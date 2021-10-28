12 tips to get essentially the most out of the brand new platform

HBO Max has come to Spain in taste. With its in depth catalog, technical enhancements with the long-awaited compatibility with 4K and Dolby Atmos, and a renewed and extra visible interface, it’s dedicated to providing extra, keeping up the unique worth that already existed with the HBO Spain app.

We’re already checking out your software intensive, and on this article now we have compiled some methods that you are going to use to grasp to get essentially the most out of HBO Max.





Benefit from the be offering of four.49 euros being already a subscriber

Despite the fact that now we have discussed ahead of that HBO maintains its unique worth, the corporate has introduced a loyalty promotion simplest till November 30, which lowers its worth by way of 50% for lifestyles. This is to mention, every month we can simplest need to pay a complete of four.49 euros. In fact, if we cancel the subscription, there will probably be no going again and we can need to pay the usual worth.

In HBO Max they confirm that the be offering is just for new subscribers, however actually that in the event you already had an HBO Spain account, it additionally works for us. And is that to qualify for this promotion we can simplest need to get right of entry to it with an e mail rather then the only we had. It does no longer subject if the cost main points are the similar, with a brand new e mail it’s going to paintings the similar. Additionally, don’t worry about your stored lists, as they’ll even be deleted when gaining access to HBO Max along with your identical account.

Create and edit our profile

Profiling on HBO is so easy. It is sufficient to cross to the ‘Alternate profile’ tab as soon as the consultation is began to create a brand new one or edit our personal. Understand that now we have as much as 5 profiles to be had. We will be able to additionally upload kid profiles, even if for them they require the advent of a parental PIN.

A just right level relating to different streaming products and services is that we will add any photograph to edit the picture of our profile. On the other hand, this selection is simplest conceivable throughout the cellular app. As soon as in it, you simply have to visit the ‘Arrange Profiles’ phase and choose the only you wish to have to edit.





We will be able to each add a photograph from the digicam, and choose it from our personal library. If we want, we additionally give you the chance of deciding on a personality from the HBO collection themselves. As well as, in addition they permit us to change the colour of the border of our icon.

Obtain content material throughout the app

If we use HBO Max on cellular gadgets and drugs, we will obtain content material to look it offline. To try this, we simply have to visit a sequence or film that comprises the obtain icon and look ahead to it to finish. The content material will probably be stored within the obtain phase of our profile.

Once we begin to see the downloaded content material, we can have 48 hours to complete it ahead of it expires. Any content material that has no longer been performed will expire after one month. HBO Max permits us to retailer as much as a most of 30 downloads in keeping with account. This comprises the downloads which can be made via all of the profiles of the similar account.





Lots of the content material on HBO is to be had for obtain. What is extra, we will alter the standard of the obtain. To try this, you simply have to visit the video choices within the settings phase and choose the ‘Obtain high quality’ possibility. At the present time the ‘Absolute best High quality’ possibility simplest helps as much as 1080p.

How one can Play 4K HDR Content material

To revel in 4K content material on HBO Max we should have one of the vital following suitable gadgets:

Android TVs

Apple TV 4K

4K LG Sensible TVs

Google Chromecast Extremely y Chromecast con Google TV

Roku Extremely 4800x, Roku 4k TVs, Roku Premiere, y Roku Streaming Stick +

From HBO they guarantee that Dolby Atmos isn’t to be had on Chromecast with Google TV, Roku Premiere, and Roku Streaming Stick +.

At the present time those are all 4K suitable gadgets. From HBO they plan to increase this checklist at some point. As well as, via this hyperlink you’ll be able to see an entire checklist of all motion pictures that beef up 4K Extremely HD, HDR 10, and Dolby Imaginative and prescient.

Experience HBO Max on Amazon Fireplace TV Stick Gadgets

In our area, it isn’t conceivable to get right of entry to HBO Max formally via Amazon’s Fireplace TV Stick gadgets. On the other hand, there’s a solution to obtain the appliance and revel in all its content material. Downloading your APK externally.

For this we will use programs corresponding to Ship Information to ship the HBO Max APK to our tv or a obtain supervisor corresponding to Downloader to obtain the APK immediately from the tv by way of putting the URL of the appliance.

Get entry to a particular HBO Max hub

The evolution against HBO Max promises us a sequence of advantages, amongst which might be: a a lot more whole catalog because of the incorporation of titles from Warner Bros, DC, Caricature Community and others.





To get right of entry to the titles of this kind of franchises specifically, we will input their very own hubs. To try this, simply cross to the drop-down menu on our left and within the ‘Hubs’ phase choose the icon of any of them. Each and every one takes us to a web page devoted to the titles that we will to find for every space.

How one can exchange the language of the appliance

HBO Max permits us to switch the language of its interface on any software. To take action, simply cross to the ‘Show language’ possibility within the drop-down panel. By means of default there’s the choice of the similar language as in our software. If we modify it, our interface will probably be displayed within the decided on language and the content material will probably be reproduced with unique audio and subtitles within the language we selected in that possibility.

In case we need to exchange the audio and subtitles of a content material that we’re taking part in, simply cross to the speech bubble icon within the decrease left nook of the participant and choose the only we would like.

Arrange our checklist

As with all streaming provider, HBO Max means that you can prepare your favourite motion pictures and collection in a customized checklist. To try this, merely input the ‘My checklist’ phase and there we can have all of the titles that we have got added. So as to add content material to it, we should choose the ‘+’ icon that looks in every name.

We will be able to additionally kind the titles of our checklist by way of the latest now we have added or by way of alphabetical order.





Take away ‘Stay Staring at’ titles

Each and every name that we reproduce will seem within the ‘Proceed looking at’ tab. On this method we will stay monitor of what now we have in inventory so we do not leave out anything else. On the other hand, it’s possible you’ll need to take away content material from that checklist. For it simply choose the ‘Proceed looking at’ tab itself and edit its content material.





Alternate the dimensions and colour of subtitles

HBO Max permits us to broadly edit how subtitles are displayed on our display screen. This selection is to be had throughout all gadgets, and can also be accessed each via the primary menu and as soon as whilst at the participant.

On our tv, we cross to the icon of our profile from the drop-down at the proper and choose the subtitles possibility. For some other software We will be able to alter the dimensions, colour and font of the subtitles within the configuration phase that looks within the participant itself.





Create a parental PIN

This PIN will permit us to dam the types that we don’t need to display to the youngest of the home. To create one, simply choose the ‘Parental Keep an eye on’ possibility within the settings menu and set your PIN numbers.

The types that we will select to dam content material are associated with age. On this method, we will choose suitable content material for greater than 7, 10, 13, 16 and 18 years outdated. This data seems at the element web page for every collection or film.

Accessibility options

HBO Max contains some accessibility choices for many who have a listening to or visible impairment. On this method we will to find: audio description, captions, display screen readers, keyboard playback controls and voice instructions.

The audio description isn’t but to be had in Spanish, they’re simplest conceivable if we select English because the language. To get right of entry to it, merely cross to the audio and subtitles settings of the participant and choose the choice if to be had. On this menu additionally it is conceivable to turn on the legends, which they transcribe what occurs at the display screen into textual content.

If we use an Apple TV We will be able to additionally ask Siri to seek out us a particular collection or film. To try this, merely hang down the microphone button and say the name in query.