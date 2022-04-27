12,000 developers answer: why Python and Rust are the best programming languages ​​to replace Go

The Go developer community has responded to a survey about their experience with Google’s programming language and what they miss. A very curious fact is that, although 92% of Go developers say they are satisfied with their capabilities, they miss critical libraries such as Python, language features or more infrastructure. These are the main barriers using Go.

It stands out that this last survey carried out has registered the greatest participation in its history with nearly 12,000 people. It should be remembered that Hired’s latest macro-study concluded that Go engineers received nearly twice as many job interviews than the average of programmers.

Go is a Google language. It is not new, it is well on its way to 15 years, but many giant companies have adopted it in recent years such as Uber, Twitch and Slack.

Alternatives to Go of preference





Another very interesting fact is that, when the Go language is not shown as sufficient to make a project, the substitute that most programming experts resort to is Rust, in one of every 4 cases. Python would be another practical alternative, followed by Java, as you can see in the graph below.





Rust and Go have complementary feature sets, so Rust can be a good option for when Go doesn’t meet your needs programming for a project. If the expert prefers Python (which has become very popular) it is because of its libraries and the support of the existing infrastructure (and they say that the large ecosystem of Python packages can make it difficult to switch to Go). And if they prefer Java to solve projects that Go can’t, it’s because of its features.

Looking at details on what features or libraries respondents were missing, we found that “generics are the most frequently missing critical feature“But we must remember the introduction of generics in Go 1.18 (it arrived in March of this year and, according to many experts, was the biggest release of Go in its history due to the changes introduced) that could solve this problem The next feature that is most lacking has to do with Go’s ‘type system’, which could also find a solution in the introduction of generics, according to the spokespersons of this community.

A language designed for the cloud

Those responsible for Go are committed to gathering more information about the contexts of the needs highlighted by the developer community and “in the future we may explore different ways to meet them, such as through tools, libraries, or changes to the ‘type system'”.

Another interesting tidbit is that Go was designed with modern distributed computing in mind, and its goal is to remain strong for developers when building cloud services with Go. The proportion of respondents deploying Go programs across the world’s three largest cloud providers: Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform y Microsoft Azure.

learning languages ​​on your own

About half of those surveyed learned a new language at work, but nearly as many (45%) learn outside of school or work. Most of those surveyed (90%) claim to have learned on their own. This information from the Go survey is in line with industry trends. You have to remember a study published a few weeks ago that stated that less than half of programmers have university degrees. More and more developers learn on their own

Of those who said what they learned on the jobwhere there may be opportunities to learn together, 84% chose to learn alone rather than in a group.

