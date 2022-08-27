12 video games that disappeared from digital platforms, and the reason why it happened

have you heard? As Avatar returns to theaters to warm up the staff for the premiere of the sequel directed by James Cameron, the movie has disappeared from Disney +. It is a temporary measure that will only last as long as the Avatar re-release remains in theaters, but more than one has been surprised. Although of course, video game lovers are already used to seeing content volatilize from digital platforms.

It is not the first time that a video game has disappeared right off the bat of the digital catalogs of different platforms. Either because the release date of its sequel was approaching, and the only way to get hold of it was to go through the box, or because of the announcement of a remastered version that has caused the sudden disappearance of the original version. And copyright? More than one song has been reason enough to remove a title from the catalog of Sony, Microsoft or Valve platforms.

I think it’s something that has happened to all of us: they announce the sequel to a title and you remember that you haven’t played the first part, so you decide to give it a try since you already have it in the catalog of your favorite game platforms. After a few unsuccessful moments fighting the turn seeker, the game doesn’t show up. How is that? You decide to look for answers in 3DGames and you find out that the game has been removed. How is that?, you repeat. Well, the reasons can be very different. There are from political decisions to very low quality games. Duels of egos, rights and, almost always, economic interests. And don’t think that anyone is spared: big studios and developers seem to act from the shadows as villains of Series-B to steal your favorite games without warning. Today we review some of the most notorious cases of mysterious disappearances.

Alpha Protocol disappears from Steam, PSN or Xbox Live. BOOM. Without notice. The motives? SEGA initially reported that the problem arose from the loss of franchise rights, but in reality it was the loss of music rightsNot the full game. By the way, the soundtrack of this great title is in charge of Jason Gravesto whom we owe cool compositions like Dead Space or the recent Tomb Raider reboot.

Pressure from fans prompted RockStar to back down on their decision to withdraw the original installments of GTA 3, Vice City y San Andreas of digital stores, coinciding with the launch of their revamped versions in GTA: The Trilogy. According to Rockstar itself, “our goal with the Definitive Edition was for players to enjoy these games on modern platforms that are years ahead.” In fact, they did it for our good. Nope? Nope?

SEGA is another that such a dance. The titles included in the Sonic Origins compilation say goodbye to digital platforms. Goodbye to Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD. It is true that, after payment, some of these games can continue to be enjoyed separately, but not all of them. Which is a real shame. What happened to you SEGA? you used to be cool.

Music licenses have not been the only ones that have “killed” a game. Commercial licenses have also been ahead of Project Cars y Project Cars 2. According to Slightly Mad Team, the two video games were withdrawn from the different digital platforms “due to the expiration of the car and circuit licenses“. Actually, it is something quite normal when it comes to transfer and use of licenses, although it is striking that they did not take it into account at the time for a game that basically only has cars and circuits.

This was loud. So much so, that given the absence of explanations by Bandai Namco, in networks and forums they were born real urban legends. Actually, it seems that the reason was much less interesting than what was imagined by the fans: the limited success of the game would have forced the developer not to renew the rights of the licenses of the main fighters, which they were neither few nor cheap. The demise of the game was carried ahead also DLC and virtual currency for all platforms. A real pickle.

Retreat on time is a victory. Following complaints from many players who purchased Pandemic, Asmodee Digital decided to withdraw the game from the different platforms until “the current quality of the game is at the level of what Pandemic deserves on digital platforms.” Those who came to buy it were able to continue “enjoying” it, of course. for now, nothing is known of his return.

Another mess. Konami announces that both PES 2021 and PES 2021 Lite disappear from digital stores. Also, those who already have they could only play locally. The monumental anger of the community seems justified, right? Curious that it coincided with the launch of eFootball 2022. The developer did few friends that day.

Here we have a worthy plot spy movie. When the Chinese government appeared, it was behind the withdrawal of this title, which disappeared from Steam after the shower of negative reviews it received from the players of the Asian giant. Apparently the title included some hidden criticism of the country’s president, no friend of this kind of jokes. After a real ordeal for its developer, Red Candle Games, was able to announce that “Detention, Devotion and our future projects will be available in our online store in a DRM-free format.”

Another title displaced by the appearance of a new edition. Or rather in this case, for its transformation into game as a service. The launch of Rocksmith+ was accompanied by the disappearance of the previous version from all platforms. Again, Ubisoft declared that anyone who had purchased the game could continue to enjoy it, but for new plucking lovers eager to kickstart their virtual music career, it was time to jump to the new game format. and pass by box office.

EA applied to GOG the withdrawal of 4 of their classic PC games: Syndicate, Syndicate Wars, y Ultima Underworld 1+2. As GOG itself explained, Electronic Arts did not offer them the reasons for their demand, but all eyes turned to Origin, EA’s own platform. A “take off you to put me” in full rule.

A most curious case, which we also recently explained in detail: the creator of Flappy Bird developed a game so popular and addictive that it became a social problem. Dong Nguyen managed to win some $50,000 a day thanks to this title, but the reports of cases of addiction and fans who could not be separated from Flappy Bird pricked his conscience. Nguyen decided, honestlywho preferred not to carry that weight.

The disappearance of this demo still kicking to this daymainly due to the depth and weight of the protagonists of the story within the industry: Konami y Hideo Kojima. Even years after his disappearance, PT remains in the spotlight. Recently the very person in charge of communicating with Sony to upload PT to their servers, and subsequently requesting its removal, has continued to add fuel to the fire: “I say it with all my love: it was for Konami“. It seems that we will never know the details.