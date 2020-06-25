12 Stranger Things Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know About

Hopper’s Precise Cabin Is A Stranger Things-inspired Escape Room

One of the scary moments of Stranger Things‘ third season entails a monstrous assault on the cabin owned by Hopper. That very same summer season, any followers who felt they might tackle the Thoughts Flayer higher than our younger heroes had been free to strive it, and at the exact same location, too. The genuine backwoods cabin, which solely value $1 of the sequence’ finances to make use of, could be discovered on the web site of an Atlanta escape room firm known as Escape Woods, who really turned it into considered one of its personal points of interest in 2019, difficult patrons with duties very similar to what goes on within the Upside Down.