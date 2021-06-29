12,000 bottles of liquor seized from truck going to Gujarat, Haryana Police’s giant motion

Chandigarh: Haryana Police has seized a consignment of liquor being taken from Chandigarh to Gujarat in a truck on rice slips from Rewari. The police have seized 1,060 cartons (12,720 bottles) of international liquor made in India. Additionally Learn – Pagal Baap: The drunken father gave liquor to the minor daughter, the mummy advised the entire thing to the police

A Haryana Police spokesperson stated right here that the truck driving force has been arrested on this regard and is being puzzled. He stated that all over patrolling, the police crew had gained knowledge that an enormous amount of illicit liquor was once being transported from a truck registered in Maharashtra. At the foundation of the guidelines, the police submit a take a look at block at the street resulting in Jaipur and signaled the truck to prevent all over the investigation.

"The driving force was once requested to turn the paperwork. He confirmed the slip of rice. However the investigation discovered 1,060 cartons of international liquor made in India. The driving force may now not display the allow or license for the seized liquor." The arrested accused has been known as Sukhjinder Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The spokesman stated that the police have registered a case underneath the sections of the Excise Act and the Indian Penal Code. Additional investigation is being accomplished.