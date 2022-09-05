12 video game villains who were actually right

The video game world is full of memorable villains with such charisma that sometimes, they become even more famous than the hero. Today we talk about these fearsome enemies but not because of their fame, but because of the reasons that led them to commit atrocities. What if they were actually right?

We’ve been given a hard time in countless video games. For hours, we’ve been pounded with bombastic speeches, death traps, and hordes of bloodthirsty minions. But… what is it about some villains that sometimes even become more famous than the heroes? Why after so many years is there such a passion for enemies like Sefirot de Final Fantasy VII, Ganondorf of the saga The Legend of Zelda or the pirate LeChuck from Monkey Island? It’s without doubt that they don’t lack charisma, and surely it is an exciting topic to talk about another time, because what we want to address today is something totally different. What if all these villains, in the end, were right? What if after hunting them down we discovered that they were the ones acting using pure logic?

Yes, they are cruel and heartless who do not mind killing in order to achieve their plans. No one doubts that evil but… what if what they did was justified? What if with all their evil arts they tried to avoid a greater evil? This is an idea that has led the 3DJuegos team to discuss great video game villains, and this is the result. A special in which we talk about 12 rivals / enemies that we have faced, with such notorious cases as The Boss in Metal Gear Solid 3 or Handsome Jack from the Borderlands series, whose fans are legion. There are also examples that are not personalized to a single person, such as Fireflies from The Last of Us that they put us through so badly in the Naughty Dog games.

Each villain has his own motivations and although almost always the forms are not the most civilized, sometimes it is difficult not to feel identified with their ideals. For many perrerías and headaches that have caused us. Despite the countless lives they have taken from us fighting them. Could it be that, deep down, they had compelling reasons to act as they did? Well, that’s what we want to talk about in this special, and as always, we would love for you to participate in the debate by telling us about the villains present here, but also about others who may have been left out of the special.

To what extent were characters like Big Boss from Metal Gear or King Dedede from the Kirby series right? After hearing their reasons, will you fight them with a different perspective? You can leave us a comment on this same topic, on YouTube, or participate in the debate on the 3DJuegos Discord. In not too long, we may be back with a very different roster of great video game villains who were actually right.

