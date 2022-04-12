13 free, lightweight and portable Windows applications that do not require installation

At Genbeta we love to recommend applications, either because they are very good, or because they are free, or because they have aged very well over the years, or all of the above. However, this time we are going to recommend more than a dozen that have in common (in addition to all of the above) that they are portable and light.

In case you didn’t know, a portable app is one that no installation needed, that is, all you have to do is download the executable file to be able to enjoy the program. This is an advantage because not only do they tend to be light, but you save the space they take up when installed, and you can also carry them on a USB flash drive or any removable device to run them on another computer.





Blender





When you think of Blender you probably don’t think of something light, but surprisingly this great app for 3D creation, which has also been updated a lot in the last few years, has a portable version for Windows of only 237 MB.

Simply go to the Blender download website and download the .zip file that is marked as a portable version. This means that when extracting the ZIP files, it will be enough to double click on the .exe to run Blender completely without having to install it on your computer.

Caesium





Cesium is a great tool for compress images up to 90% without losing visual quality. It is very simple and easy to use, it offers you a real-time preview, and you can process multiple images at the same time. If you are a more advanced user, it also offers additional features like metadata storage, and more. The portable version barely occupies 21.9 MB.

CPU-Z





CPU-Z is a nice free and legendary tool for monitor your Windows PC hardware. It is one of the most convenient utilities to access information about the configuration and status of all our hardware, and especially our processor. It also has multiple options benchmark. The portable version is the one that comes in a ZIP, either 32 or 64 bits.

Firefox Portable





There is not much to say here, but thanks to the Portableapps gene we can use a portable version of the Mozilla browser. This portable version it can work completely independent of the one you have installed on your PC, with your own data, accounts, and so on. Without affecting your main installation.

FreeComander





if you are looking for a lightweight and powerful alternative to Windows Explorerwhich also has a few features for power users ranging from FTP/SFTP client, to MD5 and SHA code creation and verification, duplicate search, plugins, integrated ZIP management and more, then you can try FreeComander, which has portable version of just 18.55 MB.

GVim





A full and improved version of Vim. here you have one. With the portable version of GVim you can run GVim from a removable drive whose drive letter changes when you move it to another computer. The program can be fully self-contained on the drive and then be used on any Windows computer.

Irfanview





The old but good alternative image viewer for windowsIt also has a portable version. For many, IrfanView is one of the best image viewers that exist, and there are those who believe that it is far better than Windows itself. In addition to being free, fast and light, it also offers a good battery of editing options.

MPC-HC





Media Player Classic Home Cinema or MPC-HC is one of the best video players for windows that exist. For some, among whom I am, it is even better than the popular VLC. MPC-HC also has a portable version of just over 20MB that you can download from its official GitHub repository.

Notepad++





Notepad++ is a legendary application that hardly needs an introduction, it is one of the text editors popular Windows Notepad alternatives. You can use it for things as simple as taking notes, or for writing code and programming. It’s completely free and open source, and of course, it has a portable version.

+Descargar Notepad++

Rufus





Rufus is an excellent free tool that is perfect for creating bootable USB drives, and it is constantly being updated, they even released a version to install Windows 11 without having to meet the minimum requirements. Rufus is extremely easy to use and one of my favorite utilities for creating bootable disks from an ISO. Rufus does not need installation.

Sumatra PDF





Sumatra is a famous PDF reader that can also be used to read ebooks and digital comics as it supports a wide variety of formats ranging from ePub and MOBI, to CBZ, CBR, XPS and more. It is completely free and very simple, and it has portable versions of 32 and 64 bits for windows. You just have to download the ZIP.

Waifu2x-Caffe





Waifu2x-Caffe is the Windows version of the famous waifu2x website that is used to double the size of an image without losing quality. In this case, it is a much more advanced tool with many more features, but it is used for basically the same thing if you need to be online and not install anything.

XMedia Recode





XMedia Recode is a Handbrake-style application, that is, a utility capable of convert almost any popular audio and video format for countless devices. It also has various editing features, and supports ripping audio tracks from DVD, Blu-ray and almost any other video files. The portable version is just 28.2 MB.