12 Of The Best Movies With Twist Endings You Can Watch Online Right Now:

A twist finish to a movie was a big swing no matter how you look at it. Many people will be let down if you pull the rug out from under them and it doesn’t work or feels like you’re just getting what you want.

An interesting twist finish, upon the other hand, can make a movie famous. This is the most remembered movie twist ending, for better or worse.

Have you ever watched a movie that made you think, “What the heck just happened?” According to Freud, the reason why surprise is hard for people is because of Thanatos, or the death drive. The next moment, the surprise doesn’t seem so exciting since death was the end goal.

As Hollywood keeps bringing back a lot of old shows and movies, it’s easy to think that original and surprise stories are a thing of the past. But these movies show that Hollywood nevertheless has some funny tricks up its sleeve. They’ve been making us laugh for years and will go down in film history as classics.

Don’t Worry Darling:

‘Don’t Worry, Darling,’ an exciting psychological thriller by Olivia Wilde, tells a story that will make you think about everything. In a picture-perfect company town, a woman finds out a scary secret that the town’s mysterious boss has been keeping from everyone.

Along with the secrets that keep you guessing, it’s not just the great acting by Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, and KiKi Layne that makes the story even more exciting.

Prepare for an exciting movie ride with surprising turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat long after the credits roll.

The Sixth Sense:

It’s the kind of twist that makes a movie great, and it made M. Night Shyamalan famous, for either good or bad.

To this day, people who want to tease a surprise finish will tell you that Bruce Willis was dead the whole period of “The Sixth Sense.”

Gone Girl:

David Fincher’s “Gone Girl” has a clever story twist that keeps people upon the edge of their seats. The movie is about Nick Dunne, whose wife Amy goes missing on their 5th wedding anniversary. It stars Ben Affleck as well as Rosamund Pike.

As the investigation goes on, we are led to think one version of what happened, but when Amy’s plan to lie is revealed, the story is turned on its head.

‘Gone Girl’ is a mind-bending look at the complexities of marriage as well as trickery with a twist that stays with you. Pike’s terrifying performance and Fincher’s expert direction build a growing sense of tension.

The Usual Suspects:

Not well known at the time, the cast and director of this surprise hit quickly became important in culture. Of course, “The Usual Suspects” now has to deal with a lot of culture baggage because of the accusations against the director along with a well-known cast member.

One character in “The Usual Suspects” called Keyser Soze hangs over the whole movie. At the end, it turns out that Verbal Kint, who seemed like a weak link in the crimes, was actually Soze the whole time.

Under The Skin:

With a stunning plot twist, “Under the Skin,” directed through Jonathan Glazer, was a gem of film storytelling. At first glance, the movie, which stars Scarlett Johansson, seems to be a mysterious and seductive story about a woman from another world who attracts guys who aren’t paying attention.

It becomes clear as the story goes on that the real trick is in how she changes, which explores ideas of identity and what it means to be human.

You’re riveted by Johansson’s stunning performance and Glazer’s deeply atmospheric direction. When the twist comes out, it’s a meaningful reveal that tests your perceptions as well as leaves you with a memorable movie experience.

Fight Club:

“Fight Club” is a cult hit, but the movie’s popularity goes up and down so fast that it can give you whiplash. There’s also a twist that makes people think, but it’s clear that a lot of people don’t mind.

Tyler Durden played by Brad Pitt? Yeah, it turns out he doesn’t exist. Edward Norton’s unknown narrator made him up in his head.

Barbarian:

“Barbarian” is a scary, suspenseful movie with Georgina Campbell, Justin Long, as well as Bill Skarsgård in the lead roles. The movie is about a young woman called Tess who spends the night at her Airbnb in a new area in Detroit. The lights are surprisingly dim.

She plans to go to bed early because the next day is going to be busy. She finds out, though, that her room has been taken up by a strange man because it was booked by someone else.

She didn’t know it yet, but her new friend is the least weird person in the area. She will soon learn why she shouldn’t have come to the house or maybe even the neighborhood.

Memento:

In his movies, Christopher Nolan loves to mess with time and how we understand both time and place. That’s not something everyone likes, yet it really became his trademark with “Memento.”

The dark noir movie with Guy Pearce to be a serious amnesiac who can’t make new memories ends with a shocking reveal.

At the start of the movie, Pearce kills the man he thought killed his wife. It turns out that the man was actually a police officer who had been using Pearce to kill crooks through telling him repeatedly that different men were guilty.

When Pearce has a short moment of focus, he writes something down that he knows will help him kill Joey Pants’ John G. when he forgets it.

A Most Violent Year:

A Most Violent Year is an exciting thriller directed by J.C. Chandor that tells a story with surprising turns and moral conflict. Oscar Isaac does a great job as Abel Morales, an eager immigrant in New York City in 1981 who wants to grow his heating oil business.

The movie carefully builds up the drama by showing Abel’s fight against violence and injustice while staying true to himself. As the story goes on, though, surprising betrayals and changing relationships between the characters, wonderfully played through Jessica Chastain as well as a great supporting cast, make people question what they thought they knew.

Chandor successfully goes against what most readers expect from a story by adding a plot trick that changes the characters’ motivations and makes people think about how thin the line is between correct and incorrect in a world full of moral fuzzy areas.

12 Monkeys:

First, a shout-out to Chris Marker, whose 1962 short film “La Jetee” gave us the idea for “12 Monkeys.” That includes putting in the twist. Many years ago, Bruce Willis saw a man get shot down at the airport. This memory haunts him.

James Cole, played by Willis, is sent back in time to try to find the source of the virus that killed most people. That man was killed at the airport, it turns out. That was Cole. When he was younger, he saw his bigger self get killed.

Ex Machina:

“Ex Machina,” directed by Alex Garland, is one of the most mind-bending movies ever made because of its amazing story twist. Caleb, played by Domhnall Gleeson, is a smart and skilled hacker who gets sucked into the secret life of Nathan, his smart but strange boss.

The task at hand is to give Ava, a complex AI, a Turing test. At first view, the movie looks like a typical look at AI, but it goes beyond what you might expect.

As more lies and secrets are revealed, the story is turned on its head, leaving viewers shocked by Ava’s true goals, her complicated personality, and the morally tricky maze she has to find her way through.

“Ex Machina” is in a class of its own thanks to its amazing cast, especially Vikander’s performance. The movie’s shocking plot twist is a study of human consciousness, AI consciousness, as well as the fuzzy lines between the two.

Psycho:

When Alfred Hitchcock made his, to be honest, colorful thriller, he didn’t mess around. “Psycho” looks a lot like a film that Vincent Price would be in, if it weren’t directed by the “Master of Suspense.” Hitchcock told people that they couldn’t give away any of the surprises in “Psycho” and that no one would be let in late.

First, it’s a bit of a surprise that the main character, Marion Crane, is killed in the middle of the movie. Then there’s the ending twist. The mother of Norman Bates is dead and sitting within a rocking chair. Norman has instead become the ghost of his dead mother.