13 Music K-Dramas That Will Have Your Heart Singing

Music is a common language that speaks to coronary heart and souls. Which is why when a Okay-drama’s storyline relies on music, it makes it that rather more pleasant to observe. There have been a fair proportion of music-themed Okay-dramas, however listed here are only a few to get you began. Pleased Okay-drama watching!

Observe: Listing is in no explicit order, and there could also be minor spoilers!

1. “Do You Like Brahms?”

Chae Tune Ah (Park Eun Bin) is a college scholar who works very exhausting to grow to be a violinist. Sadly, there are numerous obstacles in the way in which that stop her from attaining her goals. She meets Park Joon Younger (Kim Min Jae) who’s a well-known pianist and out of her league, but he takes a robust liking to Tune Ah, and the 2 have interaction in a candy romance.

In the event you haven’t seen a Park Eun Bin or Kim Min Jae drama, then that is the proper one to observe. The 2 have a strong repertoire of dramas and are capable of actually draw their viewers into no matter roles they tackle. You’ll end up getting sucked into the harmless romance of Tune Ah and Joon Younger, hoping that they’ll find yourself collectively. It’s a sensible love story that tackles the hardships of attaining your goals and discovering who you actually are. Their love story gives you butterflies and break your coronary heart on the identical time.

2. “The Liar and His Lover”

Based mostly on the Japanese manga collection, “The Liar and His Lover” is a few very gifted and profitable producer named Kang Han Kyul (Lee Hyun Woo) who is thought for writing hit songs for a well-known boy group referred to as “Crude Play.” Pleasure performs a poor highschool scholar named Yoon So Rim who was raised by her grandmother. She’s obtained a stupendous voice and is a part of a band together with her two buddies who play the bass and drums. Yoon So Rim falls in love at first sight with Kang Han Kyul when she randomly passes by him on her bike.

The very best half about this collection is how lovable Lee Hyun Woo and Pleasure are collectively. Their flirtatious gestures and candy strains to one another are so harmless and cute. You’ll particularly take a liking to the OST as Pleasure partakes in singing lots of it. The supporting forged can also be fairly unbelievable as they’ve Tune Kang, Sung Joo, Jang Ki Yong, and veteran actor Choi Min Soo!

3. “Dream Excessive”

“Dream Excessive” tells the story of a number of highschool college students who aspire to grow to be Okay-pop idols. Go Hye Mi (Suzy) should persuade two different college students to come back to her college to ensure that her to get accepted into this system. One among these college students is Tune Sam Dong, performed by Kim Soo Hyun. He’s a boy from the countryside who meets Hye Mi and falls in love together with her, following her to Kirin Artwork Excessive College.

Watching “Dream Excessive” is like taking a stroll down reminiscence lane. You get to see lots of properly established actors after they have been first beginning out of their careers. It’s a feel-good drama that has lots of dancing and singing scenes that may elevate your spirits. It’s uncommon that you simply get to see so many idols in a single drama lately, which is why this explicit collection is further particular.

4. “You’re Lovely”

“You’re Lovely” is a traditional Okay-drama starring Jang Geun Suk as Hwang Tae Kyung and Park Shin Hye as Go Mi Nam. Go Mi Nam joins Tae Kyung’s rock group in alternative of her twin brother, however because the different group members slowly catch on that Mi Nam is definitely a lady, they begin to develop sturdy emotions for her.

This drama might be thought of a traditional, particularly within the style of romantic comedy. To not point out, it has the likes of some very fashionable idols together with Jung Yong Hwa, Lee Hong Ki, and Uee. It’s a really light-hearted, simple watch and it additionally includes a very uncommon love sq. that may have your coronary heart skipping a beat a number of instances all through. In the event you’re on the lookout for some ridiculous humor, this one will certainly put a smile in your face. It’s obtained every little thing you might ask for in a rom-com!

5. “Web page Turner”

“Web page Turner” has a forged of very visually interesting stars, which received’t disappoint you. With visuals like Kim So Hyun, Ji Soo, and Shin Jae Ha, you might be certain you received’t get bored. Yoon Yoo Seul (Kim So Hyun), who’s underneath the stress of her mother, is an aspiring pianist who goes blind in a tragic accident. The very best a part of this quick and candy drama is the love triangle that ensues between her, Website positioning Jin Mok (Shin Jae Ha), and Cha Sik (Ji Soo). You’ll need to know who she finally ends up selecting!

Being solely three episodes and having Ji Soo and Kim So Hyun because the leads, you actually don’t have anything to lose. Except for this nice forged, the story of Yoon Yoo Seul going blind however getting the help she wants from buddies and family members is a heartwarming one. Her skill to regulate to her new life and discovering the hope to go on as a personality is one which many will be capable of sympathize with.

6. “Tomorrow Cantabile”

Yoo Jin (Joo Gained) is majoring in piano in hopes of changing into a conductor. However there’s a giant downside that’s in the way in which of him changing into one, which is that he can’t get on planes. He’s unable to journey to Europe to discover ways to grow to be a conductor. In the future, he meets Nae Il (Shim Eun Kyung) and he or she falls head over heels in love with him.

Shin Eun Kyung is completely lovable because the quirky and love struck Nae Il. Seeing how a lot she’s smitten with Yoo Jin makes the drama so pleasant to observe. When the 2 fall in love with one another, there are numerous romantic scenes that gives you all of the butterflies. They’ve nice chemistry and also you’ll love seeing Joo Gained in a light-hearted rom-com. You’ll soften at how he turns from being such a stickler to a love-struck man.

7. “Persevere Goo Hae Ra”

Hae Ra (Min Hyo Rin) is a singer who hopes to grow to be well-known so she will sing the songs that her late father had written. Alongside together with her two good buddies, she auditions for a actuality singing program however is unable to win. She reunites together with her two buddies a few years later and they can debut collectively.

One other drama with a forged of some lovable idols who will certainly make you smile, “Persevere Goo Hae Ra” is a fun-filled music Okay-drama. Seeing Min Hyo Rin showcase her lovable aegyo and seeing the love triangle type from the primary episode will positively provide you with some second-lead syndrome. There’s laughter, tragedy, and tune, and it’ll preserve you hooked!

8. “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol”

Goo Ra Ra (Go Ara) has been taking part in piano in opposition to her personal needs nearly her total life. When she’s lastly given the possibility to stop, she does so instantly and invests all her time into doing issues she couldn’t do earlier than. When she’s left on the alter and her father passes away, Ra Ra has nowhere to go. She leads to a small village exterior of the town and meets Sunwoo Joon (Lee Jae Wook). He finally ends up lending her cash and taking her underneath his wing.

This collection is the latest one on this checklist however can positively be thought of a music drama. The drama tells the story of Ra Ra (Go Ara) who’s a pianist. It follows her journey of taking part in the piano whereas hating it to then falling in love with it once more. She realizes that her love for the piano was by no means misplaced and that she has the ability to the touch folks’s hearts via her talent. This additionally marks Lee Jae Wook’s first lead function, which we’ve all been eagerly ready for.

9. “Heartstrings”

“Heartstrings” stars Jung Yong Hwa and Park Shin Hye in a university romance. Lee Shin (Jung Yong Hwa) is the lead singer and guitar participant of a band whereas Lee Kyu Gained (Park Shin Hye) majors in conventional Korean music. Kyu Gained finally ends up falling in love with the chief of the band however he doesn’t appear to be . When Shin finally notices Kyu Gained and falls in love, Kyu Gained is confronted with the choice of selecting between her goals and love.

What makes “Heartstrings” such an pleasant watch is that it reveals several types of music genres. It’s additionally nice to see Park Shin Hye’s character taking part in the gayageum, which is a standard Korean instrument. This collection does job at incorporating this instrument into fashionable music as properly. The OST is stuffed with catchy, candy, and lovable songs which might be sung by Jung Yong Hwa in addition to another idols. And if you happen to have been a fan of “You’re Lovely,” you’ll completely love seeing Park Shin Hye and Jung Yong Hwa reunite as lovers!

10. “Trot Lovers”

In “Trot Lovers,” Jang Joon Hyun (Ji Hyun Woo) is a well-liked singer and songwriter who doesn’t recognize the trot style. However then he meets Choi Choon Hee (Jeong Eun Ji) who loves trot music and aspires to grow to be a trot singer. The 2 type an unlikely alliance and find yourself falling in love.

Any excuse to see Jeong Eun Ji showcase her unbelievable vocal expertise is a blessing. She’s obtained pure expertise not solely with singing however with appearing too! Her chemistry with Ji Hyun Woo is simple and also you’ll additionally end up having second-lead syndrome with Shin Sung Rok. Whether or not you’re aware of the trot style or not, this collection will make you fall in love with it because the OST is so catchy. It’ll put you in good spirits!

11. “Entertainer”

Shin Suk Ho (Ji Sung) begins his personal leisure firm in hopes of selling a boy group that he is aware of will succeed. After Suk Ho will get a DUI, he loses the boy group and is about to go underneath. He stumbles throughout a tune sung by Ha Neul (Kang Min Hyuk), who had as soon as aspired to be a singer, however due to a brutal rumor is pressured to place that dream apart. Ji Sung takes it upon himself to trace Ha Neul down and make him a star.

In the event you like dramas the place the underdog prevails, “Entertainer” is a good watch. It takes individuals who have had troublesome pasts collectively to make stunning music. The drama reveals that errors might be made however that they don’t outline you. Seeing lots of acquainted faces within the forged additional makes it an pleasant watch. You’ll additionally love the catchy songs which might be sung by Kang Min Hyuk and different artists!

12. “Shut Up! Flower Boy Band”

(*13*)

There’s a highschool band that’s shaped with members Joo Byung Hee (Lee Min Ki), Kwon Ji Hyuk (Sung Joon), Lee Hyun Soo (Kim Myung Soo), Jang Do Il (Lee Hyun Jae), Kim Ha Jin (Yoo Min Kyu), and Website positioning Kyung Jong (Kim Min Seok). They’re well-known and well-liked within the space and are identified to have a little bit of a foul boy picture primarily due to their lead singer, Byung Hee. When tragedy strikes and Byung Hee will get killed in an accident, Ji Hyuk steps up as the principle vocalist.

This collection touches on dying, household, love, and goals. It’s obtained all of the drama you want packed in a single storyline. Though there’s a little disappointment with the cameo look of Lee Min Ki being too quick, the collection does choose up and Sung Joon does an ideal job of carrying the story. You’ll love seeing the band work together with one another and poke enjoyable at one another all all through the drama. The bromance is undeniably lovable!

13. “The Greatest Hit”

Yoo Hyun Jae (Yoon Shi Yoon) was part of a well-liked idol group within the ’90s. In the future, Hyun Jae disappears and his automobile is discovered with out his physique. What folks don’t know is that Hyun Jae has traveled ahead in time to 2017. He by accident meets Woo Seung (Lee Se Younger) who helps him whereas he tries to determine how to return in time. He additionally meets his son, Ji Hoon (Kim Min Jae) who’s now an grownup.

“The Greatest Hit” is a few self-absorbed idol who travels into the long run, which helps him to understand the vital issues in life. This drama is memorable not just for the OTP, but in addition for its themes about household, friendship, and discovering your true self. It can make you chortle and cry, and also you’ll love seeing Yoon Shi Yoon act as an idol! It’s one drama that may’t be missed.

Hey Soompiers, which of those music-themed Okay-dramas is your favourite? Let me know within the feedback under!

