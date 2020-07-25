13 Movies To Stream Or Rent If You Liked Greyhound

Depart a Remark
Subscribers to AppleTV+ have been handled with some historic fiction starring Hollywood’s favourite historical past buff, Tom Hanks, on July 10. Based mostly on the novel The Good Shepherd by C.S. Forester, Greyhound follows a U.S Navy captain’s wrestle to outwit German U-boats stalking his convoy throughout first Atlantic crossing.
To its largest followers, the movie, which star Tom Hanks additionally wrote the screenplay for, is an efficient, quaint, action-packed seaside epic that anybody with a eager curiosity in tales from World Struggle II (actual or imagined) would fall for. In fact, what about these with out an AppleTV+ subscription and even those that are subscribers however watching Greyhound solely ignited a thirst to look at much more of probably the most intense fight ever put to celluloid?
We’d simply have what you might be in search of with the next movies, not all of that are are depictions of battle, however do invoke related themes of management and braveness within the face of insurmountable odds. By sea, land, air, and even horse, these are 13 motion pictures fittingly accompany Greyhound.
Saving Personal Ryan (HBO Max)
Within the midst of D-Day, a bunch of military rangers settle for a mission to rescue the youthful brother (Matt Damon) of three troopers killed in fight, main them immediately into enemy territory.
Why Greyhound Followers Will Like It: Anybody who calls themselves a fan of Greyhound has most likely seen Saving Personal Ryan, however understandably so, could not need to watch it once more, however for these haven’t seen Steven Spielberg’s boldly genuine, Oscar-winning portrait of World Struggle II, additionally led by Tom Hanks, you owe it to your self to bear witness to it.
Stream Saving Personal Ryan on HBO Max right here.
Rent Saving Personal Ryan on Amazon right here.
U-571 (HBO Max)
After receiving an SOS sign from a German U-boat, a crew of American troopers faux to be Nazis in an effort to infiltrate the wrecked watercraft in hopes to take management of a lot desired code breaking system.
Why Greyhound Followers Will Like It: Matthew McConaughey, Harvey Keitel, and rock star Jon Bon Jovi are among the many star-studded forged of director Jonathan Mostow’s U-571, one other Struggle World II period epic from the naval perspective, that includes Oscar-winning sound enhancing, thats provides the intriguing aspect covert espionage into the combination.
Stream U-571 on HBO Max right here.
Rent U-571 on Amazon right here.
Grasp And Commander: The Far Aspect Of The World (Starz)
A British Royal Navy captain (Russell Crowe) seeks to sail his crew farther than most would dare in an effort to defeat a French enemy ship throughout the Napoleonic Wars.
Why Greyhound Followers Will Like It: Whereas Greyhound is, undoubtedly, a narrative of remarkable bravery amid sturdy rival forces, no less than the titular ship’s crew had the benefit of weaponry far superior to the H.M.S. Shock in Grasp And Commander: The Far Aspect Of The World, a movie praised shedding gentle on the horrors of battle circa 1805.
Stream Grasp and Commander: The Far Aspect of the World on Starz right here.
Rent Grasp and Commander: The Far Aspect of the World on Amazon right here.
Black Hawk Down (Starz)
A employees sergeant (Josh Hartnett) and his crew try rescue the 160 Military Rangers left behind in Somalia after a tragic accident turns a mission to seize the nations prime lieutenants turns into a combat for survival.
Why Greyhound Followers Will Like It: If the wrestle to outmaneuver rival armies by boat sounds wretched to you, think about being one of many troopers from Ridley Scott’s brutal account of an actual 1993 incident in Black Hawk Down: stranded in enemy territory with nothing however a rifle and your individual wit to guard you.
Stream Black Hawk Down on Starz right here.
Rent Black Hawk Down on Amazon right here.
The Excellent Storm (Amazon Rental)
The choice to courageous a forthcoming storm within the North Atlantic places a crew of economic fisherman in grave hazard when the energy of the climate proves to be almost unprecedented.
Why Greyhound Followers Will Like It: From Air Power One director Wolfgang Petersen, The Excellent Storm might not be a battle film, however it’s a heart-pounding, and heartbreaking, story impressed by an actual 1991 tragedy that pits George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, and others in opposition to what is really the fiercest risk man can encounter at sea: nature.
Rent The Excellent Storm on Amazon right here.
Apollo 13 (Amazon Rental)
Three aspiring moonwalkers (Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and Invoice Paxton) quickly aspire to return safely to Earth, with the assistance of their grounded NASA colleagues, after their spacecraft suffers a life-threatening malfunction in April 1970.
Why Greyhound Followers Will Like It: Along with being one more movie impressed by a real occasion and one other historic thriller starring Tom Hanks, director Ron Howard’s Apollo 13 can also be a robust story of the death-defying bravery present by inexperienced vacationers and, arguably, the best astronaut movie ever made.
Rent Apollo 13 on Amazon right here.
A Bridge Too Far (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu)
In September 1944, Operation Market Backyard is carried out in try and seize a number of bridges that appear to carry the important thing to ending World Struggle II, however a number of tantalizing circumstances lead to insurmountable tragedy.
Why Greyhound Followers Will Like It: An enchanting who’s who of British and American A-listers, circa 1977, make up the forged of A Bridge Too Far, one other story true story depicting the Allied Forces’ try and outwit the Germans, whereas dropping many lives within the course of.
Stream A Bridge Too Far on Netflix right here, on Amazon Prime right here, or on Hulu right here.
Rent A Bridge Too Far on Amazon right here.
Struggle Horse (Netflix)
A younger man (Jeremy Irvine) joins the military in hopes of retrieving his beloved horse, named Joey, years after he had been bought into the cavalry in World Struggle I-era England.
Why Greyhound Followers Will Like It: One in all director Steven Spielberg’s extra heart-warming tales of finding misplaced family members in a war-torn land is Struggle Horse, primarily based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo that additionally impressed an acclaimed stage drama.
Stream Struggle Horse on Netflix.
Hostiles (Netflix)
US Cavalry Captain Joseph J. Blocker (Christian Bale) begrudgingly accepts the accountability of escorting an ailing Cheyenne chief (Wes Studi) via uncivilized land the place bloodthirsty natives roam.
Why Greyhound Followers Will Like It: Screenwriter and director Scott Cooper presents what could possibly be thought of the closest factor to a post-Civil Struggle equal of Greyhound‘s cat and mouse recreation in Hostiles, which additionally serves as a brutally trustworthy depiction of the period with its highly effective social commentary and cruel violence.
Stream Hostiles on Netflix right here.
Jarhead (Netflix)
Throughout the Gulf Struggle, a Marine sniper (Jake Gyllenhaal) turns into a part of Operation Desert Protect in Saudi Arabia, the place, from his perspective, the true combat is between him and his personal demons.
Why Greyhound Followers Will Like It: Survival is the recurring via line matter that makes each film on this record similar to Greyhound, however Jarhead, an adaptation of Anthony “Swoff” Swofford’s memoir from 1917 director Sam Mendes, is a fight movie that places a unique type of spin on that theme by placing the survival of 1 soldier’s sanity in query.
Stream Jarhead on Netflix right here.
Rent Jarhead on Amazon right here.
Darkest Hour (Amazon Rental)
The destiny of the British Empire rests within the fingers of its newly appointed prime minister Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman), who struggles with the choice to proceed preventing or negotiate with Adolf Hitler throughout World Struggle II.
Why Greyhound Followers Will Like It: Winston Churchill had his first style of fight preventing within the trenches of World Struggle I, however as Gary Oldman’s Academy Award-winning efficiency in director Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour appears to show, the stress of being the one in cost of a complete nation throughout wartime is unimaginable.
Rent Darkest Hour on Amazon right here.
Battleship Potemkin (Amazon Prime, HBO Max)
A Russian naval crew’s mutinous response to unfit meal service envelopes right into a nationwide riot, resulting in the bloodbath of many innocents in 1905.
Why Greyhound Followers Will Like It: Earlier than World Struggle II had even started, the 1925 Soviet movie manufacturing of Battleship Potemkin confirmed the world the extent of the injury a navy vessel may cause with out even touching land on this controversial basic of the silent period that was impressed by true occasions.
Stream Battleship Potemkin on Amazon Prime right here or HBO Max right here.
Rent Battleship Potemkin on Amazon right here.
Down Periscope (Amazon Rental)
An oft-ridiculed naval officer (Kelsey Grammer) doesn’t precisely get what he has at all times wished when he’s assigned to commandeer an eccentric, bumbling crew on a rusty, diesel-powered submarine.
Why Greyhound Followers Will Like It: Apart from it being the story of a first-time Navy captain who overcomes doubt of his authority, Down Periscope is de facto nothing like Greyhound, however I determine that, after the tumultuous binge the aforementioned movies may show to be, this comedic gem from 1996 would function a enjoyable little palette cleanser.
Rent Down Periscope on Amazon right here.
What do you suppose? Does Greyhound dwell as much as any of those movies, or do you suppose none of them dwell as much as Greyhound? Tell us within the feedback and make sure to examine again for extra info and updates on Tom Hanks’ naval epic, in addition to much more suggestions for what you’ll be able to hire or stream, right here on CinemaBlend.
Add Comment