13 K-Pop Idols With Interesting YouTube Channels

YouTube is likely one of the most important on-line platforms which have housed Okay-pop for so long as we will bear in mind. It is usually one of many the explanation why Okay-pop changed into the common phenomenon it’s in the present day. In the course of the previous few years, many idols have created their very own YouTube channels to share bits of their each day lives and join extra with their followers.

With a earlier listicle being featured some time again, here’s a complementary collection of idols who’re entertaining Youtubers!

(*13*)1. Ladies’ Technology’s Taeyeon (@탱구TV)

Taeyeon’s channel is a mixture of vlogs highlighting her informal days and snippets of her life on stage. She options moments from rehearsals to her preparation course of behind the scenes all the best way to unique content material from her live performance performances. The idol’s followers are absolutely blessed to get a better have a look at the dynamics of her life, even when it’s been over a 12 months since she uploaded new movies. Let’s hope she makes a comeback on YouTube very quickly!

(*13*)2. Oh My Lady’s Hyojung (@쩡이언니)

Hyojung’s followers are absolutely spoiled! Her content material is as versatile as her spirit: vlogs, track covers, recipes, and even mukbangs (consuming broadcast). Plus, Jung (as she calls herself on her channel) has an aura that’s so energetic, her movies may be loved by anybody so long as they’ll deal with watching her put together and eat all these scrumptious meals!

(*13*)3. Oh My Lady’s Mimi (@밈PD)

One other Oh My Lady member who enjoys recording covers and internet hosting mukbangs – or as she calls them, mlogs – is Mimi. She additionally uploads killer dance routines that she learns from common choreographers: no surprise she’s one of many most important dancers of the group!

(*13*)4. Apink’s Yoon Bomi (@뽐뽐뽐)

Yoon Bomi is one other idol who has slightly little bit of every thing on her channel. From journey vlogs to Q&A periods, you’ll undoubtedly be entertained. One factor that the Apink member additionally does is make-up tutorials. With her light-spirited and assured character, you’d assume she’s an expert make-up artist – even when she states that she isn’t.

(*13*)5. Apink’s Hayoung (@오하빵)

Hayoung is one other member of Apink to do YouTube, and every thing on her channel is definitely worth the watch. Maybe a few of her most intriguing segments are the gaming-related ones, the place her pleasure and playfulness are a complete temper. Have you ever seen her play “Amongst Us” earlier than? Have a look if you happen to haven’t, you received’t remorse it!

(*13*)6. T-ara’s Jiyeon (@지연)

Jiyeon has an fascinating compilation of movies on her channel. Aside from selling her solo launch, her subjects embody magnificence, dance covers, and travelogs. She additionally uploads clips the place her viewers will get to be taught extra about her. Another enjoyable phase that appeals to some folks is ASMR, the place Korean pickled radish, cracked knuckles, and a settee drop are the visitors of honor on this video of a beforehand launched quiz.

(*13*)7. BLACKPINK’s Lisa (@Lilifilm Official)

With BLACKPINK’s hectic schedule, you wouldn’t count on the members to have time to add on their social media, not to mention open a YouTube channel. Properly, Lisa refuted this assumption and joined the platform which earned her over 4 million subscribers with solely 9 dance movies over two years. She even had one in every of her movies go viral, and if you happen to haven’t seen it, you will need to have no less than come throughout the meme that got here from it!

(*13*)8. iKON’s Chanwoo (@찬우살이)

iKON’s evil maknae is the sweetest storyteller on his YouTube channel the place he shares numerous features of his each day life. With over 100 movies, Chanwoo has in all probability launched each doable matter which may be of curiosity to followers and avid YouTube watchers alike. Within the following video, he chooses three fortunate winners to present them numerous giveaways signed by him.

(*13*)9. MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic (@솔라시도 solarsido)

MAMAMOO’s chief has made many followers pleased along with her flamboyant channel that she calls “Solarsido,” which is kind of a handy musical wordplay of her title. Like lots of the aforementioned idol YouTubers, Photo voltaic tries to incorporate her followers in her common actions as a lot as doable. For instance, she took on a hand cleaning soap making problem to organize thanks presents for individuals who have been there for her, and dare I say, the result is bubbly.

(*13*)10. EXO’s Baekhyun (@백현 Baekhyun)

It solely takes one have a look at Baekhyun’s channel to know that he’s a licensed skilled vlogger, and a glimpse at his view rely exhibits that he’s a really profitable one too. Bonus: his smile alone is sufficient to brighten your day! Here’s a throwback video to when he was in Dubai with SuperM.

(*13*)11. EXO’s Chen (@CHEN)

Versus his fellow member, Chen’s channel is all about music. Are you able to blame him? With golden vocals like his, recording covers are all it’s essential to make your temper a teensy bit higher every single day. You’ll be able to even make a healthful playlist from his uploads alone, and also you’ll have your self a stellar cowl album by the one and solely Chen.

(*13*)12. HyunA (@HyunA)

HyunA brings one thing new to the desk that followers will not be used to seeing within the Okay-pop trade: idol couple movies. Joined by DAWN on multiple event, she goals to supply helpful content material for her followers. As an illustration, her newest video so far was themed as a counseling heart the place she would give recommendation to a few of her followers within the hopes that it will alleviate their burden. We love a considerate artist!

(*13*)13. IU (@이지금 [IU Official])

In case you didn’t discover, IU’s YouTube channel just isn’t solely about her music. MV releases, particular clips, and promotions apart, it is usually a private area the place she invitations different personalities on her platform. This interview of her by her personal brother is one in every of many movies the place we get to see Lee Ji Eun onscreen!

Which idol YouTuber is your favourite? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan energetic dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.