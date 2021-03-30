12 new posters of The Suicide Squad starring its characters

In the mood for The Suicide Squad? Last Friday we were able to see the first official trailer of the new film of the DC criminal group, and it was not the only promotional material that we have seen of the film.

Have been published 12 new posters of The Suicide Squad, each of them starring one of the main characters in the film. You can take a look at all of them through the gallery below.

These 12 characters will be part of the new film The Suicide Squad by James Gunn, a new film that is part of DC’s future plans for its expanded universe and that has multiple films and television series of these characters.

In the first official trailer of the film we could see the presence of King Shark, one of the characters that will be part of this new installment. James Gunn will be in charge of transferring his vision of this group of characters to the cinema after a first film that left many doubts and that has generated multiple controversies.

Following the move by Zack Snyder and his Justice League, fans and David Ayer himself are calling for a “Yesterday Cut” to be made with the original Suicide Squad movie, something the director agrees with, but once this new movie has been released.

Suicide Squad will be a reboot (“soft”, as they have commented) and is scheduled to premiere on August 6, 2021. Like all Warner Bros. films this year, it will be released simultaneously in theaters. and HBO Max.