12 Official English-Version K-Pop Songs That Did Their Original Counterparts Justice

Over time, many Ok-pop songs have been such absolute jams that they had official English variations made. These releases particularly made worldwide followers very glad as a result of they might lastly sing alongside to their favourite artists’ bops.

With many English variations having seen the sunshine of day, here’s a nod to a few of the most up-to-date and well-liked official English variations that mirrored their unique Korean counterparts.

1. TWICE – “MORE & MORE”

TWICE graced us with an English cowl of their newest hit “MORE & MORE.” The lyrics have been translated to perfection and superbly maintained the essence of the unique music.

2. TXT – “Cat & Canine”

The 2 variations of this enjoyable single equally mirror each other lyrically as TXT makes use of traces interchangeably in several elements of the songs and even provides a contact of wordplay.

3. EXO – “For Life”

What may very well be nearly as good as the attractive EXO winter ballad? A merely mesmerizing English model of the music dropped at you by D.O. and Chanyeol in an acoustic setting.

4. (G)I-DLE – “Oh my god”

Two variations, two completely different tales, one distinctive power: that’s (G)I-DLE for you with their English tackle their badass observe, delivering vibes that can actually make you go, “Oh my god.”

5. DAY6 – “Congratulations”

DAY6 has acquired all of it: beautiful visuals, wonderful vocals, and bilingual music. Their English rendition of “Congratulations” transcribes all of the feels that the unique model portrayed in a fragile and heart-wrenching method.

6. MONSTA X & Steve Aoki – “Play It Cool”

It looks like MONSTA X can play it cool in each Korean and English, with Steve Aoki producing the observe for each languages. It really is a timeless summer time jam.

7. Purple Velvet – “RBB (Actually Dangerous Boy)”

Regardless of which language Purple Velvet performs in, they all the time handle to hit all the appropriate notes by being their superior selves, and right here’s the English model of “RBB (Actually Dangerous Boy)” to show it!

8. BTS – “Mic Drop” (Steve Aoki remix)

Though J-Hope and Suga saved their unique verses within the remix model with Steve Aoki, the remainder of the music acquired translated to English, and the new traces flawlessly preserved BTS’s unique angle.

9. NCT 127 – “Freeway to Heaven”

Nobody is aware of how one can candy discuss like NCT 127, and so they make listeners swoon each in Korean and English. Combining their horny sound with seductive lyrics, this boy group will certainly take you down the freeway to heaven with them.

10. LOONA’s Odd Eye Circle – “Loonatic”

English variations are all the time appreciated as a result of they present that artists care about their worldwide followers, and LOONA is not any exception! This vivacious cowl of “Loonatic” is sort of a dream come true for Orbits. You recognize the drill, stan LOONA!

11. GOT7 – “Lullaby”

GOT7 went out of their means and launched “Lullaby” in 4 languages. Naturally, English was one of many featured languages, and the result is greater than passable. Pay attention for yourselves!

12. Ladies’ Technology’s Hyoyeon – “Sober”

An inspiring music like “Sober” must be heard by as many individuals as attainable. Hyoyeon made the appropriate alternative by granting us the English model and sharing a bit of her thoughts along with her followers in addition to the remainder of the world.

Which English-version Ok-pop music is your favourite from the record above? Which of them did we miss? Tell us within the feedback under!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan full of life dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.