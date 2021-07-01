12-year-old Abhimanyu created historical past, turned into the youngest Grad Grasp in chess historical past

New Delhi: Abhimanyu Mishra, an Indian boy of American starting place, has created historical past in chess. He has turn into the youngest Grand Grasp within the historical past of chess. He has damaged the file of Russian gradmaster Sergey Karjakin. This file used to be 19 years previous. Abhimanyu has turn into a Grad Grasp in 12 years 4 months and 25 days. Additionally Learn – Legends of Chase: Viswanathan Anand’s disappointing marketing campaign ended after dropping 8 consecutive fits

Allow us to let you know that previous within the 12 months 2002, Karjakin turned into the youngest Grad Grasp, right through which he used to be 12 years and seven months previous. This is, with an opening of best 3 months, Abhimanyu has made the file of Grand Grasp in his identify. Allow us to tell that Abhimanyu has accomplished this feat through defeating Indian Grad Grasp Leon Mendonka within the Grand Grasp event. Additionally Learn – Manushi Chhillar’s center spoke on her tongue, now not best along with her taste but additionally on this factor she beats everybody

Please inform that Abhimanyu’s father is a instrument engineer in The usa. And he had made up our minds to visit Europe for his son and play the Grandmaster event. This event used to be arranged in Budapest. On this chess event, Abhimanyu defeated Lian Mendonka and gained the identify of Younger Grand Grasp. Additionally Learn – Chess with on-line competitions has tailored smartly to Kovid-19 lockdown: Anand