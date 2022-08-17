125 organizations asked the UN Human Rights Council to renew the mandate of the mission in Venezuela

125 national and international organizations that work in Venezuela requested that the Mission of the UN Human Rights Council continue



The United Nations Human Rights Council must renew the mandate of its Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuelathey asked this Wednesday 125 national and international organizations who work in the Caribbean country.

The Mission, established in 2019 to investigate systematic human rights violations in Venezuela, served a key role in driving accountability for serious crimes in the country and ensuring international scrutiny on the ongoing crisisthe groups said in an online press conference.

“For us it has been the most important mechanism of truth”, said Rafael Uzcateguicoordinator of the Venezuelan Human Rights NGO provide, At the press conference. “It is very important that it continue for at least two more years.”

The renewal of the mandate would allow the experts to continue collecting evidence of serious and continuous violations of human rightsreport on the current dynamics in the country and provide recommendations for necessary action, the groups said.

“The independent Mission is the only one that guarantees accountability” of those responsible for the violations said Tamara Taraciukof Human Rights Watch. The Mission confirmed that in Venezuela there was a systematic attack against the civilian population and the evidence collected can be very useful for the investigation being carried out by the district attorney’s office. International Criminal Court on crimes against humanity in the country, highlighted the activist.

The repression of the military regime of Nicolás Maduro against the civilian population during the 2017 protests (AP)

“The Mission has a role to play in proving that in Venezuela there is no possibility of justice for the victims”Taraciuk said.

Elvira y José Pernaleteparents of John Paul Pernaletea young student killed in the 2017 demonstrations by the impact of a tear gas canister launched by the forces of the Maduro regime, they also demanded the renewal of the mandate of the UN Mission.

“These murders were not isolated events, they responded to a State policy and the excessive use of force to silence dissent,” they reported. “The reports of the Mission are essential for judicial processes at the international level such as the International Criminal Court. These reports could be used as inputs for the truth.”

“The victims call on the diplomatic missions to continue the Fact Finding Mission”they said. “The parents of the young people killed in protests in Venezuela need genuine justice.”

The Mission’s experts plan to present their third report at the 51st session of the Human Rights Council, from September 12 to October 7, 2022. A resolution is needed to extend the mission’s mandate beyond September. In the past, a group of Latin American countries led this initiative and presented a text establishing the mandate of the Mission for its adoption. If a vote is called, a simple majority of the voting members is needed to adopt the text. Currently, Argentina chairs the Council.

“We hope that the majority of the 47 member states of the UN Human Rights Council will support the renewal of the mandate of the Mission of the Facts. The work of international justice in Venezuela must continue”said Clara del Campo, of International Amnesty.

Beatriz Borgesfrom the Justice and Peace Center of Venezuela (Cepaz), concluded: “Justice allows building bridges between conflict and peace. We do not want the human rights violations that have been committed in Venezuela to remain forgotten and go unpunished.”

What is the International Fact Finding Mission

The Human Rights Council established the Mission in 2019 to investigate “extrajudicial executions, forced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment since 2014″including sexual and gender-based violence, with a view to “ensuring full accountability for perpetrators and justice for victims”. In 2020, the mission’s initial one-year mandate was extended for another two years, until September 2022.

In 2020, the mission concluded that there were sufficient reasons to believe that crimes against humanity had been committed in Venezuela, that “high-level authorities were aware of these crimes,” and that “commanders and superiors knew or should have known of these crimes.” and… took no action to prevent or repress them.” A year later, in its second report, the Mission documented the lack of judicial independence and impunity for human rights violations in the country, and reported that the Venezuelan justice system acted as a mechanism of repression rather than a guarantor of justice. rights, encouraging state agents to continue carrying out abuses abroad.

Presidential elections are scheduled for 2024 and legislative and regional elections will take place in 2025. Government repression has peaked during recent election periods. The Mission can play a crucial early warning role that can help deter such abuses, the groups said. They also emphasized that the Mission can help strengthen political dialogue, helping discussions include a human rights approach that contributes to improving the situation in Venezuela.

