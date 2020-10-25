12th topper Sunaina SDM, Nancy becomes officer, these nine girls were also saluted by the officials

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): Nine meritorious girls topping the board exams for one day in Jhansi district

Made the top administrative officer of various departments in Mauranipur. These girls were made officers as a symbol of the nine incarnations of Mother in Navratri festival. This was done as part of the ongoing 'Mission Shakti' program in Uttar Pradesh for the empowerment of women. This program was held in Tehsil on Saturday.

Sunaina Mishra got the opportunity to serve as SDM, Nancy Gupta as Circle Officer, Diksha Ahirwar as Tehsildar, Vanshika as Agricultural Officer, Kritika as Education Officer, Kumkum as SHO, BDO's Anjali Gupta as the lead, Ashi Gupta as the CHC chief and Kanchan Agarwal as the EO.

All nine girls were brought from their homes in official vehicles to their offices on Saturday morning and given the opportunity to serve as officers for a day. He performed his official duties for the entire day under the guidance of the officers who were present to help him. The girls passed orders and marked the complainants' applications to the concerned departments with instructions.

Sunaina, who was serving as SDM, later told reporters that she was excited and thrilled to handle the duty. Sunaina finished second in class 12 and is preparing for NEET, and after her experience of serving as SDM, she said that she will now take the Civil Services Examination after completing MBBS. Nancy Gupta, who became the Circle Officer (CO), has enrolled for the BSC and aims to pursue a doctorate. SDM Ankur Srivastava of Maranipur, who was behind it, said that this experiment was gratifying. He said that he hopes it will inspire children to achieve their goals.