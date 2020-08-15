12 Ultimate K-Drama Bad Boys Who Capture Hearts

Who doesn’t love an excellent dangerous boy in a Ok-drama? They’re often so good-looking and charming, and generally these dangerous boys may give up whole antihero vibes, however we nonetheless can’t appear to get sufficient of them. For those who haven’t checked out our different function on some epic dangerous boys, be sure you take a look at this listing right here!

This listing is in no specific order!

1. “Scarlet Coronary heart: Goryeo” – Wang So

Lee Joon Gi performs the onerous to deal with, powerful Wang So who is among the many princes in line to turn into King. When he meets Hae Soo (IU), he falls in love along with her however can’t appear to search out the best time to ever be along with her. His dangerous boy methods are virtually all diminished, however when responsibility calls and Wang So should turn into King, he’s pressured to make a heartbreaking choice.

Seeing Lee Joon Gi on this antihero function is invigorating and so romantic. He is very easy to hate at instances, however by the tip of the collection, he has all of our hearts. Regardless of the massive chip on his shoulder, he loves Hae Soo with all his coronary heart and doesn’t need to see her endure. His love for her is infinite, which makes him fairly darn epic.

2. “Offended Mother” – Go Bok Dong

What can we are saying? Ji Soo because the dangerous boy Go Bok Dong in “Offended Mother” with lots of baggage is a complete heartbreaker. He has a lot to be offended about, which is why he will get in so many fights, however he additionally reveals a lot vulnerability and ache. His character is complicated with lots of points however none that he can’t overcome. Additionally, it’s so cute seeing how a lot he’s smitten with Jo Bang Wool (Kim Hee Solar).

3. “The Smile Has Left Your Eyes” – Kim Moo Younger

Kim Moo Younger (Search engine optimisation In Guk) is a bit tough to learn and perceive at first. He looks like a complete punk with a chip on his shoulder, however as soon as the story unfolds and we get to know his previous and character, it turns into a lot extra clearer. The collection can be in a position to actually unveil his vulnerability and complicated feelings.

That is notably the case when he meets Yoo Jin Kang (Jung So Min) and falls head over heels in love along with her. Seeing his dangerous boy picture soften away every time he’s on display along with her is strictly what we wanted to see. His love for her positively overshadows the dangerous boy persona he’s exuding.

4. “Tempted” – Kwon Shi Hyun

Woo Do Hwan performs Kwon Shi Hyun, a wealthy boy who would need nothing greater than to hang around together with his pals and decide up girls. He has no want to cool down, and it’s virtually not possible to get him to even take into consideration love. So when a chance comes up for him to fake to love Eun Tae Hee (Pleasure) as a revenge scheme, he doesn’t assume twice.

Discuss a complete dangerous boy. At first, he may care much less concerning the girls he’s toying with and doesn’t care about his future. When he collides with Eun Tae Hee although, her pureness and innocence rattle his world, and it makes him fall head over heels in love. He begins to understand that she is strictly what he wants in his life.

5. “Simply Between Lovers” – Lee Gang Doo

Because of an accident he had as a baby, Lee Gang Doo (Junho) lives his life on the sting. His desires had been taken away from him instantly, and he may care much less about his high quality of life. He will get into fights repeatedly and has no intentions of placing his life on observe. He has zero hope and nil wishes for a future.

Then he meets Ha Moon Soo (Received Jin Ah), a woman who’s the entire reverse of him. She strives to make her life higher and works onerous to realize her desires. And when the 2 begin to fall in love, he realizes that his life may be higher. She turns into the rationale for him to alter.

Seeing Junho emanate a lot ache however a lot love by this function made it considered one of his finest performances but. We had been in a position to see so many sides to him that we had by no means seen earlier than, and it actually marked a turning level in his profession. The dangerous boy roles positively go well with him!

6. “Mr. Sunshine” – Gu Dong Mae

Yoo Yeon Seok as Gu Dong Mae in “Mr. Sunshine” is the villain you could have a love and hate relationship with. At instances, he’s so conniving and deceitful that you’re virtually certain he’s fully evil, however then seeing him soften on the the sight of Go Ae Shin (Kim Tae Ri) would make you assume in any other case. His solely smooth spot is for Ae Shin, and he makes it identified. He has an intense gaze and softness on the identical time with regards to her.

7. “I’m Sorry, I Love You” – Cha Moo Hyuk

Cha Moon Hyuk (So Ji Sub) is among the unique dangerous boys with regards to Ok-dramas. He performs the thug who grew up abroad after his organic mom gave him up for adoption. He makes no excuses for the life he lived and earns cash by numerous unlawful methods. He’s the basic dangerous boy that all of us finally fell in love with.

After getting shot within the head and never having a lot time to stay, Moo Hyuk goes again to Korea to seek for his organic mom, and he occurs to fulfill Tune Eun Cha (Im Soo Jung), a woman he turns into fully entranced with. His life begins to revolve round Eun Chae, and he realizes that there’s extra to life than his dangerous boy methods.

8. “Greatest Mistake” – Ji Hyun Ho

Kang Yool performs Ji Hyun Ho, the dangerous boy scholar who has some anger points. He’s identified round college as being form of a punk however can be highly regarded with the women. When a misunderstanding makes him confront Kim Yeon Doo (Lee Eun Jae), he begins to see her in a distinct gentle. She is every little thing he’s not—good, quiet, and really candy. His emotions develop for her, and it fully modifications him. He even research onerous as a result of he needs to go to the identical college as her! So romantic!

9. “Wok Of Love” – Doo Chil Seong

Doo Chil Seong (Jang Hyuk) is a gang chief, mortgage shark, and proprietor of a rundown Chinese language restaurant. He has a relaxed demeanor however will also be ruthless when it involves enterprise. He has no worry, and persons are fearful of him.

However when Chil Seong meets Search engine optimisation Poong (Junho), he lets him take over his restaurant, and the 2 kind a brother-like bond. He cares for him and needs him to succeed. On high of this, he meets Dan Sae Woo (Jung Ryeo Received) who he finally ends up falling in love with. He even dangers his life to avoid wasting her all within the title of affection!

10. “Extraordinary You” – Baek Kyung

Baek Kyung (Lee Jae Wook) resides in a comic book guide world the place he has little or no alternative by way of how his life will prove. Within the story, Eun Dan Oh (Kim Hye Yoon) is in love with him, however he treats her like filth and may’t be bothered along with her advances. He embarrasses her and makes her cry on the common.

However when he finds out that Dan Oh is definitely in love with one other man, Baek Kyung realizes that he does in actual fact love her. He begins to alter and do candy issues for her in hopes that she’s going to reciprocate his love. His onerous exterior fully modifications, and it’s the sweetest factor!

11. “When A Man Falls In Love” – Han Tae Sang

Tune Seung Heon as Han Tae Sang in “When A Man Loves” can be a basic Ok-drama dangerous boy. He works onerous to turn into the chief of a gang the place individuals not solely respect him however worry him. He has a softness about him, however he will also be ruthless with regards to individuals who cross his path. However then when he meets Search engine optimisation Mi Do (Shin Se Kyung), he bends over backwards to be sure that she’s his. He does no matter she asks and is prepared to sacrifice every little thing and something to be along with her—even his personal life!

12. “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” – Moon Jae Shin

Like a knight in shining armor, Moon Jae Shin (Yoo Ah In) is all the time there for Kim Yun Hee (Park Min Younger). He’s fearless, quiet, and loves Yun Hee with all his coronary heart. That is considered one of Yoo Ah In’s most epic roles, and he is ready to play the dangerous boy persona so effectively! There’s something concerning the brooding methods of Jae Shin that basically makes your coronary heart skip a beat. The second-lead syndrome is powerful on this one!

Hey Soompiers, which of those Ok-drama dangerous boys is your favourite? Let me know within the feedback under!

