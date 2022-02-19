12 things I’ve learned to destroy in Sifu: the 5 masterful techniques

When a difficult video game comes out that captures the public’s attention, one of the first things that every player thinks is “How am I going to be able to face him?”, and Sifu is not for less, because the SloClap video game little by little has become one of the titles of the momentand it is normal to look a little lost when facing it.

With the depth of its combat system, the game can be a bit imposing on newbies, but I guarantee you it’s very affordable. With some of the advice that we are going to see today, you will verify that, once you are psyched up to become a kung fu masterthis melee combat title is not only fun to play, it becomes an engaging experience as you strive to outdo yourself.

learn to dodge

And hold down L1/LB and move the stick, you will be able to dodge attacks instead of blocking them. This is something that you surely know (and if not, then you have already learned one thing!), but there is more. In these days that I’ve been with the game, I’ve seen quite a few people talk about how complicated it is to have to combine dodging vertical attacks with horizontal ones, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

You see, even if you move your stick to the left or right, the protagonist will do the downward dodge. This is not a bug or anything like that, but it points to something fundamental that you have to take into account: if you want to dodge vertical attacks, just dodge downwards. The upward dodge is reserved for low blows.

Being aware of this will not only make it much easier to dodge, but it will also allow you to not get caught up when you have to move away from a low attack. If these dodges cost you, but you see the blows coming, you can always do a back dodges con R2/RT.

Of course, do it in moderation!

One of the things I’ve noticed when watching my friends play is that once they learn to dodge, they have a hard time finding the middle ground between that and blocking. Learning to balance dodging with blocking is crucial. Personally, and this is something that has helped me a lot to finish the game, I think that the best thing is to identify which attacks are the most difficult for you to block well and reserve the dodge for those and for the strong blows (which you can identify by an aura red around the enemy’s hands/feet).

Age is more than a number

Sifu’s age mechanic is at the core of the entire game. It may seem like it’s going against you, but it’s a perfect indicator to know if you’re ready to move on progressing or not.





You don’t need to try to go all the way at 20 (although if you can and want to take on that challenge, go for it!), but if you see that you’ve gained a large amount of years on a level, You’re still not ready to move on.

My advice regarding this is the following: repeat each level until you can beat it at a comfortable age for you. It may seem a bit repetitive, but it’s better to finish each area being happy with your age and not touching it any more than to have to go back and forth all the time. In addition, this will help you with your results, because you will have fresh each level whenever you’re trying to improve it. In addition, all this will allow you to unlock skills, which means that no game, no matter how bad it goes, is going to be a waste of time.

Speaking of upgrading, watch out for Shrines!

When you come across the Shrines, you will have many options to choose from. From more structure or focus, to more damage with weapons or resetting your kill meter. In general, the options are usually quite good, but there are some that I think they can help you more with the progression.

For a start, Concentration Gain and Balance Gain are ideal starting points, especially while you’re learning to get the hang of Sifu’s combat and pacing. This will help you a lot, as you will be able to recover Focus and Balance very quickly by dodging. The combination of both will make you a tank that can deal with enemy attacks while also allowing you to access those precious Focus moves very quickly.

On the other hand, Reserve of Concentration may be tempting at first, but one of your goals as you improve is going to be to not rely on these techniques as much. Also, if you are using them just fill the bar, you will not need to have this extension. Personally, I find Balance Reserve to be the third best option to consider

Keep in mind that when you continue your game, the improvements will be saved unless you start over. You can use this to your advantage unlocking and advancing Gain upgrades in the first levels to help you in the following ones. If you change your mind later, just go back and start from the beginning by choosing other options.





Fight close, this is personal

This tip goes mainly for bosses. Many of them will try to put distance between your fists and them, but it’s best that you don’t let them. Don’t jump into random attacks either, but staying close to them will allow you to exert more pressure. Do that and leave them no room to breathe it will make them much more predictablemaking it easier for you to deal with his attacks.

focus!

Concentration is a very important mechanic. As I already mentioned during the section on the Shrines, it is in your best interest to abuse these moves and learn when to use them. There are several, yes, but I recommend you stick to two specific ones: eye strike and push with palms.

Personally, I like the first one better, as it only consumes one Focus bar. On the other hand, a well-used palm push can do considerable damage to the group of enemies in front of you, even causing casualties among your enemies if you set it up well, I’m not a big fan of increasing the Concentration bar and in the end I have always ended up going for the eyes.

Weapons aren’t just for hitting

It’s normal to pick up a bat, come up and say “You’re going to find out, nerds”, but weapons also have other functions that can be even better than a simple blow. Block while you have something in your hands it will help you lose less balancesomething that can be priceless if you are facing several rivals.

On the other hand, sometimes it is better to throw them than to use them at close range. Not only will you get your enemies off balance quite a bit if you hit them, but you’ll also knock them back, causing them to potentially fall from somewhere high, hit a wall (making them an easy target for your wrath) or end up crashing into their allies, just like bowling. Additionally, if you are very close to enemies and have the “Catch Weapons” skill, you can throw the object, make it hit your opponent and then retrieve it in the air. That’s how it tastes





Best Sifu Skills

During your adventure in Sifu, you will be able to unlock many different movements. While it is true that they are all cool and have their purpose, there are some that are much more useful than others. When I think of these, the first that come to mind are the following:

environment mastery

This ability will allow you to throw objects that are on the ground without having to pick them up in case they are weapons, but you will also be able to do it with parts of the furniture that you had ignored before. It is very important that you get it, because it will allow you to surprise your enemies while hurting them.

catch weapons

For its part, this move may seem marginal at first. Catching objects that are thrown before they hit you can save you a few milks throughout your game. Yes indeed, there is a specific boss which will become much easier if you dare to use this attack in his fight. I won’t tell you more, I don’t want to ruin surprises for you!

sliding kick

This kick is an ideal way to start many fights, as it will allow you to knock down your enemies and, once done, hit them while they are on the ground. Once the fight starts, it doesn’t have as much weight, but it is a good way to start with an advantage. Also, if your enemy is carrying a weapon and you manage to knock him down, he will drop it and you can get hold of it. All advantages here!

rain of blows

This pile of cakes will serve you for quickly defeat weaker rivals. You have to be careful not to get too sold while running it, because you won’t be able to block. Of course, the dodges (both those of the L1/LB and the step back of R2/RT) will still be available to you in the worst case.

punch in the groin

This one hurts even me. It’s fast, it’s powerful, it lets you dodge, and it stuns your enemies. I think it explains itself, right? This simple move can allow you to knock your enemies to the ground to counter their attack, allowing you to keep hitting them and take advantage of their weakness.