12 Movies To Stream If You Like The Matrix

Go away a Remark
What’s The Matrix? The Matrix is a success mix of complicated science fiction with graphic novel model motion from the Wachowskis, starring Keanu Reeves, that imagines a dystopian world hidden from humanity via a digital masks that satisfied 1999 audiences to query their actuality. What if I instructed you that it was not the one one?
To not downplay the originality of The Matrix, nevertheless it was not the primary movie to suggest ideas of expertise sealing society’s downfall right into a claustrophobic post-apocalypse, nor was it the final to function leather-clad badasses in shades taking up armies of impassive redshirts amid mind-bending visible results. In actual fact, a number of examples of such movies can be found proper now to stream on numerous platforms.
The place we go from there’s a selection I depart to you. You exit out of this text, you log into Netflix, and watch your favourite dystopian sci-fi motion movie for the umpteenth time. You keep on this web page and I’ll present you the way the rabbit-hole goes relating to movies out there to stream that you just and different followers of The Matrix will love.
Darkish Metropolis (1998)
An amnesiac (Rufus Sewell) struggles to regain his reminiscence and work out why he’s wished for homicide after he awakens in an odd, dismal world managed by a bunch of inhuman beings.
Why The Matrix Followers Will Like It: Alex Proyas’ neo noir story of an oppressive, futuristic society has lengthy been a topic of comparability to the Wachowskis’ hit, which got here out only a yr later, with some calling it weirder, darker, and even higher.
Stream it on Vudu right here
Inception (2010)
In a world wherein desires will be purchased and offered, a talented reminiscence thief (Leonard DiCaprio) and his staff are employed to finish the alternative job of implanting an thought into the unconscious of a strong enterprise government.
Why The Matrix Followers Will Like It: If not for the extremely imaginative, Oscar-winning visible results, the ideas of expertise used to invade the thoughts and synthetic realities are certain to make followers really feel proper at dwelling with Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending traditional.
Stream it on Netflix right here
Escape From New York (1981)
In a war-torn, crime-ridden United States, Air Drive One crash lands inside the utmost safety jail that was as soon as New York Metropolis, convincing the police power to supply a hardened prison (Kurt Russell) a pardon if he can convey the President out and alive inside 24 hours.
Why The Matrix Followers Will Like It: John Carpenter’s politically charged B-movie is wealthy in claustrophobic, post-apocalyptic thrills, however the secret to why it has remained a much-worshipped cult traditional a long time later is the irresistible, authority-defying angle of eye-patched outlaw Snake Plissken – arguably Russell’s finest character and one the actor nonetheless holds expensive to at the present time.
Stream it on Shudder right here or on Amazon Prime right here
9 (2009)
A rag doll (Elijah Wooden) learns he and the eight different hand-stitched beings like him are among the many final dwelling within the aftermath of a cataclysmic conflict between man and machine, however quickly uncover that they could maintain the important thing to humanity’s final probability for salvation.
Why The Matrix Followers Will Like It: Primarily, for those who exchange the characters of The Matrix with sentient rag dolls and throw out the factitious actuality plot level, you continue to have a lot of the identical post-apocalyptic, technophobic, prophesied hero’s journey on this animated gem based mostly on director Shane Acker’s authentic brief movie and produced by Tim Burton.
Stream it on Netflix right here
Blade Runner (1982)
A cop (Harrison Ford) who specializes within the looking and “retiring” of human-like, synthetic organisms generally known as “Replicants,” that are outlawed on Earth, is assigned to find 4 hiding out in a futuristic Los Angeles.
Why The Matrix Followers Will Like It: Primarily based on a novel by Phillip Ok. Dick, Ridley Scott’s sci-fi noir is, like The Matrix, extremely regarded for visible results and visions of dystopian society method forward of their time, however the movie, in addition to its 2017 sequel, remains to be typically referenced and dissected for contemplating how and when synthetic intelligence may turn out to be extra human than people and, due to this fact, ought to it’s handled as such?
Stream it on Netflix right here
Equilibrium (2002)
John Preston (Christian Bale) is the highest enforcer of a regulation requiring all residents to eat an emotion-numbing drug, till the day he misses a dose and his newfound emotions assist him understand the tyrannical nature of his world, motivating him to attain final freedom.
Why The Matrix Followers Will Like It: From the depressingly bleak futuristic setting inhabiting an unwittingly manipulated populace, extremely stylized motion sequences, and lengthy, black robes making up a lot of the costuming, this futuristic thriller, that some may name a responsible pleasure, seems like a direct descendent of The Matrix.
Stream it on Netflix right here
TRON (1982)
A pc hacker and arcade champion named Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) should compete within the video games he has mastered for actual when he’s kidnapped right into a digital world.
Why The Matrix Followers Will Like It: Not like The Matrix, the visible results of this Disney cult traditional, which had been experimental for the time, haven’t aged the very best, however the idea of being trapped in a digital actuality is extra intriguing and related at this time than ever.
Stream it on Disney+ right here
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)
Choosing up proper the place the second chapter left off, legendary murderer John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is branded “Excommunicado” and made prime goal of assassins all around the world.
Why The Matrix Followers Will Like It: Along with the casting of Keanu Reeves (directed by his Neo stunt double and reunited as soon as once more with Morpheus himself, Laurence Fishburne), the John Wick movies are lauded for his or her revolutionarily kick-ass motion and intelligent world-building of an underground society implementing order in plain sight. These parts are most prevalent in Parabellum, due to this fact making it the installment most referential to The Matrix but.
Stream it on HBO Now right here
Minority Report (2002)
In 2054, crime will be prevented and the chief of Washington D.C.’s particular “Precrime” unit (Tom Cruise) is predicted to commit a homicide throughout the subsequent 36 hours, placing him on a race in opposition to time to discover a potential alternate future that may show his innocence.
Why The Matrix Followers Will Like It: Director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Phillip Ok. Dick’s brief story is greater than popcorn pleasure, however a exceptional (and sometimes fairly bleak) imaginative and prescient of the mid-21st Century with a twist on the mind-altering expertise plot ingredient that makes the story’s “heroes” (the police) the oppressive ones by taking possession of three reluctant clairvoyants for their very own morally questionable functions.
Stream it on Netflix right here
Akira (1988)
Put up-World Battle III “Neo-Tokyo” faces even better menace when a prime secret authorities analysis program turns a younger biker right into a telekinetic with sinister intent, leaving it as much as the teenager’s good friend to cease him from inflicting a cataclysmic power from reemerge.
Why The Matrix Followers Will Like It: This traditional Japanese anime masterpiece can be a staple of the cyberpunk style, which The Matrix clearly takes inspiration from, for its most important hero’s immediately recognizable look, its iconic depiction of a war-torn society, and the thrilling depiction of science gone unsuitable.
Stream it on Hulu with subtitles right here or dubbed in English right here
The Platform (2019)
In a vertically constructed jail of an unknown variety of cells holding two inmates every, a platform descends from the highest bearing meals that solely lasts so many ranges, however one prisoner seeks a strategy to change that.
Why The Matrix Followers Will Like It: The message of this intense Spanish-language societal commentary leaves a bit extra to be desired than the subtlety-lacking The Matrix, however the aggressively grim setting and themes perseverance amongst lethal circumstances ought to permit it to earn a spot inside followers’ wheelhouses.
Stream it on Netflix right here.
Invoice & Ted’s Wonderful Journey (1989)
A pair of dim-witted Californians (Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter) are given entry to a time-traveling cellphone sales space by futuristic customer Rufus (George Carlin) in hopes to create the right historical past mission to allow them to hold their band from separating and protect the worldwide peace they are going to someday encourage.
Why The Matrix Followers Will Like It: Most followers of Keanu Reeves will check with Neo as his defining sci-fi character, however the actor’s roots within the style started with this totally joyous trip via historical past that may encourage you to be “glorious to one another.”
Stream it on Starz right here or Sling right here
What do you assume? Are these sci-fi masterpieces worthy of The Matrix followers’ love, or do you assume I’ve fallen too deep down the rabbit gap? Tell us within the feedback and you should definitely test again for extra info and updates on the sci-fi traditional and different streaming suggestions right here on CinemaBlend.
Add Comment