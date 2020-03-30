13 Intense Post-Apocalyptic Movies And Where To Stream Or Rent Them Online

A Quiet Place (2018)

Most likely the quietest film on this record, John Krasinski’s 2018 lesson in theater etiquette, A Quiet Place, is as terrifying as it’s silent. This monster film follows the Abbot household as they battle for survival in a world that has been overtaken by the mysterious and sightless alien creatures who’re drawn by sound. This intimate take a look at a household in disaster is among the most terrifying and emotional experiences I’ve had in movie show in a very long time. And with the discharge of A Quiet Place II being postponed to a later date, now’s the proper time to look at this prompt traditional once more.

Where To Stream Online: Hulu

Where To Rent Online: Amazon