12 Of The Best Korean Movies Upon Netflix:

If you want to talk about unique movie-watching experiences, you should talk about Korean film. It has both love stories and darker themes such as crimes, wars, as well as horrors. Korean film has been known for a very long time for showing themes in a raw and realistic way, which makes for unique movie experiences.

The 1930s were a golden age for Korean pictures. During that time, black-and-white silent movies were very famous. There were a lot of wars and political unrest in the country, which caused a big change in the types and numbers of movies made there.

Hollywood has gotten a lot of ideas from Korean movies, as well as certain Korean movies have been made into American pictures. If you like movies, you should know about the different types of movies that the Korean film business has made over the years.

People all over the world know that their horror as well as crime tales are some of the most violent, scary, and hair-raising things that can happen on TV.

Netflix is the best way to watch Korean movies if you like them. There are many types of Korean movies, so everyone can find something they like. If you watch too many K-films on Netflix, you might become hooked.

Kingdom: Ashin Of The North:

This action-thriller movie, which was directed by Seong Hun Kim, is based off of the second season of “Kingdom.” The movie goes deep into Joseon’s complicated history to tell a story of sadness, deception, and new secrets.

The environment of Joseon is in danger, but a special plant claims to have powers that are beyond our wildest dreams. Gianna Jun does a great job with Ashin, a character who is very mysterious. She brings to life a story about power, politics, and private revenge.

As a continuation of the exciting “Kingdom” series, this movie adds to the world’s complexity by showing how the resurrection plant came to be in more detail. Everyone should read it, whether they’re a fan or not.

The Housemaid:

That’s a strong case for calling this crime movie Korea’s best ever. Bong Joon Ho really likes it. Director Kim Ki-young got the idea for the movie while reading a newspaper and came across a story about a family whose life fell apart when a housekeeper started working for them.

Lee Eun-shim plays the housemaid alongside a mix of coolness as well as heat, and she is the cause of chaos in his version of the story. It’s an exciting watch that deals with class, sexual attraction, and family relationships in a way that Parasite fans will recognize. The remake by Im Sang-soo in 2010 was pretty good, but the first one is still the best.

Sweet & Sour:

Based on the book Initiation Love through Kurumi Inui, “Sweet & Sour” is a South Korean romance comedy movie coming out in 2021.

A guy named Jae-Hyeok as well as a woman named Dong-Jin are in a “push-pull” relationship in this romantic comedy. Their connection is hard because they have different characters and are at different points in their lives.

Feel-good love comedy that’s great for people who want to learn more about current South Korean society and what it’s like to be a young person in South Korea today.

Kill BokSoon:

This movie is an action drama, and Sung-hyun Byun wrote and directed it. In a world full of shadowy danger, Kill Boksoon, a single mother, is the best killer in the world.

But when she has to balance her dangerous job with family ties, it’s hard to tell the difference between her personal life and her dangerous tasks. As an employee of M.K. Ent, she has to deal with betrayals and broken promises.

The story builds to a climax when one event threatens to upset the delicate balance she’s been keeping. Her story delivers a thrilling look at how far people will go to safeguard what they care about. The movie is full of tension and shows how faith is fragile in a world full of lies.

The Wailing:

This is a great example of atmosphere horror. The Wailing was long, intense, as well as big, yet it never feels such as a chore. It also takes parts from many other horror movies, like zombies, demons, and creepy kids, but it never feels like a mess.

The story is about a police officer who is rushing to save a town from a mystery virus before it kills his daughter. The events happen sufficiently slowly that it all appears normal, but scary all at the same time.

Tune In For Love:

A South Korean love drama called “Tune In for Love” stars Kim Go-eun as well as Jung Hae-in and was directed by Jung Ji-woo. Hyun-woo and Mi-soo are two young people who meet in the late 1990s and fall in love. The movie is about how fate pulls them together over the years.

The movie is set within the past, within the period between the years 1990 and 2000, and is famous for its beautiful photography. It shows how hard it is for both of the primary protagonists to talk to each other and how much they want something.

If you want to learn more about modern South Korean society and what it’s like to be a young person in modern South Korea, this movie is a good choice.

20th Century Girl:

The movie “20th Century Girl” is a love story that was directed through Bang Woo- Ri. The story takes place in 1999, a time of nostalgia, and is full of happy childhood memories, first loves, and strong school bonds as Bo-R navigates the halls of adolescence.

In between school, judo, and her tasks in the radio club, she gets caught in the middle of her best friend Yeon-Du’s relationship with Hyun-Jin.

The film is a beautiful tribute to the tender moments that define youth as well as the spirit of growing up. It shows young love and the ups and downs of childhood in a way that is very moving.

Parasite:

Everyone agrees that Parasite is one of the best movies of the 21st century and that it is the highest-grossing Korean movie within a number of countries. It was also the initial non-English production to win an Oscar for Best Picture.

All of those things are great, but Bong Joon-ho’s real accomplishment was making the film’s cutting critique of capitalism known all over the world. The message isn’t very subtle a poor family in Seoul’s slums becomes close to a rich family to the point of living within their house without their knowledge till the social order is restored.

But inside that is an exciting, funny, and sometimes frightening work of entertainment that made Hollywood’s stupid leaders stand up and cheer. Film fans who know what they’re doing have already been breathlessly anticipating every Joon-ho project. The whole world is now waiting with them.

The Call:

This thrilling Korean time-travel story will keep you on the edge of your seat the whole time. The story of this movie is about Soo-yeon, a high school girl who gets a strange call from her dead friend Min-jung.

The call from the past seeks to alter what happened in the past. It’s about Soo-yeon’s search for the truth about the phone call that ultimately happened that killed Min-jung.

Watching “The Call” is a good way to hear real language, learn new words in context, and improve your ability to understand what others are saying. This is a great Korean movie for people who are learning the language.

Another thing is that the movie is a thriller, so people need to pay close attention to the speech and subtitles to understand the plot. This is a great way to improve your speaking skills and ability to understand what you hear.

Miss Granny:

“Miss Granny,” directed through Hwang Dong-hyuk, is a comedy-drama movie that has a lot of fun with the idea of youth. Oh Mal-soon’s life is thrown off when she goes to a magical picture shop and turns back into a 20-year-old.

As she adjusts to being young again, she grows the center of attention within her grandson Ji-ha’s band and gets involved in relationships she didn’t expect.

Miss Granny is a captivating story about getting older, music, and finding lost dreams again. Its moving story and superb acting make it a must-see in Netflix’s collection of Korean films.

Memories Of Murder:

Although there are many movies that could be called Bong Joon-ho’s best, until Parasite came out, this drama was the clear winner. There are still many Quentin Tarantino fans who would say it’s still his best work.

Memories of Murder is a powerful critique of a society that isn’t ready to deal with such murder and violence. It is based on a series of real killings that stunned a small town within the 1980s.

As is his style, Bong adds a lot of dark humor to the story, which is about two poorly trained country cops working with an investigator from the big city to catch the killer.

The cloud of sadness that hangs over the movie gets darker and stronger as the number of deaths rises as well as the trail of clues becomes increasingly tough to follow. Every move is done with such skill that the rest of the world won’t understand them for a few more years.

Silenced:

The crime thriller movie “Silenced” is based on Gong Ji-young’s book “The Crucible.” It tells a tale of how kids with hearing loss fight and are abused at a school for deaf kids. The movie is about Kang In-ho, a new teacher who is sent to the school.

Soon, he finds out about the abuse and cheating going on there. Finally, he does something to protect the kids and reveal the truth. The movie is a play, which can be a very moving as well as powerful way to learn about a language and society.