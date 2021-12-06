12 tricks to get the most out of Twitch as if you’ve been using it a lifetime

Twitch has seen exponential growth in recent years. Consumption shot up especially during the confinement of last year, where even users totally unrelated to the world of video games were starting on the platform for the first time. And it is that although gameplays were the norm of Twitch, Currently you can find everything, being able to navigate through endless original channels.

There are those who consume Twitch without even having an account, which is fine, but it does not take full advantage of the platform. In this article we wanted to talk about the most useful options that Twitch offers us to dominate this platform.

As a tip, if you don’t have a Twitch account yet, we believe that it is time to start with it, since this way we will not only be able to participate in the chat of each live show, but also we will have a lot of advantages that we will mention here.

Dark way





I don’t want you to continue with this article until you have dark mode activated. No, now seriously, you can not activate it, but if you want to blend in with the Twitch environment, and take care (a little more) of your eyes, it is highly recommended. In fact I would say that it is the original skin of the platform, since fits very well with everything, and it’s not like other dark modes that just turn everything black, without any other optimization.

To activate it, just click on our profile and go down a bit to the moon icon, where it just says ‘Dark Mode’. If you are on a mobile device or tablet, you will have to touch the icon of our profile, and then go to ‘Account settings’. Once here, we select ‘Preferences’ and it will be right there where this option appears.

Find the right channel





Twitch has a page dedicated to exploring the content on its platform. In it we can filter this content in many ways, and it allows us to do a search both by categories and by channels that are currently live.

If we spend enough time on the platform, we can sort the channels that appear in the ‘Explore’ tab through unique recommendations for us. And it is that the platform will detect which categories or topics interest us the most depending on the channels we see.

Here we can find everything; from gameplays and ‘Just Chatting‘(a more direct way to connect with the content creator), to live music, tournaments, walks on the street, and much more. Although Twitch continues to bet more on video games, today we can find anything.

Add friends

From personal experience, the functions for connecting with friends are somewhat limited, and that is not really the purpose of the platform. However, we can add other users and talk to them, or even know what they are seeing at that moment.

To add a friend on the platform, just search for their username on Twitch. To do this, we will have to go to the search box at the bottom left, located on the main page. On mobile devices, you only need to search for the user in the search box, enter their profile, and in the three-point menu select the option ‘Add as friend’.





Some people confuse following someone on Twitch with adding them as a friend. They are two totally different concepts. In the first case, we follow the person as a support method in their streams and to know when they are live, while adding a person as a friend will help us to interact and know what they are seeing.

Send whispers





Twitch offers us a function to send private messages to any user of the platform, even if we don’t follow him or have him added as a friend. Of course, not everyone will have whispers activated, since many content creators block this function so as not to receive a huge amount of them.

This function it’s at the top of the main menu, in the speech bubble icon. There we can do a search and choose who to whisper to and start talking.

The Prime Loot





Being on Amazon Prime also has its advantages on Twitch. And it is that among its benefits, We can also get rewards and totally free games every month. These games can be downloaded for PC through the Amazon Games platform.

To access this loot, just go to the Prime icon with the crown right at the top right of the platform. Selecting this option, We will get a dropdown with all the rewards that we can get. You can also redirect us to the dedicated Prime Gaming page to be able to get everything they give away.

How to support a content creator

There are several ways to support a streamer that we like, and the most frequent and official by Twitch are subscriptions and Bits.

The benefits that we obtain if we subscribe to a particular channel depends solely and exclusively on the content creator, but the main one is the possibility of skipping the advertising that appears on the channel to which we are subscribed.





In addition to advertising, among the benefits, We also found the possibility of using exclusive channel emoticons, and we will receive badges in our profile to take them next to our user in the chat.

Along with the fact that it means a way to support the content that is made, many other content creators encourage their users to subscribe to have access to a Discord channel dedicated to that channel, or to the odd giveaway, among other things. But as we said, these additional benefits only depend on the content creator.

To subscribe to a channel, all you have to do is go to the one you want and select the ‘Subscribe’ option. Here we have several ways to do it, since there are three subscription levels with extra benefits in each of them. We also have the possibility to subscribe for free through Amazon Prime, linking the account to Twitch. Every month we will have a free subscription to the channel of our choice.





With this, we also have the option of giving away subscriptions, being able to distribute them randomly among all the viewers of the channel that is live, or to certain people in particular. Sometimes we can be subscribed to a channel without even knowing it, precisely because of this, because someone has given away subscriptions and one of them has touched us.

Another way to support the content creator is Bits, something like platform currency. On the main page we can get them and distribute them the way we want and to whom we want. 100 Bits are currently equivalent to 1.53 euros.

How to access ‘Drops’

If any channel enables special promotions in the form of ‘Drops’, it means that we can get safe prizes if we stay live. Generally this happens when there are promotions of a certain game or the possibility of participating in a beta.

If it touches us, We will receive a notification to be able to redeem the Drop. All notifications can be found in a panel dedicated to it at the top of the platform.

Rewards and challenges in a channel





While we are watching a live show, we will be collecting a series of points that will help us to exchange them for certain rewards. The more time we spend watching the channel, the more points we will receive. These rewards depend on the creator and many of them go through redeeming points for highlighting our message in the chat, unlocking an emoticon, or sending a message when the chat is only for subscribers.

If we subscribe or support the channel in any way, we will also receive points, in addition to activating a multiplier to obtain more points. We can even bet these points if the streamer or moderators of the channel create a poll in which to vote. It is one more example of how to ‘gamify’ a platform.

Live channel notifications

When we decide to follow a specific channel, we will automatically activate the notifications as well. This way, when the stream starts, we will receive a notification on our mobile device or e-mail.

If you are not in favor of this action, you can also deactivate notifications once you have followed the channel, since the option is right next to it, in the icon of ‘the bell’.





Too we can manage all alerts through the settings panel and in the notifications section. In this way, we will have the possibility to choose, from among the entire list of channels that we follow, which ones we want to receive notifications on our phone when the live starts.

Connect with other services

In the settings panel also we have the possibility to manage the connections to our Twitch account. This is where, for example, we can link our Amazon Prime account to Twitch to receive all the benefits of Prime Gaming, or to Twitter to share our moments on the social network.

In this section we can also connect our account with Steam, Blizzard or Riot to share information about our games, or even with YouTube in case we want to export videos to the platform.

How to make clips

In any direct we have the possibility to create a clip that collects the last seconds of what we have seen. To access this option, just go to the player itself and select the clapperboard icon at the bottom right.





When we click on the option, we will have the possibility to modify the duration of the fragment that we have chosen, and the title. In addition, we can publish this fragment as a single video on any site, since a URL is generated automatically.

This option it is also available on mobile devices, and we can find it in the upper part of the player.

Advanced player options





As usual, in the player we can change the resolution of the video, as well as being able to leave it in automatic so that the quality is modified based on our connection. But also, we can also access a series of advanced features.

One of these characteristics is that of be able to view advanced video statistics, knowing data such as the number of frames per second, the buffer size, the latency, and even the bitrate. To do this, just go to the player settings icon and select the ‘Advanced’ option.

In this section We can also see all the keyboard shortcuts that we have available when watching a live on Twitch. In this way, we can press the space bar to pause or play the live, modify the volume with the ‘Shift’ key plus the direction up and down, or press the ‘F’ key to go to full screen mode, among others.

Where to watch Twitch beyond web and mobile apps

In addition to the web and the app for mobile devices and tablets, we can access Twitch through the client for Windows and Mac, which you can download at this link.

As for televisions, its app is available in the main dongles and set top boxes such as Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, NVIDIA Shield, and other Android-based devices, in addition to Apple TV. The current and last generation consoles also have the native app. However, things are complicated in the app stores of some televisions.

Although we can have the Twitch app on LG televisions, and those based on Android TV, currently Unable to access the Twitch app on Samsung TVs if not with an external device. However, there are alternatives to do so, although it requires having third-party applications or entering through the Samsung browser.