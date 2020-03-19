12 Shows You Should Stream If You Like Westworld

Go away a Remark
Earlier this week, HBO premiered Season three of their costly, much-discussed science-fiction/western collection, Westworld. Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Pleasure, based mostly on the 1973 film of the identical title directed by the late novelist Michael Crichton (Jurassic Park), the sci-fi/western collection is commonly celebrated for its sturdy visuals and intriguing story turns, amongst different points. Whereas not everybody was on-board with Season 2, the beginning of the third season means that the mature collection goes to take some fascinating new turns within the new episodes forward. Whether or not or not that is the case, there are definitely quite a lot of TV viewers on the market who love Westworld. And so they’re probably searching for one other present prefer it. Don’t be concerned, we may also help. Listed here are 12 exhibits accessible for streaming that you may additionally take pleasure in!
The Leftovers (HBO Go)
What The Present Is About: Created by Damon Lindelof (Misplaced, HBO’s Watchmen) and Tom Perrotta, based mostly on the latter’s novel of the identical title, The Leftovers takes place three years following the “Sudden Departure,” a world occasion the place two p.c of the world’s inhabitants immediately disappeared.
Why Followers Of Westworld Would Like It: In contrast to some different exhibits on HBO, The Leftovers did not get as a lot consideration, although it definitely bought a very good little bit of acclaim. Whereas the primary season wasn’t fairly as well-regarded, many viewers have been fast to reward Seasons 2 and three as extraordinary TV. If you take pleasure in Westworld for its considerate environment, heady commentary, and resonate thematics, then you’ll undoubtedly wish to dig into The Leftovers.
The place To Stream: All three seasons of The Leftovers can be found on HBO Go.
Altered Carbon (Netflix)
What The Present Is About: Based mostly on the 2002 novel of the identical title, Altered Carbon is a cyberpunk streaming collection showcasing a futuristic world the place technological developments permit consciousness to be transferred into completely different our bodies, as we comply with an investigator attempting to unravel a homicide.
Why Followers Of Westworld Would Like It: Incorporating noir parts into the sci-fi style has been seen earlier than, notably with the Blade Runner motion pictures, and Altered Carbon is precisely that type of present. Actually, TV viewers who like how Westworld is a mature sci-fi automobile with heady concepts will discover rather a lot to understand on this costly blockbuster streaming collection, which stars Joel Kinnaman and Anthony Mackie within the lead function. If you’re keen on Westworld for the way it explores points of identification and expertise inside a futuristic setting, you may undoubtedly end up enticed with what Altered Carbon has to supply.
The place To Stream: Altered Carbon Seasons 1 and a couple of can be found on Netflix.
The Expanse (Amazon Prime)
What The Present Is About: Based mostly on the novels of the identical title by James S. A. Corey, The Expanse is a futuristic collection displaying life after mankind colonized the photo voltaic system. It follows a disparate band of anti-heroes, together with a police detective, ship’s officer, and United Nations Safety Council member, who at the moment are on the middle of a conspiracy which threatens peace, civility, class stability, and survival as humanity is aware of it throughout the system.
Why Followers Of Westworld Would Like It: Much like Altered Carbon, The Expanse is one other collection that blends sci-fi and detective noir parts into one streaming bundle. Acclaimed for being a sensible, thrilling, and imaginative program with beautiful manufacturing values, compelling character arcs, and politically intriguing narratives, The Expanse ought to suitably fulfill anybody who finds themselves engrossed within the huge concepts on the middle of HBO’s Westworld. Significantly should you’re invested in Westworld‘s class warfare commentary, you may discover fairly a bit to take pleasure in in Amazon’s The Expanse, which was already renewed for a fifth season and just lately wrapped manufacturing. This latest season is predicted to make its premiere in some unspecified time in the future later this 12 months.
The place To Stream: All 4 seasons of The Expanse can be found to stream on Amazon Prime.
Watchmen (HBO Go)
What The Present Is About: Based mostly on the acclaimed graphic novel of the identical title by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, HBO’s Watchmen takes locations 34 years after the occasions of the e-book and facilities round a detective generally known as Sister Evening (Regina King) who investigates the homicide of her good friend and superior, Judd Crawford (Don Johnson). She then discovers a bunch of knowledge relating to vigilantism in a time of ongoing social and political unrest.
Why Followers Of Westworld Would Like It: Ever since Sport of Thrones turned an enormous worldwide success, HBO has strived to push for extra mature style exhibits, significantly those who lean into each fantasy and sci-fi. Certainly, viewers noticed that with Westworld. Additionally they noticed it with Watchmen too. As quickly because it premiered on the paid cable station, it was thought of among the finest exhibits on tv, in addition to among the finest superheroes tales in an period that appears to be outlined by them. Each audiences and critics alike celebrated Watchmen for its sharp writing, sturdy course, and its masterful performances from its top-tier solid. Actually, should you love Westworld for its adult-orientated takes on its varied genres, you may probably love Watchmen too.
The place to Stream: Each episode of Watchmen Season 1 (which may be the one season we’ll see) is offered on HBO Go.
The Handmaid’s Story (Hulu)
What The Present Is About: Set in a dystopian model of the longer term and inside a totalitarian society the place, following the Second Civil Conflict, each fertile ladies, i.e. “Handmaids,” are positioned into child-bearing slavery, The Handmaid’s Story is a collection adaptation of the novel of the identical title from Margaret Atwood.
Why Followers Of Westworld Would Like It: Whereas definitely not lighthearted, The Handmaid’s Story is well known critically and commercially for its stunning images, suspenseful storytelling, related social commentary, and its sturdy performances, notably from Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss within the lead function. If you want visually-stunning exhibits set in a close to future the place issues simply aren’t fairly proper, and the underclass combat for his or her freedom, you may discover rather a lot to understand and have interaction with in Hulu’s compelling, considerate, and well-acclaimed adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s best-selling 1985 novel.
The place to Stream: All three seasons of The Handmaid’s Story can be found on Hulu.
Black Mirror (Netflix)
What The Present Is About: Within the vein of anthology collection like The Twilight Zone, Black Mirror examines completely different tales relating to humanity’s troubled or usually harmful relationship with fashionable/futuristic expertise, with narratives set within the close to current, an alternate previous, or a not-too-distant future.
Why Followers Of Westworld Would Like It: Actually, should you take pleasure in Westworld for the way it explores humanity’s unease relationship with expertise — new, various or futuristic of their design — and the implications discovered therein, you may definitely worth the awful and/or satirical tales present in Black Mirror.
The place to Stream: All 5 seasons of Black Mirror, together with the interactive standalone film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, can be found on Netflix.
Firefly (Hulu)
What The Present Is About: From creator Joss Whedon, Firefly is an area western set within the 12 months 2517, the place the U.S. and China are the one surviving superpowers. Firefly follows the renegade crew of Serenity, a nine-team group of adventures exploring the recesses of area and the hazards therein.
Why Followers Of Westworld Would Like It: If you’re keen on exhibits that mix western and sci-fi parts with wit, coronary heart, humor, and ease, then Firefly is without doubt one of the greatest exhibits you will discover. Whereas it did not discover its due on the tube, Firefly has gone on to be one of many greatest cult traditional TV exhibits of the ’00s, most notably with many Joss Whedon followers clamoring for extra. Alas, Fox solely gave 14 episodes in complete to Firefly, however that makes it a fast, gratifying binge.
The place To Stream: All 14 episodes of Firefly‘s first season are on Hulu. Moreover, Serenity, the movie continuation, is offered with the Starz add-on.
Godless (Netflix)
What The Present Is About: A felony (Jeff Daniels) and his band of outlaws pursue revenge on a former protege (Jack O’Connell) who betrayed their belief. They search refuge in an remoted mining city primarily ruled by ladies, the place they discover firm with a tough-willed widow (Michelle Dockery).
Why Followers Of Westworld Would Like It: If you are an enormous fan of the western points of Westworld, notably within the first season, and you’re keen on how the HBO present explores gender politics, significantly in usually male-driven genres, then you definitely’ll discover rather a lot to take pleasure in on this acclaimed Netflix seven-part mini-series.
The place To Stream: All seven episodes of Godless can be found on Netflix.
The Son (Hulu)
What The Present Is About: Based mostly on the novel of the identical title by Philipp Meyer, The Son follows the intensive McCullough heritage, most notably following Eli McCullough (Pierce Brosnan), a charismatic Texas rancher who transforms from being a hard-working household man to a paranoid assassin.
Why Followers Of Westworld Would Like It: If you’re keen on Westworld‘s stunning Western parts and end up itching for extra exhibits that cater to that itch, you may wish to try The Son. Whereas not precisely as critically acclaimed nor as well-viewed as another exhibits discovered all through this listing, the Pierce Brosnan-led collection is a fast and simple watch, significantly with solely 20 episodes in complete, and it ought to hopefully fulfill the will you may have.
The place to Stream: Each seasons of The Son can be found on Hulu.
Hell on Wheels (Netflix)
What The Present Is About: Hell of Wheels is western TV collection concerning the building of the First Transcontinental Railroad throughout the US.
Why Followers Of Westworld Would Like It: Much like The Son and Godless, Hell on Wheels is one other current western collection that ought to appease to followers of the style. If you end up most engrossed with Westworld every time it is centered round characters within the (not so) huge west, that is one for you.
The place to Stream: All 5 seasons of Hell on Wheels could be discovered on Netflix.
Rick & Morty (Hulu)
What The Present Is About: Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon (Group), Rick & Morty is an animated sci-fi/darkish comedy centered round an alcoholic, cynical mad scientist named Rick and his fretful, good-natured grandson, Morty, as they journey via a number of unusual inter-dimensional adventures all through the recesses of area, time, and alternate universes, whereas additionally spending time collectively of their home life. Principally, think about if Again to the Future was cruder, louder, extra rambunctious, and susceptible to random antics involving one’s fleetingly skinny threshold on management and sanity.
Why Followers Of Westworld Would Like It: If you want all of the unusual futuristic expertise, mechanical wizardry, and different sci-fi parts discovered inside Westworld however you need a present that, nicely, has a greater humorousness about itself, then you definitely’ll in all probability take pleasure in your self immensely with Rick & Morty.
The place to Stream: All 4 seasons of Rick & Morty can be found on Hulu.
Dollhouse (Hulu)
What The Present Is About: From creator Joss Whedon, Dollhouse revolves round a company operating quite a few underground institutions all over the world generally known as Dollhouses whereby people generally known as Actives (i.e. Dolls) are given short-term personalities, identities and talent units. It primarily facilities across the character of Echo (Eliza Dushku), who’s an energetic attempting to forge a path in the direction of self-awareness, away from her creators.
Why Followers Of Westworld Would Like It: Actually, if you’re compelled with the function of synthetic intelligence inside Westworld and you might be significantly enamored by the present’s need to point out the rebellion and self-actualization of its robotic characters, you may discover rather a lot to love within the short-lived Dollhouse.
The place to Stream: Each seasons of Dollhouse could be discovered on Hulu.
Which of those exhibits are your favorites? Which of them would you advocate to TV viewers who cannot get sufficient of Westworld? Tell us under!
