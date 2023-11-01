12 Of The Best Movies For Kids On Paramount+:

Kids movies have found their own magical place in the world, one that can charm both kids and adults who still feel like kids. It doesn’t matter if you like the silly charm of cartoons, the thrill of action adventures, as well as the warm feelings of comedies the variety and depth of kids’ movies have grown a lot.

With the rise of streaming services, going to the movies has changed into watching movies at home. If you want to check out a new platform, Paramount+ is a great choice.

Some of the best movies for kids that are both fun and educational can be found on Paramount Plus. Continue to read this blog to learn how to do something fun and useful with your child while doing it.

The Addams Family:

“The Addams Family” is an animated spooky black comedy movie based on the famous characters developed by Charles Addams. It was directed through Conrad Vernon as well as Greg Tiernan.

In this updated version, we meet Gomez as well as Morticia Addams, who move to New Jersey after being shunned by their friends. As the movie starts, the Addams family is in a fight with a smart reality TV show, and their daughter Wednesday is becoming interested in things outside their home.

This movie has a great mix of funny and serious themes, with voice actors like Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, as well as Allison Janney.

Kids must watch it because of the unique way it shows family values as well as the idea of love. It shows that being different may be amazing.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2:

Within Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the famous blue hedgehog and his new friend Tom Wachowski go on another journey to save the world from Dr. Robotnik’s bad plans. Jim Carrey does a great job as the strange bad guy, as well as Ben Schwartz was back to play Sonic with his usual charm and fun.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is a must-see for anyone who loves adventure movies and fans of the series. It has beautiful images, exciting action scenes, and heartwarming moments. This ranks as one of Paramount Plus’s best movies for kids.

Clifford The Big Red Dog:

Emily Elizabeth doesn’t know it yet, but when she brings her cute red dog Clifford home to her mother’s New York City apartment, she’s in for a lot of trouble. Em as well as her uncle Casey follow the dog on an adventure in New York City when it quickly grows into a huge pet.

We said in our review of Clifford the Big Red Dog when it came out on November 10, 2021, that it’s just a fun movie for the whole family. There are jokes for both ages, a good pace, and characters that you’ll remember. The whole family will enjoy it.

Spy Kids 3-D:

Juní Cortez is back to work to find his sister Carmen, just when he thought he was done as a spy. People like Carmen have been taken over by the video game Game Over, which locks its players inside. The bad toymaker needs to be stopped by the good guys.

This Spy Kids movie has a bad rating on IMDb and doesn’t have the first two movies in the series. However, it makes an interesting point about video games and might make people want to see more spy movies from the 2000s.

Swindle:

“Swindle” was an adventure comedy movie directed through Jonathan Judge that was expertly based on the same-named book by Gordon Korman. In the story, the main character, Griffin, finds a baseball card worth millions of dollars but sells it at a huge loss.

Griffin as well as his friends go on an exciting trip to get the card back. A lot of great actors are in this movie. Noah Crawford, Chris O’Neal, Jennette McCurdy, Noah Munck, Ariana Grande, Ciara Bravo, as well as Fred Ewanuick play the key parts.

“Swindle” isn’t just about the chase; it’s also a touching story regarding friendship, trust, as well as sticking with something even when it gets hard. Kids who love action-packed plots with important life lessons will love this movie.

The SpongeBob SquarePants:

As seen in “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” SpongeBob SquarePants sets out to save his pet snail Gary from a mysterious and strong king who has transported him to the Lost City of Atlantic City.

Along the way, Patrick, played by Keanu Reeves, as well as SpongeBob’s best friend face a number of new and interesting problems. Fans of the famous cartoon show SpongeBob will love this movie. It has a lot of funny, heartfelt, and classic SpongeBob antics.

With Paramount Plus, you can watch movies like this one and many more. This ranks as one of the best movies for kids on Paramount Plus, so don’t think twice about watching it.

Sonic The Hedgehog:

Years after being sent to Earth, Sonic the Hedgehog is placed in charge of protecting the world when an accident causes Dr. Robotnik to become interested in him. Sonic sets out to stop the scientist’s scheme to take over the world with the help of an unusual friend named Tom Wachowski.

Sonic the Hedgehog was one of the best movies based on a video game. It does a great job of honoring the series of games it’s based on while additionally telling a fun, action-packed tale that people who don’t play video games will enjoy. Also, Sonic’s jokes and fast-paced acts will make your kids run like crazy.

Yours, Mine & Ours:

The idea of a man as well as a woman who each have big families and marry each other is still in the remake of the 1968 movie Yours, Mine, and Ours.

Ronald Quaid plays Frank Beardsley, the dad, and Rene Russo plays Helen North, the mom. Helen and Frank have ten and eight kids, respectively, and their home is always a mess.

The kids from North and Beardsley can’t stand each other, so they come up with a way to make their parents fight. When the plan works, the kids feel bad, so they go back on their word and discover how to be a family within the end.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem:



A superhero movie called “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is drawn and directed by Jeff Rowe. This new version of the story, which was written by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Jeff Rowe, Dan Hernandez, as well as Benji Samit, gives our favorite turtles a new adventure.

When an unknown mutagen falls into the sewers of New York City, it turns four turtle boys and a rat into monsters. After many years, they go on a task to stop a group of mutants from taking over people.

You can hear Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Rose Byrne, Giancarlo Esposito, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Paul Rudd, Post Malone, as well as Hannibal Buress as part of the voice group.

This movie is great for kids because it has a lot of action, comedy, and touching parts. The deep themes of family, love, and identity make it more than just another superhero movie; they make it a story that speaks to the soul.

Blue’s Big City Adventure:

For kids and families, “Blue’s Big City Adventure” is a fun and exciting singing journey. It gives kids a fun as well as imaginative world to discover with its catchy songs, bright characters, and interesting plot.

The voice acting is great. Steve Burns as well as Traci Paige Johnson bring their characters to life alongside fun and warmth. This movie is a great addition to the series and is sure to please kids, even if it doesn’t have the exact same cultural effect as the original “Blue’s Clues” TV show.

Rumble:

Winnie Coyle, who wants to become a monster trainer, agrees to train Steve, a giant reptile with better genetics than anyone else, so she can make her mark within the world of monster wrestling. Steve has to deal with his father’s legacy and his own problems in personal and professional life.

A lot of young people will enjoy Rumble because it has funny parts, unique personalities, and intense action. People of all ages will enjoy the movie’s plot and ideas. Also, there’s a lot of wrestling slang to make you laugh out loud.

Arctic Tale:

It was written by the people who worked on March of the Penguins. Queen Latifah tells the story of a nature film about a walrus pup named Seela as well as a polar bear named Nanu. Nanu takes care of her kids and Seela takes care of her calf.

Arctic Tale not only shows these amazing animals, but it also shows how climate change is changing the arctic habitat as the ice melts. Giving kids a range of shows to watch is important, and this was an excellent choice for parents to view alongside their kids.