of the characters by displaying simply how insane they’re compared.
Stream it on Netflix right here.
Cosmopolis – Amazon Prime Video
Cosmopolis in its fundamental kind is a few man touring in a limo to get his hair minimize, however his journey is delayed as a result of go to of the US President. On his journey, he encounters quite a lot of folks and he discusses with them the that means of life, wealth, ambition, happiness, and different subjects.
Why Robert Pattinson Followers Will Like It: Cosmopolis is a film that depends on dialogue to essentially drive residence the message of the movie. Cosmopolis is a type of films that feels not primarily based in actuality and extra inside the pinnacle of the protagonist. Pattinson performs a personality primarily void of feelings however that matches with the type of Cosmopolis, and that’s partly what makes this efficiency fascinating. We already know that Robert Pattinson is able to showcasing many alternative feelings, however for this movie, he should make himself as robotic as attainable, but make viewers perceive the complexity of this character.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
Water For Elephants – HBO Max
Water for Elephants, primarily based on the e book of the identical identify, is the story of a circus veterinarian and his days working on the Benzini Bros. circus. He falls for a married circus performer, performed by Reese Witherspoon. Christoph Waltz performs her husband and the circus proprietor.
Why Robert Pattinson Followers Will Like It: Robert Pattinson performs mild, form, and honest Jacob in Water for Elephants. His tender coronary heart makes him simple to love and root for. Water for Elephants is much more easy and lighthearted than a lot of Pattinson’s different movies, so it’s a superb film to stream whenever you need one thing much less intense and complex.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Good Time – Netflix
Good Time is a Safdie brothers film that stars Benny Safdie and Robert Pattinson. Pattinson performs a financial institution robber who’s determined to free his mentally disabled brother (performed by Benny Safdie) from jail. His quest to free his brother results in an evening stuffed with crime and missteps.
Why Robert Pattinson Followers Will Like It: The Safdie brothers are very expert at taking you on a continuous thrill experience. With Good Time, audiences are began on a stage 70 of the anxiousness scale, and it simply will increase from there, although it takes some dips all through. Pattinson’s Connie does these egocentric crimes, however on the core, it looks like he’s actually doing these things as a result of he believes he’s serving to his brother. Good Time retains you engaged from starting to finish.
Stream it on Netflix right here.
Excessive Life – Amazon Prime Video
In Excessive Life, a bunch of loss of life row inmates are despatched into house as a part of an experimental program. The experiment is to create infants via synthetic insemination. The movie primarily revolves round Monte (Robert Pattinson) and his daughter Willow. Excessive Life switches backwards and forwards from the previous and current.
Why Robert Pattinson Followers Will Like It: Excessive Life is one other movie that falls into the fascinating Robert Pattinson film assortment. It’s a movie that enables Pattinson to tackle a job as a brand new father making an attempt to maintain his child alive, and as a person combating towards his intuition to turn into a greater model of himself.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
Bear in mind Me – Showtime
Bear in mind Me stars Robert Pattinson and Emilie de Ravin. It’s about two emotionally broken individuals who discover one another and love. It’s additionally about Pattinson’s character making an attempt to repair his relationship along with his father performed by Pierce Brosnan.
Why Robert Pattinson Followers Will Like It: Generally you simply want a superb relationship drama to remind you that everybody’s broken, however there could be the hope of one thing higher, or not (aka that ending). Bear in mind Me is an angsty efficiency from Pattinson, which helps construct the emotional rigidity of the movie.
Stream it on Showtime right here.
Pattinson is an actor who I can’t wait to see how his profession evolves ten, twenty, even thirty years from now. He’s not afraid to tackle excessive stake roles, indie ones, and all issues in between. Followers of Robert Pattinson can have loads to look ahead to sooner or later when Tenetlastly comes out, and the discharge of the brand new Batman film.
Add Comment