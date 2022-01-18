13 games for less than 10 euros in GOG offers; great indies like Grim Fandango or Syberia with huge discounts

Christmas ended a few weeks ago, but in the video game world we are used to still receiving gifts or Big offers of the companies. In this case we are not talking about free games from Epic Games —although you still have available free Galactic Civilizations III— or the occasional Steam sales.

Today the GOG Weekly Offers begin, the CD Projekt RED platform that offers us more than twenty games during these seven days point and click offer and here we bring you the 13 best titles with great discounts. Essential games like Grim Fandango Remastered or Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today.