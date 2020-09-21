12 opposition parties served notice of no-confidence motion against Rajivya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, BJP alleges

new Delhi: On Sunday, 12 opposition parties gave notice of a no-confidence motion against Rajiv Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. This notice has been given only after the manner in which the two agricultural bills were passed in the House after ignoring the request of the opposition parties for adjournment of the proceedings. Also Read – Protest of farmers against agricultural bills in Haryana-Punjab, large police force deployed on the border

At the same time, the BJP is considering bringing a motion for breach of privilege against some opposition MPs accused of behaving indecently during the passage of the Agricultural Bills in the House. Also Read – Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal to non-BJP parties – Vote against agricultural bills in Rajya Sabha

Sources said what happened during the passage of the Bills and which MPs were involved in the alleged violence? To ascertain this, footage of Rajya Sabha television is being watched. Also Read – Farm Bills 2020: JP Nadda-PM Modi never come in press politics on opposition to agricultural bills

Amid the uproar by opposition parties, the upper house on Sunday approved the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill-2020 on Agricultural Services.

Parties who have given notice against the Deputy Chairman include Congress, All India Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, CPI, CPI-M, Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, DMK, IUML, Kerala Congress (Mani) and Aam Aadmi Party .

Congress leader Ahmed Patel alleged that the way the Bills were passed is a ‘murder’ of democracy. He said that in view of this, 12 parties have given notice of no-confidence motion against the Deputy Chairman.