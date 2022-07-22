12 PS4 and PS5 sale games we recommend from the PS Store Summer Sale

The PlayStation digital store promotion is active from this July 20 and ends on August 17.

It’s never a bad time to collect a good handful of offers and discounts available in the different stores and digital video game platforms, which is why today we bring you the highlights of the promotion PlayStation Summer Salewhich can be accessed right now.

They end on August 17If we enter the PS Store we will see that these offers are already underway with hundreds of titles from both PS4 and PS5, although you have until August 17 to take a look and decide if you get any of the discounted products that are part of the promotion.

There are many games and genres that have different types of discounts so, to make your job easier, at 3DJuegos we have selected a group of twelve outstanding offers that we recommend, just as we usually do with this type of promotion.

12 offers we recommend

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition for PS5 for 13.19 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): If you are fans of hack and slash, you have surely already tried the excellent Devil May Cry 5, but this special edition includes the contents of the Deluxe Edition, colors and costumes from the reservations and the Bloody Palace mode, in addition to various graphic improvements.



It Takes Two for PS4 and PS5 for 19.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): The GOTY of the year 2021 is essential if we are interested in cooperative games, and it is also a very cool proposal to beat the heat during the afternoons of summer with that special person who wants to know this story directed by Josef Fares.



Mafia: Definitive Edition for PS4 for 13.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): This ambitious remake of the first installment of the 2K saga allows us to better understand why it was one of the most striking open world titles of its moment, while we enjoy a story with action, betrayals and everything we can expect from the world of the mafia.



Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4 and PS5 for 14.99 euros (previously for 49.99 euros). Today we have known that there will be a continuation of the cinematographic reboot, but where Mortal Kombat brings out its full potential is in video games, with an extensive catalog of characters waiting for several years to be players for you. Do you cheer up?



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PS4 and PS5 for 9.99 euros (previously for 49.99 euros): The second installment is already in development, so for this price it is a good opportunity to catch up with this installment of action and respawn platforms. It is one of the best rated Star Wars games of recent years, with that we tell you everything.



Tekken 7 for PS4 for 7.49 euros (previously for 49.99 euros): If you are a fan of fighting or you miss having that game in your library to have some quick fights with friends or strangers online, Tekken 7 is always a good option: solid, fun and with characters widely known in the genre.



UFC 4 for PS4 for 13.29 euros (before 69.99 euros): If you like fighting but prefer a more professional and realistic approach, the fourth installment of the UFC saga has almost everything you can expect from a game with the official license of the most famous mixed martial arts competition in the world.



Metal Gear Solid V for PS4 for 5.99 euros (before 29.99 euros): It was a quite controversial launch at the time, but it is still an exceptional video game. Perhaps like Metal Gear it left something to be desired for some, but on a purely playable level it is the most complete stealth and action title in the entire franchise.



A Plague Tale: Innocence for PS4 and PS5 for 9.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). We never get tired of recommending its purchase in each sales campaign that comes out, but it is totally worthy of the title of great game. Even more so knowing that for this fall there is a second installment underway whose first gameplay left us wanting more.



Star Wars: Squadrons for PS4 for 9.99 euros (before 39.99 euros): We put another Star Wars video game on the list, which we know you love the Lucasfilm universe. This one in particular is ideal for all those passionate about space battles so well done in movies like the original, A New Hope, or Rogue One.



Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite for PS4 for 7.99 euros (before 39.99 euros): With the San Diego Comic-Con underway, it is difficult to say no to a game with great superheroes. This one in particular wasn’t very well received, but at this price it might deserve a chance to put Marvel and Capcom heroes on the same canvas.



Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition for PS4 for 4.49 euros (before 29.99 euros): This is a bargain. If you like open world video games like GTA, and you are also fans of the Asian world, with Sleeping Dogs a journey of explosive action and emotions set in Hong Kong awaits you. Our word: it is a worthwhile title.

