12 Must-Watch K-Dramas That Will Give You All The Nostalgic Feels

As we wave goodbye to 2020, it’s good to look again at bygone years which have impressed Okay-dramas — whether or not it’s a darkish previous of historical past, a colourful period the place all the pieces’s analog, or a flip of the century. In that regard, listed here are some dramas you may take pleasure in watching whereas staying house:

Women’ Era 1979

Starring: WJSN’s Bona, Chae Search engine marketing Jin, Lee Jong Hyun, Search engine marketing Younger Joo

This youth drama offers with the highs and lows of teenage college students such because the ache of one-sided love, the bittersweet reminiscences of highschool, and the challenges of dwelling in an unsure time. The story takes place within the late ’70s in South Korea (significantly in Daegu), a transitional time when the nation was getting again on its ft after the Korean Conflict. It’s a turbulent but charming period that provides to the conflicts and development of the characters.

Chicago Typewriter

Starring: Yoo Ah In, Im Soo Jung, Go Kyung Pyo

Set forwards and backwards between the long run and the 1930’s, “Chicago Typewriter” is a narrative a few author, a ghostwriter, and a fan as they cope with friendship, love, and betrayal that lasts 80 years. A well-known author named Han Se Joo (Yoo Ah In) is experiencing author’s block till he meets a hardcore fan (Im Soo Kyung) and a ghostwriter (Go Kyung Pyo) who will assist him discover his groove again. It’s a journey that spans a few years and one that may give viewers a peek into the tumultuous Japanese colonial period in Korea and the battle of the nation at the moment.

Mr. Sunshine

Starring: Lee Byung Hun, Lee Tae Ri, Yoo Yeon Seok

This drama is a groundbreaking sequence that swept over the nation with a renewed curiosity in part of Korea’s historical past of combating for independence. “Mr. Sunshine” has all the pieces: a compelling storyline, wonderful actors, detailed units, and interval costumes. Its cinematography will depart you breathless whereas the characters’ developments will depart you hanging for extra. You’ll be capable of have a glimpse of Korea’s superb and darkish previous.

Melting Me Softly

Starring: Ji Chang Wook, Received Jin Ah

Within the 12 months 1999, (which for many Gen Zs might be already thought-about retro) a TV experiment that aimed to point out find out how to freeze folks quickly for twenty-four hours goes terribly mistaken. So mistaken that the 2 people (performed by Ji Chang Wook and Received Jin Ah) had been stored frozen for 20 years and awakened nonetheless the identical state whereas everybody else round them has turn into outdated. Now they must meet up with missed alternatives like outdated flames, careers, and an opportunity to develop outdated with their family members.

The Finest Hit

Starring: Yoon Shi Yoon, Cha Tae Hyun, Kim Min Jae, Lee Se Younger

Unfastened pale denims, numerous plaids, hair spray, outsized T-shirts, and bandanas — these are a few of the developments that had been well-liked within the ’90s. “The Finest Hit” is a narrative about idol tradition and the challenges skilled by the youth. It’s an unforgettable drama that brings again all the great instances in an period that’s crammed with grunge vogue and music.

Lodge Del Luna

Starring: IU, Yeo Jin Goo

If you happen to’re searching for an excellent interval drama, then this simply may be for you as a result of it exhibits all of the totally different eras in Korea. Jang Man Wol lived within the Joseon Dynasty, and due to against the law she dedicated, her soul was made to handle a lodge that caters to the useless. She lived a millennium together with her look remaining unchanged, and with that comes scenes and fabulous outfits from totally different eras!

Miss Korea

Starring: Lee Yeon Hee, Lee Ki Woo, Lee Solar Gyun

Set in 1997, a cosmetics firm is on the point of damage due to the IMF disaster in Korea. A bunch of males from the corporate pin their hope on an attractive younger girl, (Lee Yeon Hee) who works as an elevator lady, and remodel her right into a magnificence pageant contestant who simply may need the prospect of successful the celebrated “Miss Korea” title.

Go Again Couple

Starring: Son Ho Jun, Jang Nara

Wouldn’t or not it’s very best if we might journey again to the previous to appropriate the wrongs of the current? That’s what precisely occurs to 1 married couple (performed by Son Ho Jun and Jang Nara) who get the prospect to actually return to the years of their youth and the selection to both stroll away from one another or do it over again. It’s a drama that may make you each snicker and cry in addition to root for the characters. As a pair that has gone by way of quite a bit, they attempt to navigate their lives and finally determine if they’ll go for a recent begin with — or with out one another.

Love Rain

Starring: YoonA, Jang Geun Suk

Generally it’s arduous to neglect your “old flame,” and this drama will certainly offer you all of the feels. Starring YoonA and Jang Geun Suk, this drama tells the story of “the one which acquired away” 40 years in the past. Two individuals who liked one another deeply meet once more within the current with a son and a daughter who simply may get to stay the future that eluded them years in the past.

The Reply Sequence

Starring: Search engine marketing In Guk, Jung Eun Ji, Eun Ji Received in “Reply 1997”; Hyeri, Park Bo Gum, Ryu Jun Yeol in “Reply 1988”; Jung Woo, Go Ara, Yoo Yeon Seok in “Reply 1994”

The “Reply sequence,” which consists of “Reply 1997,” “Reply 1994,” and “Reply 1988,” is a South Korean anthology tv sequence composed of three dramas. These dramas are the final word throwback to ’90s Korea, as instructed by a vibrant group of pals. The settings are extraordinarily correct with nostalgic references to popular culture that Koreans from the older technology can relate to. There are additionally tales of the turbulence of younger love: the primary crush, greatest heartbreak, and at last, discovering that one real love.

