13 Apps So Good It’s Hard To Believe They’re Completely Free

If there is something that everyone likes, it is free things, and if there is something that the Genbeta reader is particularly interested in, it is undoubtedly the free software. For years we’ve been collecting the best free apps publishers discover, and to continue the tradition, here are a dozen (+1) more.

If it seems to you that this list is “missing” free program that you consider essentialFeel free to leave it in the comments. However, before that we also recommend you to go through any of our previous editions of this series of articles to see if that app is already included there:





AppCleaner





As macOS is perhaps the system from which we have collected the fewest applications, we start with an option for this platform. This is AppCleaner, a utility for Mac that is used to uninstall programs doing a good cleaning of their traces in the system.

Instead of dragging to the trash can and leaving a lot of uncleaned application information throughout the system, drag to the AppCleaner window and uninstall in one click saying goodbye to all the junk, such as configuration files, crash reports, etc. etc.

CPU-Z





This is a free and legendary tool that serves to monitor your Windows PC hardware. They recently released version 2.0, improving something that already worked very well. It is one of the most convenient utilities to access information about the configuration and status of all our hardware, and especially our processor. It also has options for benchmark.

Files





At Genbeta we have talked a lot about Files, a alternative file explorer for windows which has almost everything necessary to be better than the Windows 11 browser itself, especially since version 2 was released.

Files has a modern look and feel that’s even more consistent than the browser in the latest version of Windows, plus it has the much-desired tabbed browsing that many of us have been waiting for for years, and that Microsoft does not finish adding.

Flume





Another free app for Mac. Flume is a great Instagram client for macOS, that in the absence of an official app like we have in Windows 10 and 11, this is the best free option available for Apple computers, without a doubt. In fact, I think it’s better than using the web, although don’t expect it to work for uploading photos.

KeePass





For those who are considering using a password manager and looking for a free and open source alternative, the best option is probably KeePass. It may not have a neat interface like 1Password or LastPass, but if you want an effective solution that you can use on multiple platforms thanks to the unofficial ports of the community:

Lightshot





LightShot is a tool for take screenshots which is especially remarkable for its simplicity of use and its minimalism. Nothing is complicated, and although that can make it a little short (no editing images after capturing them, for example) it is perfect if you just want to make quick captures easily and share them over the internet.

NanaZip





If you like the famous 7zip, you will like NanaZip, because it is basically the same but adapted to the “modern Windows experience”. What this means is that you will have a “prettier” fork of 7zip with Microsoft’s Fluent designand also perfectly integrated with the new Windows Explorer right-click menu.

Mini Diary





This is a small app Free, open source, and available for Linux, macOS, and Windows. It is very easy to use and bets on a minimalist design. It is designed so that we can concentrate on what is important: write down what we do not want to forget about our day to day.

Mini Diary also offers encryption of the journal using a password and everything is stored locally on your computer.

PowerToys





Microsoft PowerToys are one of the best tool packages for Windows that we can use. It gives us access to a lot of options for power users that give you more control over the system and make your life a lot easier. They’re technically in beta and that’s probably why they’re not included by default in Windows 10 or 11 yet, but I recommend its installation to everyone who wants additional powerful and useful features.

Pushbullet





The purpose of Pushbullet is basically to connect your devices. If, for example, you always have your mobile on silent and you need a service that notifies you on your computer when they call me, Pushbullet fulfills this function and also helps better manage notifications mail, Whatsapp or Telegram, SMS and others. It also serves to send you links, or files, between one device and another, and it works on Windows, Android, Chrome and Firefox.

Putty





Although there are other ways to access remote servers, Putty is a classic and handy SSH session manager. It is perfect for direct and quick access to SSH connections to remote machines and managing VPS. It is completely free and open source.

Reeder





For those who miss a more classic use of the web, at Reeder you have an RSS feed reader for Mac, especially for those who refuse to leave their feed list and still consume media content like this and not just from social networks. Reeder also has a very clean and comfortable interface, it’s a pleasure to read blogs with it.

ZOOM





It is difficult to think that someone after the pandemic does not know Zoom, but in any case, the video call application has become the favorite of many for its good handling of group calls, especially for many participants. It’s easy to use, connections are very stable, and you don’t even need to create an account to join a meeting.

Cover Image | Nubelson Fernandes